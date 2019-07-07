Today
‘Feathered’ Exhibition
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 7
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
Broadway Rewind
What: This music revue showcases hits of Broadway musicals from today and through the American Songbook to the roots of American musical theater.
When: 2 p.m. July 7
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite A-112, Charleston
Price: $25-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com/performances
Stars and Guitars
What: The fifth annual 103.5 WEZL’s Stars and Guitars will feature Nashville superstar Brett Young and is joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, King Calaway and local performer Eddie Bush.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 7
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $39-$125
More Info: 843-884-4371, bit.ly/2NnQOrb
Monday
Mixed-Media Exhibit
What: John's Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout July
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm
Memoir Writing Circle
What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 8
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2
Straight to Art
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4-6 p.m. July 8
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Tuesday
Folly Family Fun Night
What: This installment will be Storytree Theatre and will feature music from Sweet Tea.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 9
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2Ntz3a6
Author Meet & Greet
What: Joshua Becker will bring his East Coast book tour celebrating the release of his new book, “The Minimalist Home,” to Charleston.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 9
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2Xep1Ot
Paint Your Pet
What: Artist Julia Deckman will lead a workshop where attendees will paint canvas portraits from a picture of their pets. Register by July 7.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 9
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80-$100
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2J6g40T
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: A 1980s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Wednesday
Ideas Into Action
What: In this culmination of the Halsey’s Luncheons in the Garden series, Tina Singleton, social justice coordinator for YWCA Greater Charleston will lead a panel on how education, food access, land and affordable housing issues as well as re-entry from prison into society all have systemic racism as a root cause.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 10
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, College of Charleston, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5957, bit.ly/3013Yfn
Thursday
Curator-Led Tour
What: Curatorial affairs director Sara Arnold will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.”
When: 2:30 p.m. July 11
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/325xm5N
Drawing & Anatomy
What: Katelyn Chapman will lead a six-week class will be an in-depth study of the human figure through the process of drawing.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 11
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250-$315
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2Np5VRc
Friday
Curator Conversations
What: Join Director Carl Borick will give a tour of the museum's newly renovated "Becoming Americans" exhibit, which discusses Charleston's role in the Revolutionary War
When: 10:30-11 a.m. July 12
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $5-$25 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2XehHlO
Vamos Cantando
What: Roger Bellow and Berita Martin will lead an interactive show to teach Spanish.
When: 11 a.m.-noon July 12
Where: St. Paul's Hollywood Library, 5151 Town Council Drive Hollywood, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-889-3300, bit.ly/2YnWBhm
Gibbes Unplugged
What: Angela Mack, Gibbes Museum executive director and chief curator, and Michael Moore, CEO and International African American Museum president, will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Register in advance online.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2FO2Qnk
Literary Gibbes
What: Inspired by “Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem,” participants will discuss “Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over” by Nell Painter. Discussion includes $2 discount on museum admission.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2xjZjbZ
Saturday
Rough Writers
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold two meetings in different library locations.
When: 1-3 p.m. July 13
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2ZXDgnz
Fabric Collage & Painting
What: This is the last of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 13
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $45
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Enjoy scenic views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live music.
When: 7-11 p.m. July 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2XdJ5k2
Paintings & Poetry
What: This is the last day that Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson’s exhibition “Spreading Lowcountry Love” bridging poetry and painting and will be on display at Dog and Horse Fine Art in Charleston.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston,
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2KNXkpg
