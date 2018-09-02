Today
White Party
What: Fifth-annual white attire party featuring music by City on Down, DJ Tantrum and DJ Shorty Trendz, door prizes and drink specials. Registration is recommended.
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 2
Where: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-566-6398, bit.ly/2PzXYpa
Tuesday
Dual Exhibit
What: North Charleston City Gallery will present Dengke Chen's “Humanimal Kingdom,” an exhibition exploring the worldwide construction and changes to our landscape and a collection of illustrations as well as drawings created from the popular 1980s toy Shrinky Dinks by Valerie Powell.
When: Business hours Sept. 4-28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5852, northcharleston.org
Wednesday
PechaKucha
What: As part of the Charleston Arts Festival, The Charleston Music Hall will present a Pecha Kucha featuring presentations from The Cocktail Bandits; food photographer Jonathan Boncek; Mark Sloan, director and chief curator of the Halsey Institute; Tom Bradford, Charleston Moves director; and more.
When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show Sept. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Kubrick Screening
What: Terrace Theater will host a digitally restored screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” C of C film professor Dr. Colleen Glen will introduce the film and speak briefly about Kubrick as a filmmaker.
When: 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $12.50
More info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
Thursday
Wine, Women & Wisdom
What: An evening with authors Lauren Willig, Beatriz Williams and Karen White for their new collaborative novel, “The Glass Ocean.” The event will include curated wines and light fare. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fisher House Program.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Brigade Hall at Oyster Point, 1500 Pearl Tabby Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $45
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Strawless Summer
What: To mark the end of #StrawlessSummer, the Surfrider Foundation will host a special screening of the award-winning documentary “STRAWS,” a film about the history of straws and their effect on pollution. Prior to the film will be a beach cleanup and complimentary cocktails. After the film, producer and director Linda Booker will host a panel discussion along with other community leaders.
When: 6:30 beach cleanup, 7 p.m. movie Sept. 6
Where: The Tides Hotel, 1 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-259-1174, facebook.com/charlestonsurfrider
Women & The Beatles
What: Local female artists will interpret their favorite Beatles songs in this celebration of The Beatles and local music with acts including Exavia Baxter, Erin Johns, Laura Ball and Hazel Ketchum.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Yes! I’m a Feminist
What: The College of Charleston’s Women and Gender Studies Department will host its sixth annual “Yes! I’m a Feminist” party to support the Alison Piepmeier Scholarship and to celebrate feminism. The event will feature festive drinks and desserts, live music from feminist DJ Lanatatron and active dialogue. While admission is free, donations are highly encouraged.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: The Cistern Yard, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: friendsof.cofc.edu/yes-im-a-feminist
Queen St. Comedy
What: The Queen Street Playhouse kicks off its new comedy series with headliner and local comedian Jeremy McLellan. The series will feature comedy shows taking place on the first Friday of every month.
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-422-5719, footlightplayers.net
Saturday
Poetry Workshop
What: Weekly poetry workshop led by “Poetry at McLeod” poets featuring activities such as reading poems aloud, playing with word choice and voice and sharing work. Registration is required.
When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 County Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Extra Chill Fest
What: Music blog Extra Chill will partner with Awendaw Green for an evening of local music with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Carolina Youth Action Projects. Line-up includes Whitehall, Human Resources, Daddy’s Beemer, Niecy Blues and more. The event will feature local food and artisan vendors and will be 21 years of age and up.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 631-807-1028, extrachill.com
Comedy Benefit
What: “Is This Art?” comedy night to benefit the Center for Women organization featuring comedians Shawna Jarrett, Joseph Coker, Sarah Napier and more.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-860-7430, flowertownplayers.org
