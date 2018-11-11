Today
Armistice Day
What: The Charleston Pipe Band will mark the centennial of the end of World War I with a traditional pipe music performance, coinciding with the United Kingdom and others to play “When the Battle is Over” concurrently in a world-wide musical observance.
When: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: charlestonpipeband.com
Broadway Gala
What: Charleston native Matt Shingledecker will perform as part of a gala concert fundraiser for South of Broadway Theatre Company, sharing the stage with Broadway friends and local group The Charlestones.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843 745-0317, southofbroadway.com
Monday
Juried Exhibit
What: Annual Juried Signature Exhibition featuring works from artists all over South Carolina and in an array of mediums. All sales will benefit nonprofit Guild Community Outreach. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 18.
When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7454, charlestonartistguild.com
PechaKucha Portraits
What: Local photographer Jonathan Boncek will curate his selection of 28 portraits of PechaKucha presenters taken during his 2011-18 tenure as staff photographer for Charleston City Paper.
When: 12 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
Latin Jazz
What: As part of the College of Charleston School of the Arts’ Second Monday Series, the seven-piece Charleston Latin Jazz Collective will perform a high-energy set of traditional Cuban and Latin music.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-8228, go.cofc.edu/secondmondaymusic
Tuesday
Author Talk
What: Talk and book signing with award-winning columnist and author Brian Hicks for his newest book “In Darkest South Carolina: J. Waties Waring and The Secret Plan That Sparked a Civil Rights Movement.”
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-7367, eveningpostbooks.com
Daughtry
What: Rock band Daughtry, formed and fronted by “American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry, will perform as part of their Cage to Rattle Tour.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59.50-$99.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Awendaw Green will host Joshua James Jackson, Danielle Howle, Lynn Durry, Brokedown Hustlers, Mo Lowda & The Humble and The Hibachi Heroes as part of its Barn Jam series, featuring disc golf and food trucks. A $5 donation is suggested.
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
‘Live in the Streets’
What: Terrace Theater will screen “Live in the Streets,” a local music web-series featuring live performances by Mechanical River, Lindsay Holler and Katie Small.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
Thursday
Author Happy Hour
What: An evening of cocktails and conversation with author Kristina McMorris about her recent novel “Sold on a Monday.”
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Venita Blackburn
What: Author Venita Blackburn will read from “Black Jesus and Other Superheroes,” her debut collection of short stories. Books will be available for purchase after the event and refreshments will be served.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Alumni Center, 86 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4470, crazyhorse.cofc.edu/events
Friday
Shag Night
What: The Summerville Shag Club presents show band The Fantastic Shakers for an evening of food and dance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Summerville Country Club Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-460-5416, summervilleshaggers.com
‘Witness’
What: The College of Charleston’s Department of Theatre and Dance present “Witness,” a dynamic exploration through dance and music about the responsibility to speak out against injustice.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre at the Simmons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
Ray LaMontagne
What: Folk and blues singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will perform acoustic on his Just Passing Through Tour.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $35-$89
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Saturday
‘Carrie’
What: The Village Teen Troupe will present “Carrie: The Musical,” a tour de force production based on the Stephen King novel, featuring contemporary rock music.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2ARP01j
Redux Auction
What: Redux’s annual silent and live auction benefit party featuring local artwork up for sale in an effort to continue funding the art center’s exhibitions, education programs and outreach projects.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/annual-auction
David Rudolf
What: An evening with David Rudolf from Netflix’s “The Staircase” for behind-the-scenes insights into the case and making of the series.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events