Today

‘Shear Madness’

What: Charleston Stage production of this popular audience-participation and improve murder mystery.

When: Various showtimes through June 30

Where: The Pearl Theatre, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11, Charleston

Price: $32.50-$35

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Biscuit Time

What: Chef Carla Hall and Chadwick Boyd will host a biscuit-making class to promote Hall’s new book, “Carla Hall's Soul Food.”

When: Noon-2 p.m. June 23

Where: Williams Sonoma, 359 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32.75 for a signed book

More Info: 843-805-4051, bit.ly/2Kkd6rr

Monday

Photo Masterclass

What: Kim Craven of Kim Craven Photography will lead a masterclass for new and experienced photographers.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 24

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Waterfront, 45 Lockwood Drive, Charleston

Price: $150-$225

More Info: 843-637-4074, bit.ly/2ZsT3La

Memoir Writing

What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 24

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2

'Cry Joy Park'

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 24

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Art at the Sea

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and bites and libations.

When: 4-6 p.m. June 24

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

‘Summer of Potter’

What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” It will also host a Harry-Potter themed art exhibit throughout the series.

When: 7 p.m. June 24

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2XKuf0q

Comedy Night

What: Container Bar Charleston will host Comedy Hour with headliner Joseph Coker, featured acts Heather Corbo, Tanner Riley, Dan Sweeney, Rossi Brown and co-hosts Alex Baldauf and Heather Richardson.

When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 24

Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt Pleasant St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-856-9201, bit.ly/2WPeusN

‘Capturing #MySouth’

What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. throughout June

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk

Tuesday

Folly Family Fun

What: This event will run each Tuesday until July 30, and the first installment will be STEM Night and will feature music from Sweet Tea.

When: 5-7 p.m. June 25

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2Xm6RcH

Focus Group

What: Artists of all media are invited to a focus group to discuss a public art policy draft in Charleston.

When: 6 p.m. June 25

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2IqwOzC

Party in the Park

What: This weekly concert series from Mount Pleasant and 103.5 WEZL will feature different musical acts each Tuesday.

When: 6 p.m. June 25

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2ZkV4sA

‘The Skimm Night Out’

What: Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, cofounders and co-CEOs of theSkimm, will bring their tour supporting their book, “How To Skimm Your Life,” to the Gaillard Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 25

Where: Charleston Gaillard Center’s Grand Ballroom, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $48-$150

More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2IiZNFp

Thursday

Poetry Workshop

What: Marcus Amaker, poet laureate of Charleston, will lead a poetry reading and workshop as part of the North Charleston Arts Festival.

When: 6-7 p.m. June 27

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2x13pp9

9 to 5 Issue Party

What: 9 to 5 magazine will host a live showcase of three local artists to celebrate the release of its sixth issue.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 27

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2FklC5K

Friday

‘White Party’

What: Mitchell Hill Gallery and Redux Gallery will hold its10th annual Art in the City “White Party” where attendees wear summer white attire and bid on artwork and raffle items donated by local artists. This event will benefit Ryan White Wellness Center.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 28

Where: Redux Gallery, 1056 King St., Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2WRJU1J

Astrophotography 

What: Landscape photographers Alistair Nicol and Tommy White will lead a two-day astrophotography workshop.

When: June 28-30

Where: Fairfield Inn & Suites, 4841 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $495

More Info: 843-300-3100, bit.ly/31Jzujl

Silent Disco

What: Summerville Dream will partner with Quiet Kingz Headphone Events to bring a silent disco to Hutchinson Square. 

When: 8 p.m.-midnight June 28

Where: Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2KYdsDA

Reggae Nights 

What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in an outdoor setting. Bring chairs or blanket.

When: 8-11 p.m. June 28

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2WRyY4n

Saturday

Luncheon in the Garden

What: As a part of "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light," Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived of a series of Luncheons in the Garden in which the public will be invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. For this Luncheon, the artist will be discussing issues pertaining to re-entering society after incarceration.

When: Noon-1 p.m. June 29

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2N8grMK

Summer Concert 

What: The Summer Concert Series is a family-friendly evening of music from different regional bands held Saturday evenings on The Grand Lawn of The Sanctuary. This concert will feature music from The Chris Crosby Band.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6296, bit.ly/2L0UVXh

Frankie Valli 

What: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will bring their tour to the Charleston Gaillard Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $78-$150

More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2Fnge1A

Interactive Theatre

What: Colonial Charleston presents “Charleston 1781,” where attendees will see the dungeon where Patriots are kept, visit with Elizabeth Heyward and muster with the Continental Army.

When: 9:30 a.m. June 29

Where: Old Exchange Building, 122 E Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-722-9350, bit.ly/2L2rFjc

