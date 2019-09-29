Colin Quashie's "Linked" at Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art (copy)

Colin Quashie, whose exhibition "Linked" addresses racial stereotypes, will join Kali Holloway to discuss his work on Tuesday at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art.

Today

The In-Between

What: This ensemble featuring Jill Terhaar Lewis (soprano), Robert Lewis (saxophone) and Gerald Gregory (piano) will present a program of original compositions and a fusion of classical and jazz genres.

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts

Monday

Gospel Choir

What: The College of Charleston Gospel Choir will feature a repertoire of contemporary gospel music from the 1990s.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com

‘Five Seasons’

What: The Charleston Horticultural Society will host an encore viewing of the film “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf.”

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/five-seasons

Tuesday

‘Anansi the Spider’ can cut

What: Part of the MOJA Arts Festival, Columbia Marionette Theatre will present folk tales narrated by Anansi the storyteller, a classic character featured in African, Jamaican and Gullah tales.

When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2kV2uUP

Nancy Langston

What: Nancy Langston’s newest glass work is pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 1

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-9868, art@lesecorrigan.com

Artist Talk

What: Colin Quashie will join Kali Holloway of the Make It Right Project to discuss his work and how it relates to current efforts to remove Confederate monuments around the country.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 8439534422, bit.ly/2kMnAF4

‘The Pieces I Am’

What: Through archival material, works of contemporary art and interviews, this film revisits Toni Morrison’s books and learn about the inspiration for her writing.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/30i9Q4j

Wednesday

Publishing Workshop

What: As part of the Black Ink African American Book Festival, hear from representatives from Arbordale Publishing, USC Press, Arcadia Publishing, and Evening Post Books about what they look for in submissions and get a glimpse into today's publishing industry.

When: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2n11W0u

‘Soul in the Garden’

What: Garden Concert Series event featuring members of The Black Diamond Band and The Zandrina Dunning Experience.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: Lenhardt Garden at Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Thursday

‘The Lady’ 

What: Classic farce about a young maiden who must defend her inheritance in a duel, presented College of Charleston’s Theater Department.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 7

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn

Speaker Series

What: This installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series will feature authors Kate Quinn and Laura Kamoie and their book, “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution’s Women.”

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2HyaqUe

‘Mary Page Marlowe’ 

What: Production by Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts about the fragility of life as it follows the title character, played by six actresses and one doll, presented by the Village Repertory Company.

When: Various showtimes through Oct. 12

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

‘Keepin’ Jazz Alive’

What: A benefit for Charleston Jazz artists, performances and education featuring the Charlton Singleton Project.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 3

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40 general; $75 VIP

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2n16tQy

Friday

Charleston Author

What: Blue Bicycle Books and Halls Signature Events will host a three-course lunch and a discussion of Peter Zheutlin's “The Dog Went Over the Mountain: Travels With Albie: An American Journey.” A portion of proceeds will benefit Charleston Animal Society.

When: Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 4th

Where: High Cotton Charleston, 199 E Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $37-$69

More Info: 843-724-3815, bit.ly/2nm4zKv

Book Diversity

What: As part of the Black Ink African American Book Festival, authors Joyce Hansen and Angel Harriott and CCPL’s own librarian Deborah Wheeler will hold a discussion of diversity and inclusion in books for children and teens.

When: 4-5 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2lOMBQn

‘Above the Radar’

What: The Charleston Arts Festival and Charleston Magazine present “Above the Radar” at Redux Contemporary Art Center, an exhibition featuring works by notable local artists.

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 4 through Nov. 2

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com

Opening Reception

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will hold a reception for “Explorations,” a collection of new paintings by Ginny Versteegen. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 31.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2lavA2G

Penn Reception

What: The Mary Martin Gallery will hold a reception for “Vivid Beauties of Nature,” a collection by artist Pakan Penn.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Mary Martin Gallery | Charleston Place Hotel, 122 Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-0303, bit.ly/2m01fUR

Rueter Reception

What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will hold a reception for “Body Language: Figures in Paint,” a collection of figurative paintings by Samantha Rueter. The exhibition will be on view through Nov. 4.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2lQj6O7

Speaker Series

What: This installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series will feature a lecture from Dr. Andrew Jackson O’Shaughnessey about his book “The Men Who Lost America: British Leadership, the American Revolution, and the Fate of the Empire.”

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2PquSwC

CSU Wind Ensemble

What: The Horton School of Music Wind Ensemble will present a concert of wind band masterworks.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2nvuYFK

