Virtual Arts & Events

Sunday
‘No Child’
What: Actress Joy Vandervort-Cobb portrays the parents, teachers, students and staff at the fictional Malcolm X High in this commentary on the public education system, written by playwright Nilaja Sun.
When: Available for streaming through Oct. 22
Price: $15
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/NoChild-PURE2020
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘Fifty Shades of Fur’
What: Pet Helpers’ 16th annual Fur Ball continues virtually this year, with an online auction and live-streamed program. Proceeds benefit the Pet Helpers shelter.
When: Virtual bidding open through 9 p.m. Nov. 7.
More Info: pethelpers.org/events
Five-Year Anniversary Celebration
What: The Charleston Gaillard Center will celebrate 5 years since its renovation with a special concert, featuring members of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the Gaillard Center’s Artists in Residence Marcus Amaker Charlton Singleton.
When: Sunday, October 18 at 7 p.m., virtually and on site (see link for details).
Price: $10 for virtual, $25 for in-person.
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/37gAXmq
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3
A Night with Poe
What: Buxton Books will host Scott Peeples and photographer Michelle van Parys to celebrate the release of their book, ‘The Man of the Crowd: Edgar Allan Poe and the City.’
When: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 20
More Info: 843-723-1670, bit.ly/3k2yxvs
Wednesday
‘PAC Presents’
What: This week’s “PAC Presents” livestream series will feature local jazz/funk fusion band Fusion Jonez, performing from the PAC stage.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 21
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/33RDiCn
Thursday
History Lectures
What: The Powder Magazine will present their 12th annual Fall Lunch and Lecture series over Zoom. Each lecture includes a weekly book giveaway.
When: Noon. Thursdays through Nov. 19.
Price: $40 for five lectures.
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermagazine.org/programs
Visiting Author
What: The Library Society will host history and historical fiction writer David O. Stewart, author of ‘The Paris Deception’ centered on the 1919 pandemic, for discussion of past and present pandemics.
When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/355t7cZ
Dis/placements Convo
What: The Halsey Institute will host a conversation with artists Tanja Softić and Dr. Marian Mazzone one of the 10 artist-respondent pairs in the institute’s virtual exhibition “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home.”
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: facebook.com/halseyinstitute
More Information: bit.ly/3k1yUWZ
Teen Science Café
What: The South Carolina Aquarium and the Museum of York County present a virtual Science Café, where teens ages 13 to 17 can learn more about the ocean.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 22.
More Info: bit.ly/3j5JmLU
Saturday
La Leche League
What: La Leche League is a nonprofit organization where parents and parents-to-be can discuss breastfeeding and other infant care issues.
When: Noon. Oct. 24
More Info: 843-814-1322, lllofsc.com
Jazz Concert
What: North Charleston POPS! presents a free virtual concert by gypsy jazz ensemble ‘Roman and Friends.’ The concert will be livestreamed from the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
When: 7 Oct. 24.
More Info: bit.ly/2SUmSTu
‘BATS!’
What: An educator with Old Santee Canal Park will teach a virtual class on bats, including how to help local populations.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 24
More Info: oldsanteecanalpark.org/Events/index.aspx, kristin@oldsanteecanalpark.org