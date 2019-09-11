Today
‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
‘Summer and Smoke'
What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man who grew up next door to her.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8; matinees begin in September
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2mbW3NH
Concurrent Exhibits
What: The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com/about-us
Coaching Circle & Book Signing
What: Transformational Empowerment coach Jen Iamele Savage will lead a power coaching session, including a signed copy of her book “The Language of Transformation: An Overdue Permission Slip to Belong to Yourself.”
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/329Oo1S
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Reckoning in the Park
What: The popular local tribute band The Reckoning is coming to James Island County Park.
When: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Dr, Charleston
Price: $2.
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2kqUQBz
‘Bach and Eggs!’
What: The Taylor Music Group will kick off its season with brunch and music from Sara Law, Rob Taylor, Kiri Taylor and Karin McQuade.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Lance Hall at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com/tickets
Downtown House Concert
What: Music for piano trio featuring violinist Frances Hsieh, cellist Timothy O’Malley and pianist Irina Pevzner, followed by a reception and meet-and-greet.
When: 3-5 p.m. Sept. 15; 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: The Spoleto Gallery, 14 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
‘Footloose’
What: Based on the 1980s film, "Footloose" comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time.
When: 3 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, https://bit.ly/2PinROu
Sculpture In The South Shrimp Boil
What: Sculpture In the South will hold a shrimp boil to celebrate its 21st anniversary.
When: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville
Price: $20
More Info: 843-696-0761, bit.ly/2kBrJv8
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes Sept. 15-21
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Monday
Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Memoir Writing Circle
What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 16
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, ccpl.org/events/memoir-writing-circle
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
'EXIT Strategy'
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will display Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through September
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist
Straight to Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4–6 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2NIgxsQ
Celebrating Corrie McCallum
What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj
Fifth House Ensemble
What: Fifth House Ensemble returns to Ashley Hall's Performing Artists in Residence Series with a program including works by Amy Beach, Jennifer Higdon and Johannes Brahms.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Ashley Hall, 133 Smith St., Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-722-4088, ashleyhall.org/pairs
Tuesday
Book Club
What: A contemporary novel is read each month followed by group discussion and analysis and this date will feature “Indigo Girl” by Natasha Boyd.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 17
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 per month for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, http://Waringseniorcenter.com
Perspective and Proportion Workshop
What: Instructor Stephen Herchak will lead a three-session Intro to Drawing workshop focusing on perspective and proportion.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/33wvl3i
Halsey Talks: Sound Art
What: Halsey Talks are an ongoing series of roundtable discussions on intriguing concepts in art. In this installment, we will explore whether sound art fits in traditional gallery spaces.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/main-events/halsey-talks-sound-art
Kiawah House Concert
What: Music for piano trio featuring violinist Frances Hsieh, cellist Timothy O’Malley and pianist Irina Pevzner, followed by a reception and meet-and-greet.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: The Fielding Residence, 42 Surfsong Road, Kiawah Island
Price: $50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Live Podcast Recording
What: Join the podcasters from “Talk Murder to Me” for an evening of true-crime, comedy and beer at Frothy Beard Brewery.
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-872-4201, bit.ly/2lBDsKt
Wednesday
Coffee with the Author
What: Join us for coffee with Susan Cushman, author of the new short story collection “Friends of the Library.” Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 18
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2kHPHF4
Ancient Roman Art
What: “Augustus to Justinian: AD 100-AD 550” is a 10-week lecture series on ancient culture and art, beginning in Rome with the reign of Augustus up through the Roman Empire and the rule of Justinius and into the classical west. Instructor is art historian, archaeologist and collector Dr. Steve Gavel.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays Sept. 18-Nov. 20
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $200 members; $250 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Seabrook House Concert
What: Music for piano trio featuring violinist Frances Hsieh, cellist Timothy O’Malley and pianist Irina Pevzner, followed by a reception and meet-and-greet.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: The Bensonhaver Residence, 4044 Bridle Trail Drive, Seabrook Island
Price: $50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Thursday
Jewelry Reception
What: Explore some of the most luxurious pieces in the Museum’s Collection for “A Luxurious Charleston: An Exclusive Jewelry Reception” with senior curator Grahame Long. Alongside the Museum’s Collection, local jewelry makers will show their jewelry for guests to shop and purchase.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2lPgEXW
Intro to Brush Lettering
What: Danielle Fabrega of The Town Serif will lead an introductory class on brush lettering.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/events
An Encounter with American Folk Art Buildings
What: Join the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art for the screening of the short film “Rendered Small” by Marsha Gordon and Louis Cherry and a presentation by collectors W. Steven Burke and Randy Campbell.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: CofC School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422; http://halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming/; americanfolkartbuildings.org
Keb' Mo' Solo
What: Over the past two decades, Keb’ has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$69
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Friday
Watercolor Workshop
What: Suitable for beginners and those that already know how to paint with watercolors. Contact the front desk for the class supply list.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Charleston Author Series
What: Attendees will enjoy three courses from Hall’s executive chef Robyn Guisto and discuss the book “Agile Artist: Life Lessons From Hollywood and Beyond” with the author, Colin Egglesfield.
