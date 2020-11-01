Virtual arts calendar for Sunday November 1, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts, entertainment and other events that will be held in online formats only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events
Today
‘Dis/placements’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art presents “Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home,” a virtual exhibit featuring 10 artists whose works “deal with issues of displacement from their ancestral homeland in various capacities.”
When: Through Dec. 12
More Info: 843-953-4422, displacements.org
NaNoWriMo Jr.
What: For National Novel Writing Month, Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will post a daily writing challenge for writers ages 7 and up.
When: Daily during the month of November.
More Info: bit.ly/35yhL17
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘Fifty Shades of Fur’
What: Pet Helpers’ 16th annual Fur Ball continues virtually this year, with an online auction and live-streamed program. Proceeds benefit the Pet Helpers shelter.
When: Virtual bidding open through 9 p.m. Nov. 7.
More Info: pethelpers.org/events
‘Dance, deconstructed’
What: Dancers and guest collaborators with the College of Charleston Department of Dance will perform a mixture of traditional dance and newly choreographed “dance-on-camera” films.
When: 7:30 p.m., video-on-demand available through Nov. 1
Price: $8 for adults, seniors, and military; $5 for teens under 18, CofC staff, faculty and students
More Info: bit.ly/2HmxckF
Tuesday
Pop Art
What: Fallon Peper will teach artists ages 7 to 10 to create art inspired by Andy Warhol and other pop artists.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 3
Price: $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers
More Info: bit.ly/2TqXK78
Gardening Series
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers gardening tips and tricks from Clemson Master Gardeners and CCPL staff members. Learn about native plants, garden-building and more.
When: 3 p.m. Tuesdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/31UeTK3
Wednesday
‘Play and Learn’
What: Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page offers activities that promote young children's development. This month, they will focus on gross motor and fine motor toys.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 4
More Info: bit.ly/2J812u9
Thursday
History Lectures
What: The Powder Magazine will present its 12th annual Fall Lunch and Lecture series over Zoom. Each lecture includes a weekly book giveaway.
When: Noon Thursdays through Nov. 19.
Price: $40 for five lectures.
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermagazine.org/programs
‘Dis/placements’ Convo
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston will host a conversation with artists Hamid Rahmanian and Mark Sloan, one of the 10 artist-respondent pairs in the institute’s virtual exhibition "Dis/placements: Revisitations of Home."
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 5
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3kwDNaP
Visiting Author
What: The Charleston Library Society will host David M. Rubenstein to discuss his recent book and the meaning of leadership with former Time editor-in-chief John Huey.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 5
Price: $10 for virtual participants. Ticket packages are $45-$150.
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3moGFau
Friday
Art Auction
What: The 21st Art on the Beach Auction benefits Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, a nonprofit providing free civil legal services to clients in need. Leading up to the auction’s closing, other virtual events like home tours, cooking demonstrations and musical performances will be livestreamed on Instagram.
When: Instagram events open through 7 p.m. Nov. 8; auction runs through 11 p.m. Nov. 8
More Info: 859-492-4137, artonthebeachchs.com
‘She Kills Monsters’
What: The University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance presents Qui Nguyen's comedy-adventure "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms," adapted for online performance.
When: Livestreamed 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 15.
Price: Free, with an option for donation.
More Info: 803-777-9353, bit.ly/37Hj28X
Saturday
Virtual Origami series
What: The Charleston County Public Libraries’ Facebook page will show how to create paper animals and objects through the Japanese art of origami. This Saturday’s animal is a dove.
When: Saturdays through Dec. 19
More Info: bit.ly/2TqJCuD