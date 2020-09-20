Virtual arts calendar for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts, entertainment and other events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.” Check halsey.cofc.edu for virtual artist conversations.
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Virtual Fundraiser
What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief will host a virtual fundraiser for the month of September, featuring a silent auction, raffles and pledging to support LOR's programs to benefit Lowcountry children.
More Info: 843-747-4099, lowcountryorphanrelief.org
‘Animal Dreams’
What: Artist Kathryn Freeman showcases her magical realist paintings of animals for her fourth fall exhibition at Dog and Horse Fine Art.
When: Through Nov. 7
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/3mjSob5
Monday
Diaper Drive
What: The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host a virtual diaper drive in conjunction with National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which brings attention to diaper need, an often overlooked and hidden consequence of poverty. Visit the website for options on how to participate.
When: Sept. 21-27
More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/diaperbank
Patrick Henry
What: Greenville Chautauqua and Spartanburg County Libraries present “Patrick Henry, portrayed by Ken Johnston.” Viewers will learn about the American Revolution and are invited to take part in a debate on the 1788 ratification of the Constitution.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 21
More Info: 864-244-1499, historycomesalive.org
Tuesday
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: bit.ly/31UeTK3
Book Club
What: The Drayton Hall Preservation Trust will present a book club and author talk with Rebecca Dwight Bruff, author of “Trouble the Water,” who will open the talk with a presentation discussing her inspiration for the book and research, Robert Smalls.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Price: Donate-what-you-can
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2FFOuIv
Painting Workshop
What: Stephen Herchak, hosted by the Gibbes Museum, will teach an introductory workshop covering basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of acrylic and oil based paint.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 and 24
Price: $50 for members; $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/32u9nj3
Cooking Series
What: Bread + Butter’s TOAST cooking class series kicks off with “Butchery 101 with chef Michael Tuohy” which will cover the basics of butchery, with a particular focus on duck.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 22
Price: $20 donated suggestion
More Info: breadandbutterchs.org/events
Wednesday
Diabetes Seminar
What: Charleston County Public Libraries will present a virtual diabetes education series led by a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. Topics include healthy eating, blood sugar monitoring, physical activity, problem-solving, healthy coping, medications and reducing risks.
When: Noon Sept. 23
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/359DFJE
Tiny Deck Music
What: Awendaw Green will stream live music from the deck at its compound, featuring Melanie Davaney, Grover Windham and Mike Freund. A virtual tip jar will be available.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 16
More Info: awendawgreen.com
‘Lowcountry Listens’
What: The Gaillard Center will continue its fall “Lowcountry Listens” virtual music series with local Americana/indie rock band Sideshow Americans. All performances are recorded at the Gaillard and will be introduced by Richard Todd from “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 23
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
‘PAC Presents’
What: This week’s “PAC Presents” livestream series will feature local musician Page Mackenzie, performing from the PAC stage.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2FCu7wk
Thursday
‘Dis/placements’ Convo
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston will host a conversation with artists Riccarda de Eccher and Bryan Granger, one of the 10 artist-respondent pairs in the institute’s virtual exhibition "Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home."
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 24
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3khz4t7
Virtual 5K and Walk
What: Carolina Children’s Charity and Vertical Bridge will present (virtually) the 17th annual Care, Give, Run 5K Partial Trail Run and Family Fun Walk. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 22.
When: Noon Sept. 24-9 p.m. Sept. 30
Price: $40
More Info: 843-737-1200, bit.ly/35NmoX9
Curator-Led Tour
What: Sara Arnold will give a virtual exhibit tour of “A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke” at the Gibbes Museum of Art.
When: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2ZBHow5
'From the Archives'
What: Charleston Jazz will reair the performance from Carmen Bradford and the Charleston Jazz Orchestra of “Singin’ Ella,” a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24
More Info: 843-641-0041, bit.ly/3hynGXY
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3jWoYyw
Friday
Virtual Literary Gibbes
What: The Gibbes Museum and the Charleston County Public Library partner to present a book-club-style discussion inspired by “Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman.” The book discussed will be “On Beauty” by Zadie Jones. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. Sept. 25
More Info: 834-722-2706 ext. 237, bit.ly/3kmFozL
Magnolia Tour
What: Joseph McGill of the Slave Dwelling Project will host a live virtual walking tour of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, followed by a Zoom discussion of slavery and its effects on Magnolia and the nation.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 25
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2FtbBGD
Saturday
Town Hall Series
What: The Gibbes Museum presents “For Which It Stands: A Virtual Town Hall Series,” which features conversations with local artists and stakeholders on the American experience and the makings of a community. This second part in the series, "Art and Agriculture: Black Farming and Foodways," explores the long and rich history between communities of African descent and the land through art, and discusses the experiences and concerns of present-day Black farmers.
When: Noon. Sept. 26
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Zw4HHx
Memorial Service
What: The private family memorial service for renowned local choir director Emily Remington will be livestreamed from Grace Church Cathedral and will feature performances from an orchestra and choirs in remembrance of her contribution to the local music community. Remington was the founder of the Charleston Singer’s Guild, now called the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and a former accompanist at the College of Charleston. She also was organist and choir director at Grace Episcopal Church for nearly 20 years.
When: 3 p.m. Sept. 26
More Info: bit.ly/3c9VARU
Princess Parties
What: Join various princess friends live on Facebook as they read stories, answer questions and sing songs. This week will feature Cinderella.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 26
More Info: bit.ly/34WXaVx