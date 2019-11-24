Today
Bird Photography
What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $9.60-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/37d3uHi
‘Legacy’ Dance
What: Acknowledging the past and present of our lives, community and world, “Legacy” is a collection of dance works by the College of Charleston faculty and guest artists from Harambee Dance Company, questioning where we come from and how we will make an impact.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23; 2 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/35eBqBx
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Comedian Andy Livengood on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager and real interactions with clueless customers.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/344h6Cm
Monday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will present works in a variety of mediums as part of their 43rd annual judged show, "Dreams and Meditations."
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 29
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA
'Art at the Sea'
What: In partnership with the Straight to Art online gallery, the Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host a holiday edition pop-up gallery of "Straight to Art at the Sea," featuring pieces from Lowcountry artists, who will be available to discuss their inspiration and approach.
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/2OrmOrU
CofC Orchestra
What: The College of Charleston’s student orchestra, directed by Yuriy Bekker of the Charleston Symphony, will perform symphonic masterworks by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Piazzolla and Rimsky-Korsakov.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 suggested donation
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2KD5Pl0
Carols in the Round
What: The CSU Choirs of the Horton School of Music will present the annual Carols in the Round concert, featuring favorite Christmas carols and songs.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Science Building, CSU Campus, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2OqiBEN
Tuesday
Mannheim Steamroller
What: Grammy-winner Chip Davis has created a show that celebrates the group's recent anniversary of 30 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49.50-$89.50
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2r89WyG
Friday
‘We Three Thieves’
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show featuring audience participation about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 27
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $24
More Info: 843-937-6453, bit.ly/2qjgH0N
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
‘Texas Christmas’
What: “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” is a Christmas comedy that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. ASL Night for the deaf/hearing impaired is Dec. 5.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St, Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2O362jy, info@flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
‘Holiday Swing’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents “Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition.” Charlton Singleton, Zandrina Dunning and the 18-piece big band will perform popular hits from Season Nine plus big band arrangements of holiday favorites.
When: 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$60
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2KET6yy
‘Shared Circles’
What: Dayton Colie’s exhibit uses a mix of sacred, circular and secular math to examine the philosophical, social and symbolic interpretation of circles. The exhibition will run through November.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2PmSeTM
Book Signing
What: Nine-year-old Makayla L. Tyler and her coauthor-grandmother, Cheryl K. Greer, will hold a signing for their book “Love 7: Positive Character Traits for Children.”
When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Turning Page Bookshop, 216 Saint James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-501-7223, bit.ly/2px4JA0