When: Noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St. downtown Charleston
Price: $42
More Info: 843-242-3185, bit.ly/2me1Pyf
Literary Gibbes
What: The Gibbes Museum and the Charleston County Public Library will hold a book-club style discussion on “The Last Painting of Sara de Vos” by Dominic Smith inspired by the exhibit “Influence and Inspiration: The Art of Jill Hooper, Ben Long, and Frank Mason.”
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2xjZjbZ
Sounds on the Square
What: This family-friendly concert series will alternate between Nexton and Hutchinson squares throughout the summer. This event will feature music from Sideshow Americans and food from various food trucks.
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Nexton Square, 801 Nexton Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-3200, nexton.com/sounds-on-the-square
Theresa Caputo
What: Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium from the TLC television show will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.75-$99.75
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Wonder of the World’
What: What If? Productions’ play described as “the bizarro world Thelma & Louis-type summer comedy.”
When: Various showtimes Sept. 20-29
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/wonder
‘Can’t Buy Me Love’
What: A lovesick writer pays her boss to marry her in this comedic twist on an ’80′s classic.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 16
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
James Jamerson Symposium
What: This symposium will celebrate the life and music of James Lee Jamerson and to educate the public about his influence on modern music.
When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UgC6Ck
Saturday
Artist in One Day Workshop
What: Redux and the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will hold a day-long workshop to learn the business of being an artist, including sessions on finance, branding and networking.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25 -$50
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2kGDHDY
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 21
Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2kaSkPy
Wine, Women & Wisdom
What: Join local author Katie Sullivan Masalin for a breakfast and discussion of her book “Rocks, Paper, Flowers.” Tickets include a signed book and a gift bag, and all proceeds to the Friends of Fisher House, Charleston.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 21
Where: VFW Post 3137, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $50-$55
More Info: 203-451-9148, bit.ly/2HxDxqS
Beach Lovers Book Club
What: This meeting will feature "Hidden Figures" by Margot Shetterly. Light refreshments are provided.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 21
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Avenue, Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, ccpl.org/events/beach-lovers-book-club-hidden-figures
‘Peter and the Wolf’
What: Chamber Music Charleston’s Wind Quintet brings to life the classic story of “Peter and the Wolf.”
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 21
Where: The Charleston Museum Auditorium, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6.50-$12.50; free for ages 3 and younger
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Charleston Area Performing Artists
What: This month's Charleston Area Performing Artists gathering will feature recording artist and producer Irene Rose and a tour of the new Wando Library recording studios.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-259-8872, bit.ly/2kaT5Io
Murder Mystery Show
What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: Everyone is a suspect.
When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)
Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $59.99
More Info: bit.ly/2L4jUZD
Deninufay Recital
What: Deninufay Drum & Dance Company’s Kids Festival and Recital will be a night of performing arts representing culture, heritage and excellence.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Harvest Pointe Church, 4870 Piedmont Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15; free for ages 3 and younger
More Info: 843-437-5586, bit.ly/30UJGEQ
Moonlight Mixer
What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.
When: 7-11 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2lKgbpT
Comedy: Nate Bargatze
What: Clown turned magician comic Nate Bargatze will bring his show to Charleston.
When: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
North Charleston POPS!
What: The North Charleston POPS! open the season with a presentation of the “Great American Soulbook” with special guest artists Melinda Dolittle of “American Idol.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $16-$32+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
