Virtual Arts and Entertainment calendar for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Today
‘Reflections’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art is celebrating 10 years of exhibitions at its current gallery space with posts on exhibitions, artist interviews with, partnerships and programs in “10/10 Reflections on a Decade of Exhibitions.” Each week will focus on a single year, from the 2009-10 season through 2019.
When: Through Aug. 22
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/30vPgQp
‘Sun and Surf’
What: Heart of Gold Gallery will host a virtual fine art photography show collection featuring its “Sun and Surf” collection, with work from emerging and established photographers. A raffle will benefit the Charleston Chapter of the Surf Rider Foundation.
When: Available through Sept. 7
More Info: 843-606-2562, bit.ly/33BX5pF
Jewish Filmfest
What: The annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, is continuing virtually; a free Zoom Q&A session will accompany and complement each film. Each film will be available to view for 48 hours within a two-week period.
When: “My Polish Honeymoon” on view through Aug. 14; “The Keeper” on view through Aug. 21
Price: $10 per movie
More Info: 843-953-5682, facebook.com/cofcjwst
‘Dragon Tales’
What: Berkeley County Library System invites students ages 7-13 for an online Facebook program that combines magic, puppets and reading from Tim Sonefelt.
When: Available through Aug. 31
More Info: 843-719-4223, facebook.com/BerkeleyLibrarySC
Virtual Storytime
What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every Monday
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
‘Sweet Talk’
What: The Drayton Hall Preservation Trust will re-release its webinar, “Sweet Talk: A History of Chocolate in the 18th and 19th Centuries” and the link will be available for viewing through Aug. 14.
Price: Donate-what-you-can
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org/visit/events-calendar
Monday
Gardening Workshop
What: Amy L. Dabbs, school and community gardening coordinator with Clemson Extension, will host a virtual workshop on family-friendly gardening projects that can be done with children, followed by a Q&A.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Wednesday
Tropical Plants
What: Nancy Hart, former owner of Church Creek Nursery, will host participants virtually in her garden to discuss the ins and outs of growing tropical plants in Charleston, followed by a Q&A.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
‘Lowcounty Listens’
What: The Gaillard Center continues its “Lowcountry Listens” series program with performances filmed live and introduced by Richard Todd of 105.5 The Bridge radio. Aug. 12: “Muscle Memory: Poetry & Jazz" with Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter; Aug. 19: Chaquis Maliq The EccentroSoul 1 Woman Band.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 19
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
Tiny Deck Music
What: Awendaw Green will stream live music from the tiny deck at its compound, featuring Tin Roof Echo and Jamison Alley. A virtual tip jar will be available.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 12
More Info: www.awendawgreen.com
Thursday
Garden Insects
What: Tony Bertauski, director of the horticulture program with Trident Technical College, will host a virtual workshop, “Insects in the Garden: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” followed by a Q&A.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 13
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
Virtual Storytime
What: In collaboration with the Charleston County Public Library, the Gibbes Museum will present stories and songs inspired by temporary exhibitions and works in its permanent collection.
When: 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 13
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Drayton Webinar
What: The Drayton Hall Preservation Trust will present a webinar, "Progress in the Midst of Repression: Freed People at Drayton Hall during Reconstruction," about the advancements African Americans made for themselves and the system that endeavored to suppress them within the context of Drayton Hall. Register in advance.
When: 5 p.m. Aug. 13
Price: Donations
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2BKymnJ
Window Boxes
What: Sarah Petrowski, a window box designer with Pots of Color, will lead a webinar focused on window box design concepts, color choices, personal style, expectations and maintenance, followed by a Q&A.
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/2EY3S2M
‘From the Archives’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will release the prerecorded video from Jan. 18, 2018, of its kickoff to the fourth annual Charleston Jazz Festival, featuring “New Standard Time: The Great American Songbook” with six-time Grammy award nominee Nnenna Freelon.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 13
More Info: bit.ly/2XxkTHm, charlestonjazz.com/from-the-archives (previously released videos)
Trivia Night
What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook group.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays
More Info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight
Friday
‘Retcon’ Reading
What: Pure Theatre will present a virtual reading of the play "Retcon," the third reading in its Bearing Witness series, followed by a panel discussion between audience members, experts in various fields and Pure’s creatives. In the play, a recently revived villain faces a choice between family or followers as she tries to piece herself back together.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Saturday
Gracie & Lacy
What: Singing sisters Gracie & Lacy will present their next episode of “Today in Charleston,” featuring musician and composer Kevin Patton.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 15
More Info: bit.ly/2Ppve3K, facebook.com/gracieandlacy/live (previous episodes)