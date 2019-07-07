The Gibbes Museum (copy)

Angela Mack, Gibbes Museum executive director and chief curator, and Michael Moore, CEO and International African American Museum president, will lead a tour of “Black Refractions." Grace Beahm/Staff

Today

‘Feathered’ Exhibition

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 7

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI

Broadway Rewind

What: This music revue showcases hits of Broadway musicals from today and through the American Songbook to the roots of American musical theater.

When: 2 p.m. July 7

Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite A-112, Charleston

Price: $25-$45

More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com/performances

Stars and Guitars 

What: The fifth annual 103.5 WEZL’s Stars and Guitars will feature Nashville superstar Brett Young and is joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, King Calaway and local performer Eddie Bush.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 7

Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $39-$125

More Info: 843-884-4371, bit.ly/2NnQOrb

Monday

Mixed-Media Exhibit

What: John's Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout July

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm

Memoir Writing Circle

What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 8

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2

Straight to Art

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4-6 p.m. July 8

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

Tuesday

Folly Family Fun Night

What: This installment will be Storytree Theatre and will feature music from Sweet Tea.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 9

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2Ntz3a6

Author Meet & Greet

What: Joshua Becker will bring his East Coast book tour celebrating the release of his new book, “The Minimalist Home,” to Charleston.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 9

Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2Xep1Ot

Paint Your Pet

What: Artist Julia Deckman will lead a workshop where attendees will paint canvas portraits from a picture of their pets. Register by July 7.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 9

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $80-$100

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2J6g40T

‘Simply Irresistible’

What: A 1980s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.

When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 34west.org

Wednesday

Ideas Into Action

What: In this culmination of the Halsey’s Luncheons in the Garden series, Tina Singleton, social justice coordinator for YWCA Greater Charleston will lead a panel on how education, food access, land and affordable housing issues as well as re-entry from prison into society all have systemic racism as a root cause.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 10

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, College of Charleston, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5957, bit.ly/3013Yfn

Thursday

Curator-Led Tour

What: Curatorial affairs director Sara Arnold will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.”

When: 2:30 p.m. July 11

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $6-$12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/325xm5N

Drawing & Anatomy

What: Katelyn Chapman will lead a six-week class will be an in-depth study of the human figure through the process of drawing.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 11

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $250-$315

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2Np5VRc

Friday

Curator Conversations

What: Join Director Carl Borick will give a tour of the museum's newly renovated "Becoming Americans" exhibit, which discusses Charleston's role in the Revolutionary War

When: 10:30-11 a.m. July 12

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $5-$25 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2XehHlO

Vamos Cantando

What: Roger Bellow and Berita Martin will lead an interactive show to teach Spanish.

When: 11 a.m.-noon July 12

Where: St. Paul's Hollywood Library, 5151 Town Council Drive Hollywood, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-889-3300, bit.ly/2YnWBhm

Gibbes Unplugged

What: Angela Mack, Gibbes Museum executive director and chief curator, and Michael Moore, CEO and International African American Museum president, will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Register in advance online.

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $6-$12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2FO2Qnk

Literary Gibbes

What: Inspired by “Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem,” participants will discuss “Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over” by Nell Painter. Discussion includes $2 discount on museum admission.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. July 12

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $6-$12

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2xjZjbZ

Saturday

Rough Writers

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold two meetings in different library locations.

When: 1-3 p.m. July 13

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2ZXDgnz

Fabric Collage & Painting

What: This is the last of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 13

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $45

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Enjoy scenic views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live music.

When: 7-11 p.m. July 13

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2XdJ5k2

Paintings & Poetry

What: This is the last day that Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson’s exhibition “Spreading Lowcountry Love” bridging poetry and painting and will be on display at Dog and Horse Fine Art in Charleston.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13

Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston,

More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2KNXkpg

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.