Monday
'Prints in Clay'
What: The Slave Dwelling Project, in collaboration with the Historic Charleston Foundation, will present a photography exhibit entitled “Prints in Clay” comprised of curated photographs telling the story of the Slave Dwelling Project. The exhibit will run daily through Jan. 18.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
Artists Guild
What: The Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will meet to discuss open membership, upcoming events and exhibits, as well as present a talk by guest artist Bob Graham. Current guild members are asked to bring one canned good as a donation.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Point Hope Methodist Church, 3404 Turgot Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: mtpleasantartistsguild.com
‘Grease’ Sing-along
What: The Charleston Music Hall will host a special screening of the hit musical “Grease” as part of its sing-along film series.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-203-3002, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Author Talk
What: Wine, Women & Wisdom will host special guest and award-winning author of “Fly Girls” Keith O’Brien for a discussion about his novel inspired by five trailblazing female pilots in the 1920s. All proceeds will benefit scholarships for students to attend the Flight Academy at Patriots Point.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 8
Where: USS Yorktown at Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 800-838-3006, bit.ly/2GGDlHC
Wednesday
Design Lecture
What: Designer Cortney Bishop will discuss the future of Southern interior design as part of The Gadsden’s Field Notes Lectures series. The event will include drinks and hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds will benefit the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: The Gadsden, 5 Gadsdenboro St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-800-4074, bit.ly/2PMCioH
Book Launch
What: Join local author Sally R. Murphy for the release of her memoir “Turning the Tide: One Woman’s Battle to Preserve South Carolina’s Sea Turtle Populations.” The event will also feature light refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and a special appearance by best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-720-1990, scaquarium.org/turning-the-tide
Willie Nelson
What: Country singer-songwriter Willie Nelson will play the North Charleston Coliseum as part of his tour.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Varying
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Thursday
Michael Scott Moore
What: Join the Center for Jewish Life for a conversation with survivor and award-winning journalist Michael Scott Moore about his book “The Desert & The Sea,” a real story about how he was held captive for 977 days by Somali pirates.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Friday
‘Southbound’
What: The minds behind Halsey’s “Southbound” exhibit will host a two-day symposium about memory, the new South, photography and more.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 11; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Varying throughout College of Charleston campus
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu
‘True West’
What: The Pure Theatre ensemble will perform its first play of the year in its new arts center. “True West” is about what happens when sons of a desert-swelling alcoholic and a suburban wanderer clash over a film script. The show will run through Feb. 1.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Groundhog Gravy
What: Funk-fusion band Groundhog Gravy will stop in Charleston as part of its East Coast tour.
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: The Mill, 1026 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 304-640-5328, facebook.com/themillparkcircle
Saturday
Power of Poetry
What: Charleston’s Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker will read original poetry that speaks to the power of connectivity, openness, truth and love. The reading will include a discussion about how he became the Poet Laureate followed by a Q&A session.
When: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, charlestonjungsociety.org
‘Fool for Love’
What: Opening night for a Sam Shepard play, “Fool for Love,” the story of two people who can’t live without each other whether they like it or not. The show will run through Feb. 2 with rotating dates from “True West.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Creekside Comedy
What: A night of comedy along the creek with host Keith Dee and headlining comic Mike Speenberg. Joining him will be local comedians Natasha Ferrier and Joseph Coker.
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2R2aZMX
