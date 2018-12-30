Graveface
Graveface Records & Curiosities will bring its pop-up shop to an end today with a closing reception from 7-10 p.m. 

Today

Sound of Charleston 

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Graveface Closing

What: Graveface will host a closing reception featuring artwork and memorabilia from John Wayne Gacy, a taxidermy sale and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: Graveface Records & Curiosities, 724 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 912-335-8018, graveface.com

Dancing with the Stars

What: Dancing with the Stars will perform live with special guest star Milo Manheim as part of their national tour.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $59

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Monday

Bluegrass Cruise

What: Bring in the New Year with the Bluestone Ramblers on a cruise with drink specials, party favors and a view of the Charleston Harbor.

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Departs from Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $36

More Info: 843-722-2628, spiritlinecruises.com

'Springsteen on Broadway'

What: Terrace Theater will host its first annual New Year’s Eve with a screening of “Springsteen on Broadway.” Event tickets will include one drink and popcorn voucher.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com

NYE Speakeasy

What: An evening of classic tunes in an intimate setting. Tickets will include an open bar featuring fine wines and champagne, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. The event is black tie or speakeasy attire.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$75

More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org

Wednesday

Factory Girls

What: Monthly Factory Girl Show featuring local drag queens Violet Vixen, Avaria, Suede Queen and Sarah Tonin.

When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Jan. 2

Where: El Jefe, 468 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-501-7711, facebook.com/thedragfactory

Thursday

Writer’s Garden

What: A new weekly meet-up for writers of all levels of experience to plant and grow their skills. Time will be spent free writing, talking about craft, sharing feedback and more. The week’s special guest will be writer and poet Shayna Shanes.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2SfZYE2

The Moon Unit

What: Groove group The Moon Unit will perform at the Tin Roof with support from jazz rock experimental band Inn Vinegar.

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Friday

Gallery Talk

What: Discussion led by Drayton Hall curator Cameron Moon about what happened to the house during the Civil War over a lunch provided by Rudi’s Cafe.

When: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $32 admission

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Beethoven’s 5th

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will present Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with Zachery Hammond on oboe and Ken Lam conducting.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

'The Art of Wander'

What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present “The Art of Wander,” a collection of new works by Carmen Osborn, January's featured artist and acrylic painter. The exhibit will include Osborn’s paintings formed from an expression of her individual journey and encounter with the world around her. The exhibit will run through Jan. 31.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

‘All About You’

What: Opening night for Village Repretory Co.’s production of “All About You,” a story about an adopted child, based on Liz Butler Duren’s award-winning memoir.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

'Rocky Horror'

What: Monthly screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" featuring a live shadowcast performance by Rocky Horror Charleston.

When: 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $11

More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com

Saturday

Leah Suarez Duo

What: Live jazz and wintry classics by the Leah Suarez duo with Gerald Gregory on the keys.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Drawing Room, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2LuzzQk

Closing Reception

What: Last day to catch Charleston artist and writer Sybil Fix’s exhibit entitled “Unsliced: Turkeys Off the Plate,” a collection of bird portraits, painted in an attempt to free them.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art, 105 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-5500, scartshub.com

Jerry Garcia Cover Band

What: The Charleston Pour House will host Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band from Athens, Ga.

When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

