Poe in Nevermore (copy)

Charleston Stage acting ensemble member Jesse Siak as Edgar Allan Poe in "Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld" at the Dock Street Theatre.

 Charleston Stage/Provided

Today

Poetry and Pancakes

What: At this Free Verse Poetry Festival event, local poets will be on hand with typewriters, creating custom poems for patrons.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Daps Breakfast and Imbibe, 280 Ashley Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-1098, bit.ly/2HvAPlG

‘Nevermore!’

What: “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld,” presented by Julian Wiles, is a speculation on what might have happened to Edgar Allan Poe if he hadn’t ended up being found wandering the Baltimore streets delirious and raving mad days before his death, and features scenes from Poe’s stories. Presented by Charleston Stage.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 3

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$67

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

‘Lion King Jr.’

What: South of Broadway presents “Disney’s Lion King Jr.,” based on the hit Broadway production, but performed by youth actors.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $8-$12

More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/346Zh6l

Unto These Hills

What: The Singers of Summerville will present "Dear Appalachia: Songs for My Mountain Home," a bluegrass triptych by renowned composer Timothy Powell, and "Come Away to the Skies: A High Lonesome Mass," a folk-infused traditional Roman mass in a bluegrass setting.

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. Third South St., Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-873-1230, bit.ly/2TzFhmx

Monday

Art in the Creek

What: October's featured artist is Belle Anderson from the Goose Creek Artists Guild, an award-winning, self-taught Goose Creek artist and an exhibiting member of several Artist Guilds.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2IMNwsL

Tuesday

Arabella String Quartet

What: Charleston Music Fest presents the Arabella String Quartet, performing works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Simons Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2MiLmTP

Faculty Recital

What: Dr. Myungsook Stoudenmire will present a recital of piano masterworks.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, CSU Campus, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2nvuYFK

Wednesday

Beginning Painting

What: This three-session introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3

Tapping In/Tuning Out

What: Anne Abueva will lead a two-day class to explore ways to tap into creative intuition and tune out the inner critic.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston

Price: $120 for members; $155 for nenmembers

More Info: 843-722–0697, bit.ly/35C9LLX

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Thursday

Nature Sketching

What: An introduction to sketching techniques in the classroom followed by outdoor drawing. No artistic experience required. Instructor is Marie Nichols. Materials are provided. Rain Date: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 24

Where: SCDNR Marine Resources Division, 217 Fort Johnson Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2Zzzhx6

Book Lecture

What: Join author Daniel Black for a lecture titled “Reimagining the Middle Passage” as he discusses his book “The Coming.”

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct 24

Where: Rita Hollings Science Center Auditorium, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5316, bit.ly/2MKywPP

Artisan Benefit

What: Presented by Artisan Global, Ill Vibe the Tribe and Straight to Art, this event features work by Charleston and Uganda artists and raises money to help build an artisan workspace in northern Uganda for entrepreneurs. All donations from the event will go towards the construction of the space. Learn more at artisanglobal.org.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2UoEG9m

‘American Macbeth’

What: The Actors Theatre of South Carolina will present “Clarence Felder’s American ‘Macbeth,’” set in 1699 on the dangerous Carolina coast when privateers had become deadly and powerful pirates.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 2

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-696-2761, ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org

Friday

Groundbreaking

What: The Groundbreaking Ceremony for the International African American Museum will last approximately 90 minutes; a reception with light refreshments will follow. Registration is required.

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 25

Where: 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5352, bit.ly/2VRoMoo

Speaker Series

What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Patricia Schultz will discuss her travel book “1,000 Places to See Before You Die: The World as You’ve Never Seen It Before.”

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2ZqQc9R

Halloween Concert

What: This Halloween concert will feature organ and piano music, classical and popular songs, poetry readings and dancing, and will be followed by a guided ghost tour of the graveyard. Costumes encouraged, and proceeds support organizations that provide music education for underserved youth in the Charleston tri-county community.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Unitarian Church in Charleston, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$20

More Info: 843-723-4617, bit.ly/2MizoJR

‘Pictures at an Exhibition’

What: The Charleston Symphony collaborates with watercolorist Mary Whyte, projecting images of her recent paintings during the concert. Mayor John Tecklenburg narrates Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $27-$123

More Info: 843-724-5212; bit.ly/34ePNpV

‘We the People’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will honor the country’s veterans with two special concerts with a debut collection of American classical, jazz and contemporary pieces.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$114

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

‘... There Were None’

What: Woolfe Street’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder ...

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com/shows

‘Learning to Fly’

What: “Learning to Fly: A Tom Petty Tribute,” featuring local musician, former Explorers Club band member and Honeysmoke lead singer, Dave Ellis, with a curated band.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/32pObs8

‘Ghost Quartet’

What: “Ghost Quartet” is a song cycle about love, death and whiskey that spans seven centuries, connects four souls and takes a mystical look at the stories we tell and why they endure. Runs through Nov. 2.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org/ghostquartet

Saturday

Book Festival

What: This festival will feature games, face painting, the high school band, the middle school step team and drummers and the annual sidewalk book sale.

When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., St. George

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/2Je3Hjh

Indigo Dye Class

What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, the history of indigo, and a more comprehensive account will be shared by Dr. Nic Butler.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 26

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’on Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2Bh4E5X

'Meeting of Macabre'

What: Actors Tom Worsdale and James Dyne bring Edgar Allan Poe and Bram Stoker together for an hour of conversation and dramatic readings.

When: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Holy City Magic, 49-1/2 John St., Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2MT7tzi

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

What: Cane Bay High School will put on the sci-fi musical “Little Shop Of Horrors.”

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville

Price: $10-412

More Info: bit.ly/2px6X2c