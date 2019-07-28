Today
‘Feathered’
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
Jewelry Show
What: This end of season sale will include collections of art jewelry from Coeur de Lion, Laurent Guillot, Antares Venezia, Lannie Cunningham and Nature Bijoux through the end of July.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2SCsgdb
‘Becoming Dr. Ruth'
What: This is the last day Pure Theatre will show “Becoming Dr. Ruth.”
When: 7:30 p.m. through July 28
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Jazz Meets The Beatles
What: New York and Charleston jazz artist Maggie Worsdale will perform two shows of jazz takes on Beatles tunes with musicians Heather Rice, Gracie and Lacy, and Barry Brake.
When: 3 p.m. July 28
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2GhgPSS
Monday July 29
Writing Circle
What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 29
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4-6 p.m. July 29
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Tuesday
Folly Family Fun
What: This last installment will feature Kyle K’Otic Breakdancing and music from Dave Grunstra.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 30
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2M73oZK
Skirt Book Club
What: This event will include a discussion with authors Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb to celebrate the release of their novel, “Meet Me In Monaco: A Novel of Grace Kelly's Royal Wedding,” cocktails and light bites and a book signing.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 30
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2JXkNRU
P-Nut Johnson
What: Local artist P-Nut Johnson will share his creative process and respond to artwork featured within the "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem" exhibition at the Gibbes Museum of Art.
When: 6 p.m. July 30
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2O3cU2n
Wednesday
Mixed-Media Exhibit
What: This is the last day that John's Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout July
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm
Thursday
Palmetto Fiber Arts
What: A selection of works by members of the The Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall through Oct. 31.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Exhibition Opening
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies will hold an opening reception for their group exhibition at the North Charleston City Gallery on display through August.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
Summer Reading
What: The Dorchester County Library will celebrate the end of its summer reading program with a moon landing party, including Tang Floats and Moon Pie Sundaes.
When: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/30SqCXu
Photography Exhibit
What: Charleston photographer John Galgano will show his photography exhibit “Shot in the Face of Adversity” at the Saul Alexander Gallery throughout August. An opening reception will be held Aug. 5.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/30Qg2jR
Friday
Jennifer Holliday
What: Singer and actor Jennifer Holliday will perform and talk about her struggles with depression to close out the 2019 Lowcountry Mental Health Conference.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2JYwmZa
‘European Romance’
What: The Ella W. Richardson Fine Art gallery will feature Evgeny and Lydia Baranov’s exhibition “European Romance” at an art walk. The exhibition will run through Sept. 2.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Ella W. Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3660, bit.ly/32PW0Yn
CAG Gallery Art Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will hold an opening reception for “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists, which will run through August 31.
When: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Diverse Groove. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2GsFlAJ
Reggae Nights
What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in an outdoor setting. Bring chairs or blanket for the last concert in the series.
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2YK8RZJ
Saturday
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class, followed by a discussion of "The Letterbook of Eliza Lucas Pinckney" and “Red, White, and Black Make Blue” by Andrea Feeser.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-6635, bit.ly/2YawiKR
Book Signing
What: Author and speaker Carmela E. Head will host a signing event for her book "Be Transformed: Empowering You for Destiny.”
When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 7620 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-2322, bit.ly/2Z3TUSy
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events