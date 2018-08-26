Chase Bryant

Charleston Music Confab will present a performance by country singer-songwriter Chase Bryant at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Charleston Music Hall.

Today

Summer Show

What: Last day to catch Trager Contemporary’s summer show featuring work from Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner and Samantha Reuter.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-882-5464, tragercontemporary.com

Art Show

What: Redux resident artist Meredith Steele will release “A Collection of Her,” paintings from a series that works to authentically bridge the ever-evolving gap between woman and the physical, tactile nature of touch.

When: 3-5:30 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Graft Wine Shop, 700 King St., Ste. B, downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: meredithsteeleart.com

Gospel Music Series

What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.

When: 5-6:15 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$21

More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2vRlYeI

‘Legacy’

What: A retrospective showcase of the 1980’s most queer-relevant pop music performed by Ivana Jungmann.

When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: South of Broadway Theatre Co. Studios, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-697-3359, legacy.brownpapertickets.com

Tuesday

Booze & Books

What: Book signing and happy hour with the Cocktail Bandits for their new book “Holy Spirits: Charleston Culture Through Cocktails.”

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: free admission

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Queen St. Harmony

What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Grammy award-winning rock artist Mike Farris and the Fortunate Few.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony

Wednesday

Book Adaptation

What: Bring snacks, drinks and a chair for Itinerant Literate Books’ screening of "Murder on the Orient Express" as part of its adaptations at the bookstop series.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29

Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 2824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

‘Mamma Mia!’

What: Debut of Charleston Stage’s 2018-19 season with the international musical based on the songs of ABBA. The musical takes place on a Greek island when a young girl on the eve of her wedding seeks to discover the identity of her father among three possible men.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, shows run through Sept. 23

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $33-$70

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Thursday

Music Confab

What: Multi-genre music conference featuring panel discussions with music industry professionals by day and performance’s across Charleston’s most popular music venues by night.

When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 30; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100 all access pass, individual show tickets vary

More Info: ssproductionsone@gmail.com, charlestonmusicconfab.com

Bananaz

What: Gorillaz tribute band Bananaz will play at the Pour House for its 16th anniversary show with opener Niecy Blues.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $13-$15

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Chase Bryant

What: Charleston Music Confab and 96.9 NASH FM present country singer-songwriter Chase Bryant with openers Austin Burke, Lauren Hall, BEAM and the Blue Pickups.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$70

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Drop Up Video

What: A live show featuring comedians roasting and riffing on music videos hosted by Justin Thompson of Doug Loves Movies and featuring comedians Olive Lynch, Shawna Jarrett, Jason Groce and more.

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Silent Disco

What: The return of Quiet Kingz Headphone Events' quiet headphones party featuring beer, over 100 wireless, LED silent disco headsets and two live DJs battling for party-goers attention. Attendees are asked to come early as headsets are first come first serve.

When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2OZCIbz

Saturday

Fine Arts Exhibit

What: Twenty-eighth Annual Old Santee Canal park Fine Arts Exhibition showcasing artists from around the state who will compete for several prizes in watercolors, oils, acrylic, pastel, drawing and mixed media.

When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1-9

Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner

Price: $3 park admission

More Info: 843-899-5200, Berkartguild.org

Patsy Cline Tribute

What: Jazz singer Maggie Worsdale pays tribute to Patsy Cline with a performance filled with Cline’s songs and little known stories about her life and career.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Johns Island Public Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org

Single Release

What: Jamison Alley will premiere their new single Still Kickin’ with Rene Russell and the Bottom End opening and a line dance lesson.

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Tin Roof

Price: $7

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Houndsmouth

What: Charleston Music Confab will present American alternative blues band Houndsmouth with openers Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Jump Castle Riot, Emma Kate McLain and All Types of Kinds.

When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$40

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

