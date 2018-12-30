Today
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Graveface Closing
What: Graveface will host a closing reception featuring artwork and memorabilia from John Wayne Gacy, a taxidermy sale and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Graveface Records & Curiosities, 724 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 912-335-8018, graveface.com
Dancing with the Stars
What: Dancing with the Stars will perform live with special guest star Milo Manheim as part of their national tour.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $59
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
Bluegrass Cruise
What: Bring in the New Year with the Bluestone Ramblers on a cruise with drink specials, party favors and a view of the Charleston Harbor.
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Departs from Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $36
More Info: 843-722-2628, spiritlinecruises.com
'Springsteen on Broadway'
What: Terrace Theater will host its first annual New Year’s Eve with a screening of “Springsteen on Broadway.” Event tickets will include one drink and popcorn voucher.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
NYE Speakeasy
What: An evening of classic tunes in an intimate setting. Tickets will include an open bar featuring fine wines and champagne, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. The event is black tie or speakeasy attire.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Wednesday
Factory Girls
What: Monthly Factory Girl Show featuring local drag queens Violet Vixen, Avaria, Suede Queen and Sarah Tonin.
When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Jan. 2
Where: El Jefe, 468 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-501-7711, facebook.com/thedragfactory
Thursday
Writer’s Garden
What: A new weekly meet-up for writers of all levels of experience to plant and grow their skills. Time will be spent free writing, talking about craft, sharing feedback and more. The week’s special guest will be writer and poet Shayna Shanes.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2SfZYE2
The Moon Unit
What: Groove group The Moon Unit will perform at the Tin Roof with support from jazz rock experimental band Inn Vinegar.
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Friday
Gallery Talk
What: Discussion led by Drayton Hall curator Cameron Moon about what happened to the house during the Civil War over a lunch provided by Rudi’s Cafe.
When: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $32 admission
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Beethoven’s 5th
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will present Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with Zachery Hammond on oboe and Ken Lam conducting.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
'The Art of Wander'
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present “The Art of Wander,” a collection of new works by Carmen Osborn, January's featured artist and acrylic painter. The exhibit will include Osborn’s paintings formed from an expression of her individual journey and encounter with the world around her. The exhibit will run through Jan. 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
‘All About You’
What: Opening night for Village Repretory Co.’s production of “All About You,” a story about an adopted child, based on Liz Butler Duren’s award-winning memoir.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
'Rocky Horror'
What: Monthly screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" featuring a live shadowcast performance by Rocky Horror Charleston.
When: 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $11
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
Saturday
Leah Suarez Duo
What: Live jazz and wintry classics by the Leah Suarez duo with Gerald Gregory on the keys.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Drawing Room, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2LuzzQk
Closing Reception
What: Last day to catch Charleston artist and writer Sybil Fix’s exhibit entitled “Unsliced: Turkeys Off the Plate,” a collection of bird portraits, painted in an attempt to free them.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art, 105 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5500, scartshub.com
Jerry Garcia Cover Band
What: The Charleston Pour House will host Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band from Athens, Ga.
When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events