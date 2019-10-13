Today
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions hosts a staged reading series featuring free mimosas.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
McLeod Poetry
What: In this series, African American poets reclaim the plantation landscape by exploring the past, present, future and the imagined in their own voices. This installment will feature Geffrey Davis.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: free to the first 50 participants; $15 park admission
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LZITxF
King’s Counterpoint
What: The King’s Counterpoint will open its 2019-20 concert season with “The Remarkable Mr. Henry Purcell” with members of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: The Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 216-217-7721, bit.ly/2AXfCgO
Salon Series
What: A performance of light classical music paired with innovative arrangements of rock and popular music, and followed by a post-concert reception.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2oyqJtI
S'ville High Choir
What: The Summerville High School Choir will team up with the St. John the Beloved Choir in a program of choral works.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Poetry Festival
What: City Gallery at Waterfront Park will host poet Jericho Brown, who will also be visiting Burke High School to lead a poetry workshop.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2HAbrei
Monday
The Kickback
What: The Kickback event in the Free Verse Poetry Festival is an open mic night featuring Charleston’s untapped poets.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com
2nd Monday Series
What: Monthly series featuring College of Charleston faculty and friends: Charleston Symphony Brass.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Simon Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philips St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2I9mUTc
Tuesday
HEART at Dart
What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event will be held at the John L. Dart Library and will include a poetry-writing on typewriters session and an open mic event featuring HEART, an arts community for adults with special needs.
When: 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/2zz0V2s
Wednesday
All Ages Open Mic
What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event is an open mic for all ages, and local authors will be on hand to sell their books.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com
Curator Talk
What: David White was Rauschenberg’s curator from 1980 until 2008, and now is the senior curator at the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation. White will share insights on the artist’s use of the photographic medium and his fascination with Charleston.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2VdXgBi
Author Talk
What: Charleston JCC WOW Bookfest will host a talk by Theodore Rosengarten, author of "All God's Dangers: The Life of Nate Shaw," which is about what it means to be black in the South.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Harbor Entrepreneur Center, 65 Gadsden St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 703-927-8665, bit.ly/31ZPAp0
Thursday
‘Jazz Notes’
What: Discussion on saxophone legends, such as John Coltrane and Charlie Parker, with David Carter, director of education with the Charleston Jazz Academy.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Charleston Jazz Academy, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $5 suggested donation
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2AWZrjv
Anita Baker Tribute
What: Columbia-based saxophonist Dante Lewis and friends will present a tribute to Anita Baker.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/35h3UeJ
Music at the Library
What: Laura Ball & Friends will host an evening of British rock and baroque music with their program “Beatles and Bach.”
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2pSGsnO
‘Poetry & Jazz’
What: “Poetry and Jazz,” featuring Quentin E. Baxter (of Ranky Tanky) and Marcus Amaker (Charleston’s poet laureate). The Cocktail Bandits will make poetry-inspired cocktails.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com
Crazyhorse Reading
What: Sabrina Orah Mark, author of the short story collection, "Wild Milk," two collections of poetry and a chapbook, will read her fiction.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Jewish Studies Center: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4470, bit.ly/31YQ7aP
Friday
Halloween Harmony
What: A cappella quartet The Charlestones presents its third annual Halloween Harmony Concert featuring classics like "Monster Mash" and "Ghostbusters," Halloween parodies and narration by Death.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: West Ashley Theatre Center, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, #11, Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-513-3050, bit.ly/2OriZEs
‘Nevermore!’
What: “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld,” presented by Julian Wiles, is a speculation on what might have happened to Edgar Allan Poe days before his death, and features scenes from Poe’s stories, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Osceola’s Muse’
What: This immersive theater experience will include live actors, music, artifacts, original costumes and scenery along with audience interaction, based on Osceola’s tribe and what they endured at the Fort Moultrie Batteries during the Seminole Wars.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19
Where: Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, 1917 Ion Ave. Sullivan’s Island
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2L5Ci43
Andrea Gibson
What: The 2019 Free Verse poetry festival will present world-renowned poet Andrea Gibson, on tour to support their new book, “Lord of the Butterflies.”
When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/326ZR2a
Saturday
Youth Poetry Slam
What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event is hosted by The Unspoken Word and will bring together young poets of all levels for a friendly competition.
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2LeH1zm
‘Saxophone Legends’
What: Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents Ernie Watts playing John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins and more.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$60
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2M0SQL7, info@charlestonmusichall.com
‘Coming to Monuments’
What: This Free Verse Poetry Festival event will feature Dance Matters Charleston’s performance of “Coming to Monuments,” a work that blends contemporary dance, theater and the music and poetry of Marcus Amaker to unpack the history behind the display of Confederate memorials.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, freeversefestival.com