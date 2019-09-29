Today
The In-Between
What: This ensemble featuring Jill Terhaar Lewis (soprano), Robert Lewis (saxophone) and Gerald Gregory (piano) will present a program of original compositions and a fusion of classical and jazz genres.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Monday
Gospel Choir
What: The College of Charleston Gospel Choir will feature a repertoire of contemporary gospel music from the 1990s.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
‘Five Seasons’
What: The Charleston Horticultural Society will host an encore viewing of the film “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf.”
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/five-seasons
Tuesday
‘Anansi the Spider’ can cut
What: Part of the MOJA Arts Festival, Columbia Marionette Theatre will present folk tales narrated by Anansi the storyteller, a classic character featured in African, Jamaican and Gullah tales.
When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2kV2uUP
Nancy Langston
What: Nancy Langston’s newest glass work is pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 1
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, art@lesecorrigan.com
Artist Talk
What: Colin Quashie will join Kali Holloway of the Make It Right Project to discuss his work and how it relates to current efforts to remove Confederate monuments around the country.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 8439534422, bit.ly/2kMnAF4
‘The Pieces I Am’
What: Through archival material, works of contemporary art and interviews, this film revisits Toni Morrison’s books and learn about the inspiration for her writing.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/30i9Q4j
Wednesday
Publishing Workshop
What: As part of the Black Ink African American Book Festival, hear from representatives from Arbordale Publishing, USC Press, Arcadia Publishing, and Evening Post Books about what they look for in submissions and get a glimpse into today's publishing industry.
When: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2n11W0u
‘Soul in the Garden’
What: Garden Concert Series event featuring members of The Black Diamond Band and The Zandrina Dunning Experience.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Lenhardt Garden at Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Thursday
‘The Lady’
What: Classic farce about a young maiden who must defend her inheritance in a duel, presented College of Charleston’s Theater Department.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 7
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
Speaker Series
What: This installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series will feature authors Kate Quinn and Laura Kamoie and their book, “Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution’s Women.”
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2HyaqUe
‘Mary Page Marlowe’
What: Production by Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts about the fragility of life as it follows the title character, played by six actresses and one doll, presented by the Village Repertory Company.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 12
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘Keepin’ Jazz Alive’
What: A benefit for Charleston Jazz artists, performances and education featuring the Charlton Singleton Project.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 general; $75 VIP
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2n16tQy
Friday
Charleston Author
What: Blue Bicycle Books and Halls Signature Events will host a three-course lunch and a discussion of Peter Zheutlin's “The Dog Went Over the Mountain: Travels With Albie: An American Journey.” A portion of proceeds will benefit Charleston Animal Society.
When: Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 4th
Where: High Cotton Charleston, 199 E Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $37-$69
More Info: 843-724-3815, bit.ly/2nm4zKv
Book Diversity
What: As part of the Black Ink African American Book Festival, authors Joyce Hansen and Angel Harriott and CCPL’s own librarian Deborah Wheeler will hold a discussion of diversity and inclusion in books for children and teens.
When: 4-5 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2lOMBQn
‘Above the Radar’
What: The Charleston Arts Festival and Charleston Magazine present “Above the Radar” at Redux Contemporary Art Center, an exhibition featuring works by notable local artists.
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 4 through Nov. 2
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will hold a reception for “Explorations,” a collection of new paintings by Ginny Versteegen. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2lavA2G
Penn Reception
What: The Mary Martin Gallery will hold a reception for “Vivid Beauties of Nature,” a collection by artist Pakan Penn.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Mary Martin Gallery | Charleston Place Hotel, 122 Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-0303, bit.ly/2m01fUR
Rueter Reception
What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will hold a reception for “Body Language: Figures in Paint,” a collection of figurative paintings by Samantha Rueter. The exhibition will be on view through Nov. 4.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2lQj6O7
Speaker Series
What: This installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series will feature a lecture from Dr. Andrew Jackson O’Shaughnessey about his book “The Men Who Lost America: British Leadership, the American Revolution, and the Fate of the Empire.”
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2PquSwC
CSU Wind Ensemble
What: The Horton School of Music Wind Ensemble will present a concert of wind band masterworks.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2nvuYFK
