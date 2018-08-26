Today
Summer Show
What: Last day to catch Trager Contemporary’s summer show featuring work from Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner and Samantha Reuter.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-882-5464, tragercontemporary.com
Art Show
What: Redux resident artist Meredith Steele will release “A Collection of Her,” paintings from a series that works to authentically bridge the ever-evolving gap between woman and the physical, tactile nature of touch.
When: 3-5:30 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Graft Wine Shop, 700 King St., Ste. B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: meredithsteeleart.com
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2vRlYeI
‘Legacy’
What: A retrospective showcase of the 1980’s most queer-relevant pop music performed by Ivana Jungmann.
When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: South of Broadway Theatre Co. Studios, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-697-3359, legacy.brownpapertickets.com
Tuesday
Booze & Books
What: Book signing and happy hour with the Cocktail Bandits for their new book “Holy Spirits: Charleston Culture Through Cocktails.”
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: free admission
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Queen St. Harmony
What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Grammy award-winning rock artist Mike Farris and the Fortunate Few.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony
Wednesday
Book Adaptation
What: Bring snacks, drinks and a chair for Itinerant Literate Books’ screening of "Murder on the Orient Express" as part of its adaptations at the bookstop series.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 2824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
‘Mamma Mia!’
What: Debut of Charleston Stage’s 2018-19 season with the international musical based on the songs of ABBA. The musical takes place on a Greek island when a young girl on the eve of her wedding seeks to discover the identity of her father among three possible men.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, shows run through Sept. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$70
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Thursday
Music Confab
What: Multi-genre music conference featuring panel discussions with music industry professionals by day and performance’s across Charleston’s most popular music venues by night.
When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 30; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100 all access pass, individual show tickets vary
More Info: ssproductionsone@gmail.com, charlestonmusicconfab.com
Bananaz
What: Gorillaz tribute band Bananaz will play at the Pour House for its 16th anniversary show with opener Niecy Blues.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $13-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Chase Bryant
What: Charleston Music Confab and 96.9 NASH FM present country singer-songwriter Chase Bryant with openers Austin Burke, Lauren Hall, BEAM and the Blue Pickups.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$70
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Drop Up Video
What: A live show featuring comedians roasting and riffing on music videos hosted by Justin Thompson of Doug Loves Movies and featuring comedians Olive Lynch, Shawna Jarrett, Jason Groce and more.
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Silent Disco
What: The return of Quiet Kingz Headphone Events' quiet headphones party featuring beer, over 100 wireless, LED silent disco headsets and two live DJs battling for party-goers attention. Attendees are asked to come early as headsets are first come first serve.
When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2OZCIbz
Saturday
Fine Arts Exhibit
What: Twenty-eighth Annual Old Santee Canal park Fine Arts Exhibition showcasing artists from around the state who will compete for several prizes in watercolors, oils, acrylic, pastel, drawing and mixed media.
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1-9
Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner
Price: $3 park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, Berkartguild.org
Patsy Cline Tribute
What: Jazz singer Maggie Worsdale pays tribute to Patsy Cline with a performance filled with Cline’s songs and little known stories about her life and career.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Johns Island Public Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org
Single Release
What: Jamison Alley will premiere their new single Still Kickin’ with Rene Russell and the Bottom End opening and a line dance lesson.
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Tin Roof
Price: $7
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Houndsmouth
What: Charleston Music Confab will present American alternative blues band Houndsmouth with openers Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Jump Castle Riot, Emma Kate McLain and All Types of Kinds.
When: 8-11 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
