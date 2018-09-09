Today
Jazz Brunch
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a special brunch with food truck fare options from Roti Rolls, The Waffle Connection and Kay’s Southern Gourmet available for purchase along with beer, wine and mimosas. The event will also feature jazz music by guitarist Duda Lucena.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-724-5003, https://bit.ly/2zYcFgx
Exploring Race
What: As part of an ongoing “Poetry at McLeod” poetry series, fellows of the Cave Canem poetry foundation will share work that explores themes associated with the black experience in America.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Elements of Story
What: First of a four-class workshop on the elements of story taught by local professor Amy Hudock. The workshops will include discussion about producing, editing and marketing imaginative writing, using literary elements as tools to improve work, using pre-writing techniques to help beat writer’s block and more.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., Charleston
Price: $75-$260
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Monday
'Art Walk'
What: Edisto Art Guild will present "Art Walk,” an exhibition of 18 artists displaying their work and talking with guests about their pieces. The event will also feature a cheese and wine reception.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court, Edisto Island
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, edistoartguild.com
Football & Butterflies
What: The Charleston Horticulture Society will host a lecture with UGA Coach Vince Dooley about his book “Vince Dooley’s Garden: A Horticultural Journey of a Football Coach.” Preceding the lecture, Dooley will sign and sell copies of his book.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/lectures
Tuesday
Disney Trivia
What: A Disney trivia quiz entitled “When You Wish Upon A Bar” hosted by Geeks Who Drink.
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5 to play
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2C7rhwJ
Wednesday
Storage Tour
What: Tour of The Gibbes’ new storage facility with Director of Collections and Operations Zinnia Willits to learn how the rest of the collection not on display in the galleries lives.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, https://bit.ly/2M7pjwl
Jake Shimabukuro
What: Performance from ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro.
When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Queen Bingo
What: Monthly Yas Queen Bingo with drinks, a live DJ, drag queens and prizes.
When: 9:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Voodoo, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-769-0228, bit.ly/2wMPP8j
Thursday
Creative Concepts
What: The Office of Institutional Diversity with the College of Charleston will host Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker, DanceFX and Art Pot for an exploration on the themes of race, gender and culture through poetry, dance and storytelling. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-3851, diversity.cofc.edu
Steven Wright
What: Comedian and actor Steven Wright will perform a stand-up set. Dinner add-ons are available during registration.
When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28-$48
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Moonlight Mixer
What: Dance to a night of golden oldies and beach classic from DJ Jim Bowers on the pier.
When: 7-11 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Poetry Reading
What: South Carolina native and author of “Indecency” Justin Phillip Reed alongside poet and translator Carol Peters will read followed by a reception and book signing.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
‘Gutenberg!’ Musical
What: Two-man musical spoof featuring a pair of aspiring playwrights performing a backers’ audition for their new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg, presented by What If? Productions.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Threshold Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$22
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/gutenberg
Saturday
Poetry Seminar
What: Justin Phillip Reed will lead a poetry seminar, “In My Defense, Monsters,” engaging multiple works across the media of literature, music and film as a survey of monstrosity.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 15
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Uptown Girl
What: 34 West Theater Company’s production of “Uptown Girl,” a play about a Jersey girl who must choose between her hometown sweetheart and a rich but sensitive executive.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Creekside Comedy
What: Host Keith Dee will be joined by three comedians, local funny guy Heath Richardson, Raleigh's own Sam Mazany and headliner Jenn Snyder.
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Creekside Kitchen And Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-259-8972, bit.ly/2wNUEiE
