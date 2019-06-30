Today
Meet the Author
What: Author A. C. Bell will discuss her novella "The Last Button on Ole Abraham's Jacket."
When: 2 p.m. June 30
Where: George H. Seago Jr Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3883
Mary Alice Monroe
What: The Timrod Library in Summerville will host novelist Mary Alice Monroe at its Summer Authors meet-the-author Lowcountry Wine reception after her presentation at the Bethany United Methodist Church.
When: 2 p.m. June 30
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd St., Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-871-4600, bit.ly/2xfgcEO
‘Shear Madness’
What: This is the last performance of Charleston Stage’s production of this popular audience-participation and improv murder mystery.
When: 3 p.m. June 30
Where: The Pearl Theatre, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11, Charleston
Price: $32.50-$35.00
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
'Come by Hyar'
What: This is the last day of the "Come By Hyar: Songs of Resistance, Hope and Love in Honor of Black History Month" exhibition at the Main Library that honors the music of the African diaspora and its influence on American music.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 30
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2ZJBDKk
Monday
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4–6 p.m. July 1
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
'Feathered'
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will hold an opening reception for painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered.”
When: 6-7 p.m. July 1
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
'Cry Joy Park'
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 1
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Mixed-Media Exhibit
What: John's Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout July
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm
Tuesday
Folly Family Night
What: This event will be Good Clean Fun Night and will feature music from David Grunstra.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 2
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2ZK90fW
Friday
Sonny Dugal
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host an opening reception for photographer Sonny Dugal’s show “Independent’s Day.’’
When: 5-8 p.m. July 5
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 Easy Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2ZNtWCF
Saturday
Lunch in the Garden
What: As a part of "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light," Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived of a series of Luncheons in the Garden in which the public will be invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. For this Luncheon, the artist will be discussing issues pertaining to food justice.
When: Noon-1 p.m. July 6
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2N8grMK
Stories by Sunset
What: Wild Dunes Resort will host a meet-and-greet and book signing with author Mary Alice Monroe.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 6
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 5757 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 844-614-1351, bit.ly/2KCKQRa
Dance Performance
What: Harambee Dance Company celebrates its 25th anniversary with a homecoming performance of dance with live gospel, jazz and African music.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 6
Where: James Island Charter High School, 1000 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 347-621-8867, bit.ly/2X9dnV6
Terence Young
What: Guitarist Terence Young will bring his “Terence Young Experience” to Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. July 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GogIqy
