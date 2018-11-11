Venita Blackburn

The Crazyhorse Reading Series will host author Venita Blackburn at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Alumni Center at the College of Charleston.

Today

Armistice Day

What: The Charleston Pipe Band will mark the centennial of the end of World War I with a traditional pipe music performance, coinciding with the United Kingdom and others to play “When the Battle is Over” concurrently in a world-wide musical observance.

When: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: charlestonpipeband.com

Broadway Gala

What: Charleston native Matt Shingledecker will perform as part of a gala concert fundraiser for South of Broadway Theatre Company, sharing the stage with Broadway friends and local group The Charlestones.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$55

More Info: 843 745-0317, southofbroadway.com

Monday

Juried Exhibit 

What: Annual Juried Signature Exhibition featuring works from artists all over South Carolina and in an array of mediums. All sales will benefit nonprofit Guild Community Outreach. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 18.

When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-7454, charlestonartistguild.com

PechaKucha Portraits

What: Local photographer Jonathan Boncek will curate his selection of 28 portraits of PechaKucha presenters taken during his 2011-18 tenure as staff photographer for Charleston City Paper.

When: 12 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com

Latin Jazz 

What: As part of the College of Charleston School of the Arts’ Second Monday Series, the seven-piece Charleston Latin Jazz Collective will perform a high-energy set of traditional Cuban and Latin music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-8228, go.cofc.edu/secondmondaymusic

Tuesday

Author Talk 

What: Talk and book signing with award-winning columnist and author Brian Hicks for his newest book “In Darkest South Carolina: J. Waties Waring and The Secret Plan That Sparked a Civil Rights Movement.”

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-958-7367, eveningpostbooks.com

Daughtry

What: Rock band Daughtry, formed and fronted by “American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry, will perform as part of their Cage to Rattle Tour.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $59.50-$99.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Awendaw Green will host Joshua James Jackson, Danielle Howle, Lynn Durry, Brokedown Hustlers, Mo Lowda & The Humble and The Hibachi Heroes as part of its Barn Jam series, featuring disc golf and food trucks. A $5 donation is suggested.

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com

‘Live in the Streets’

What: Terrace Theater will screen “Live in the Streets,” a local music web-series featuring live performances by Mechanical River, Lindsay Holler and Katie Small.

When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

Thursday

Author Happy Hour

What: An evening of cocktails and conversation with author Kristina McMorris about her recent novel “Sold on a Monday.”

When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com

Venita Blackburn 

What: Author Venita Blackburn will read from “Black Jesus and Other Superheroes,” her debut collection of short stories. Books will be available for purchase after the event and refreshments will be served.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: Alumni Center, 86 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4470, crazyhorse.cofc.edu/events

Friday

Shag Night 

What: The Summerville Shag Club presents show band The Fantastic Shakers for an evening of food and dance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Summerville Country Club Candelite Pavilion, 400 Country Club Blvd.

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-460-5416, summervilleshaggers.com

‘Witness’

What: The College of Charleston’s Department of Theatre and Dance present “Witness,” a dynamic exploration through dance and music about the responsibility to speak out against injustice.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre at the Simmons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu

Ray LaMontagne

What: Folk and blues singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will perform acoustic on his Just Passing Through Tour.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $35-$89

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Saturday

‘Carrie’

What: The Village Teen Troupe will present “Carrie: The Musical,” a tour de force production  based on the Stephen King novel, featuring contemporary rock music.

When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2ARP01j

Redux Auction 

What: Redux’s annual silent and live auction benefit party featuring local artwork up for sale in an effort to continue funding the art center’s exhibitions, education programs and outreach projects.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/annual-auction

David Rudolf

What: An evening with David Rudolf from Netflix’s “The Staircase” for behind-the-scenes insights into the case and making of the series.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events