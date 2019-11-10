Today
Literary Festival
What: The three-day Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, inspired by an annual lit fest that takes place at the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England, is back for its third year.
When: Various times Nov. 10
Where: Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-619-3000, charlestontocharleston.com
‘Lie of the Mind’
What: The College of Charleston’s Theatre Department presents “A Lie of the Mind,” a play by Sam Shepard about two families, linked by marriage but divided by distrust.
When: Through Nov. 10
Where: College of Charleston Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
‘Front Lines'
What: “Front Lines to the Home Front” educates and inspires audiences with stories from WWI to the present through music, dance, acting and visual presentations.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/332aK6o
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Written and performed by comedian Andy Livengood, based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager, his comedy blog and real interactions with clueless customers.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 10, 17 and 24
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/344h6Cm
‘The ABBA Show’
What: The ABBA Show is the authentic and magical tribute to ABBA. The set list, the costumes and the showmanship brought by the cast keeps people coming back time after time.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2NFarrG
Monday
Veterans Day
What: North Charleston will honor all veterans with a special program featuring a keynote by Col. John Dorrian, USAF (retired) followed by lunch.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-745-1028, bit.ly/2JT9zyB
Salute to Veterans
What: The Charleston Concert Band and jazz ensemble will perform concerts in honor of Veterans Day.
When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: USS Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $16-$24 admission
More Info: info@charlestonconcertband.org, bit.ly/2PXbUfw
2nd Monday Series
What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Philip Lipton.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-9536-315, bit.ly/2I9mUTc
Tuesday
Artist Reception
What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will hold a reception for artist Jean Claude Roy’s new collection during its 17th annual Art Tour.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/36tlIE5
Mary Whyte Lecture
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will host Mary Whyte as its guest speaker at the November meeting.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2454, bit.ly/2NyKiut
PK Charleston 35
What: The Charleston Music Hall and the Charleston Arts Festival will present PK Charleston 35, featuring fast-paced presentations from people in the local art community.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2WHO6xJ
Wednesday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
‘Lifespan of a Fact’
What: “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a comedy by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, is about a determined young fact checker in the field of publishing that stirs up some trouble with the editor.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 23
Where: Pure Theatre at Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Thursday
Artist Tour
What: Artist Jill Hooper will lead a tour of the exhibit “Influence and Inspiration: The Art of Jill Hooper, Ben Long, and Frank Mason.”
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Cdsznj
'Glow' Exhibit
What: The Vendue, Charleston’s Art Hotel, will celebrate the opening of its newest exhibit, “Glow,” celebrating all things vibrant and bright.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: The Vendue Hotel, 19 Vendue Range, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-7970, thevendue.com/glow
Evening of Jazz
What: Enjoy an instrumental jazz performance by the Kevin Patton Trio.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-744-2489, ccpl.org/events/evening-jazz-0
Friday
Literary Gibbes
What: This book-club style discussion is in collaboration with Charleston County Public Library and is inspired by the exhibit “Charles Williams: Sun + Light.”
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2NlURlM
Festival of Lights
What: The Lowcountry Powerbrass will perform at the opening of the 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15-$20 per vehicle
More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com
Aretha Tribute
What: Lead singer Christian Smalls and her ten piece band will pay tribute to the life, legacy and career of Aretha Franklin.
When: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$42
More Info: 310-770-0586, bit.ly/2NJlQXl
Chamber Orchestra
What: Join the Charleston Symphony Chamber Orchestra for an evening of (mostly) French music.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$40
More Info: bit.ly/32knjc3
Saturday
‘Awakening of Ancestors’
What: This program from Christal Heyward will include music education about Lowcountry spirituals and their history, styles and meaning.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/36yTjMN
‘Rhythms of India’
What: India Association of Greater Charleston will present "Rhythms of India-Bollywood Night," depicting different dance forms from the Indian subcontinent, including Bollywood, folk, Bhangra, Bhartnatyam and Kathak. Food and snacks included. RSVP for the event.
When: 4:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: West Ashley High School, 4600 West Wildcat Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$50
More Info: 734-646-5857, bit.ly/2pMAbu7
Rooftop Sessions
What: Tyler Boone will headline the finale of this singer-songwriter series.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-793-4440, bit.ly/2pKXZPc
CofC Opera
What: Under the direction of voice faculty member Saundra DeAthos-Meers, with assistance from Amanda Castellone, vocal students will present opera workshop scenes.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 students; $15 general
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2qqgto2
Redux Art Auction
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s 17th annual Silent & Live Auction Benefit Party will feature more than 100 artworks by local and national artists.
When: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., Charleston
Price: $80-$100
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/17th-annual-auction
