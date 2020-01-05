Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora" and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Monday
Beginner Drawing
What: This five-week Drawing for the Absolute Beginner class focuses on basic shapes and simple objects and making those shapes and objects appear three dimensional.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston
Price: $180
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2PZ3FiS
Beginning Acrylic
What: Students will learn how to paint using acrylic in this this five-week painting techniques class. Students learn and apply color theory, placement, design, and perspective as they create original art work and build their skills as painters.
When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays or 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $250
More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com
Book Launch
What: Charleston Library Society and Buxton Books will host Marie Benedict for the launch of her new book "Lady Clementine."
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/39sIxt5
Tuesday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: The City of North Charleston’s 2019-20 artist-in-residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Wednesday
Sacred Music
What: The National Conference for Sacred Music is designed to engage church musicians with new ideas and a variety of approaches to further their work in music ministry.
When: 1-8:30 p.m. Jan. 8; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 9; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$180
More Info: 843-723-1611, bit.ly/2sq6FMl
Painting the Ocean
What: Learn to create your own ocean painting in this six-week oil painting class conducted at a relaxed pace using traditional brushes, palette knife and other tools.
When: 6:15-8:15 p.m.
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $300
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/39jP2OQ
Thursday
‘Beautiful Things’
What: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, personifies the questions and answers that were published in the online column “Dear Sugar” from 2010-12.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/39wmNMI
Friday
Bach's Brandenburg
What: Enjoy an evening of baroque classics, featuring two of Bach's six Brandenburg Concertos.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-723-7528, bit.ly/37uw1ar
‘Key of B Cabaret’
What: Brian Porter and Becca Anderson take the stage, along with some special guests, for a limited run, intimate Broadway cabaret show live on the Queen Street Playhouse stage.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15.-$25
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2MH4J8Y
Saturday
Family Drama
What: Music, mystery and family drama collide in “Love & Southern D!scomfort,” a tale about an old-money family torn apart by addiction, mental illness and a secret better left untold.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 3 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$65
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2MLyQMr
