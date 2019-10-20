Today
Poetry and Pancakes
What: At this Free Verse Poetry Festival event, local poets will be on hand with typewriters, creating custom poems for patrons.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Daps Breakfast and Imbibe, 280 Ashley Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-1098, bit.ly/2HvAPlG
‘Nevermore!’
What: “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld,” presented by Julian Wiles, is a speculation on what might have happened to Edgar Allan Poe if he hadn’t ended up being found wandering the Baltimore streets delirious and raving mad days before his death, and features scenes from Poe’s stories. Presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 3
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Lion King Jr.’
What: South of Broadway presents “Disney’s Lion King Jr.,” based on the hit Broadway production, but performed by youth actors.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 27
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $8-$12
More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/346Zh6l
Unto These Hills
What: The Singers of Summerville will present "Dear Appalachia: Songs for My Mountain Home," a bluegrass triptych by renowned composer Timothy Powell, and "Come Away to the Skies: A High Lonesome Mass," a folk-infused traditional Roman mass in a bluegrass setting.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. Third South St., Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-873-1230, bit.ly/2TzFhmx
Monday
Art in the Creek
What: October's featured artist is Belle Anderson from the Goose Creek Artists Guild, an award-winning, self-taught Goose Creek artist and an exhibiting member of several Artist Guilds.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2IMNwsL
Tuesday
Arabella String Quartet
What: Charleston Music Fest presents the Arabella String Quartet, performing works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Simons Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2MiLmTP
Faculty Recital
What: Dr. Myungsook Stoudenmire will present a recital of piano masterworks.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, CSU Campus, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2nvuYFK
Wednesday
Beginning Painting
What: This three-session introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3
Tapping In/Tuning Out
What: Anne Abueva will lead a two-day class to explore ways to tap into creative intuition and tune out the inner critic.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston
Price: $120 for members; $155 for nenmembers
More Info: 843-722–0697, bit.ly/35C9LLX
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Thursday
Nature Sketching
What: An introduction to sketching techniques in the classroom followed by outdoor drawing. No artistic experience required. Instructor is Marie Nichols. Materials are provided. Rain Date: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 24
Where: SCDNR Marine Resources Division, 217 Fort Johnson Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2Zzzhx6
Book Lecture
What: Join author Daniel Black for a lecture titled “Reimagining the Middle Passage” as he discusses his book “The Coming.”
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct 24
Where: Rita Hollings Science Center Auditorium, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5316, bit.ly/2MKywPP
Artisan Benefit
What: Presented by Artisan Global, Ill Vibe the Tribe and Straight to Art, this event features work by Charleston and Uganda artists and raises money to help build an artisan workspace in northern Uganda for entrepreneurs. All donations from the event will go towards the construction of the space. Learn more at artisanglobal.org.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2UoEG9m
‘American Macbeth’
What: The Actors Theatre of South Carolina will present “Clarence Felder’s American ‘Macbeth,’” set in 1699 on the dangerous Carolina coast when privateers had become deadly and powerful pirates.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 2
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-696-2761, ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org
Friday
Groundbreaking
What: The Groundbreaking Ceremony for the International African American Museum will last approximately 90 minutes; a reception with light refreshments will follow. Registration is required.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 25
Where: 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5352, bit.ly/2VRoMoo
Speaker Series
What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Patricia Schultz will discuss her travel book “1,000 Places to See Before You Die: The World as You’ve Never Seen It Before.”
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2ZqQc9R
Halloween Concert
What: This Halloween concert will feature organ and piano music, classical and popular songs, poetry readings and dancing, and will be followed by a guided ghost tour of the graveyard. Costumes encouraged, and proceeds support organizations that provide music education for underserved youth in the Charleston tri-county community.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Unitarian Church in Charleston, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$20
More Info: 843-723-4617, bit.ly/2MizoJR
‘Pictures at an Exhibition’
What: The Charleston Symphony collaborates with watercolorist Mary Whyte, projecting images of her recent paintings during the concert. Mayor John Tecklenburg narrates Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-724-5212; bit.ly/34ePNpV
‘We the People’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will honor the country’s veterans with two special concerts with a debut collection of American classical, jazz and contemporary pieces.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$114
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘... There Were None’
What: Woolfe Street’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder ...
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com/shows
‘Learning to Fly’
What: “Learning to Fly: A Tom Petty Tribute,” featuring local musician, former Explorers Club band member and Honeysmoke lead singer, Dave Ellis, with a curated band.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/32pObs8
‘Ghost Quartet’
What: “Ghost Quartet” is a song cycle about love, death and whiskey that spans seven centuries, connects four souls and takes a mystical look at the stories we tell and why they endure. Runs through Nov. 2.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org/ghostquartet
Saturday
Book Festival
What: This festival will feature games, face painting, the high school band, the middle school step team and drummers and the annual sidewalk book sale.
When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/2Je3Hjh
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, the history of indigo, and a more comprehensive account will be shared by Dr. Nic Butler.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 26
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’on Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2Bh4E5X
'Meeting of Macabre'
What: Actors Tom Worsdale and James Dyne bring Edgar Allan Poe and Bram Stoker together for an hour of conversation and dramatic readings.
When: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Holy City Magic, 49-1/2 John St., Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2MT7tzi
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
What: Cane Bay High School will put on the sci-fi musical “Little Shop Of Horrors.”
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $10-412
More Info: bit.ly/2px6X2c