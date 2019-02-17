Today
“Howard Johnson”
What: Matinee performance of the love-triangle murder-comedy production “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” a Valentine’s Day twist.
When: 3 p.m. Feb.17
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Southern Authors
What: The Timrod Library in Summerville will sponsor its 22nd annual southern author series with Gothic fiction writer Nicole Seitz, featuring a meet-and-greet and presentation.
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Bethany united Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 118 West 3rd St. South, Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org
Monday
Jake Shimabukuro
What: Performance from ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro, rescheduled from Sept. 12.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
‘In Darkest South Carolina’
What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his book “In Darkest South Carolina, The Story of Judge J. Waties Waring” about the judge’s secret plan that sparked a civil rights movement.
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
S. Bear Bergman
What: An evening with transgender author and activist S. Bear Bergman for a presentation entitled “Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Gender,” sponsored by the Alliance for Full Acceptance and nonprofit We Are Family. There will be an ASL interpreter on site.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Ste. 22, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2FUJI9e
Open Mic
What: Ohm Radio and Awendaw Green will team up to bring open mics at Workshop every Tuesday through March 26.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2TDabez
Wednesday
Exhibition Tour
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s executive director Cara Leepson will give a personal tour of new exhibition “Hello My Name Is.”
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Thursday
Curator-led Tour
What: Join curator and C of C faculty member Mark Long for a guided tour of “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” to learn more about the curatorial process and behind-the-scenes decisions involved in the making of the exhibition.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5652, halsey.cofc.edu
Dinner Theater
What: A dinner theater entitled “Maestro Memoirs,” presented by Remnant Productions, features musical tributes to Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke and more. Tickets include dinner.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Montague Terrace at North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $36-$40
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2til1v3
Venus in Fur
What: Opening night for Flowertown Player’s production of “Venus in Fur,” a play about a struggling playwright, his search for the perfect actor and the power dynamics behind relationships. The play will run through March 2.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
‘Prop Master’
What: Featuring a selection of works by African-American artists acquired by the Gibbes for its permanent collection over the last 10 years, this exhibition reflects on the Gibbes collecting efforts since the opening of “Prop Master: An Installation by Juan Logan and Susan Harbage Page” in 2009. The exhibition will run through June 16.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Dramatic Reading
What: A dramatic reading of “Moon Lake” by Eudora Welty Scholars, adapted and directed by Brenda Currin.
When: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: EHHP Alumni Hall at C of C, 86 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2tlepw0
'Daddy Long Legs'
What: A play in the spirit of Jane Austin, The Bronte Sisters and “Downton Abbey,” based on the classic novel that inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astair. The production will run through March 9.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Saturday
Literary Brunch
What: A brunch, book signing, talk and silent auction with award-winning romance novelist Beverly Jenkins.
When: 11 a.m. Feb. 23
Where: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: bit.ly/2BBecJA
Songs of Love
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra and Grammy award-winning vocalist Diane Schuur will present two back-to-back concerts of love songs by Cole Porter, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole and more.
When: 5, 8 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$60
More Info: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com
A Fragile Tomorrow
What: Indie-rock group A Fragile Tomorrow will celebrate its new album “Generation Loss” with a performance with supporting acts Nancy Druid and Finnegan Bell. Proceeds will benefit the Sarcoma Alliance.
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-15
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2SwDMtF
Harry Potter Concert
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will team up with a local choir to present a screening of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" while they perform the score over it.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: North Charleston Preforming Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $40-$80
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
