Today
World Cup Brunch
What: Broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final alongside a special brunch menu for the occasion.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15
Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-779-0810, Charleston.pourtaproom.com
Artist Talk
What: Painter Christine Bush Roman will walk through her exhibition, “Disconnected,” with guests and talk about her practice, work and effort to remained connected. Her work will be featured at the gallery through Aug. 5.
When: 2-3 p.m. July 15
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., Unit A, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com
Psychic Medium
What: Psychic medium John Edward’s "Crossing Over with John Edward" tour will host a Q&A session with the other side. Seating is first come, first served.
When: 1 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. show July 15
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston
Price: $100-$175
More Info: 800-514-3949, johnedward.net
Monday
Knox Hamilton
What: Alternative/indie rock band Knox Hamilton will bring its “Beach Boy Tour” to the main stage with opener Brother Sundance.
When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show July 16
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Drag Bingo
What: Two hours of bingo hosted by Patti O’Furniture featuring access to the cat room, happy hour specials, a complimentary drink of choice and cat-themed prizes.
When: 8:15-10 p.m. July 16
Where: Pounce Cat Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com
Tuesday
Exhibition Opening
What: Summer group show featuring the works of Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner and Samantha Reuter. The show will run through Aug. 26.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-882-5464, tragercontemporary.com
Get Lit Club
What: Itinerant Literate’s Get Lit book and wine club will meet to discuss "Mem" by Bethany Morrow and have a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 17
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4439 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-509-4648, itinerantliteratebooks.com
‘Welcome to Coney’
What: Circus play that gives an adult look at a children’s carnival show, featuring fire eating, sword swallowing, glass dancing and more. Event is suitable for ages 13 and up.
When: 8:30 p.m. July 17-21
Where: Tua Lingua, 1813 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-303-2199, squareup.com/store/mystic-circus
Wednesday
Comic Book Signing
What: Writer Christine Brunson and artist JD Benefield will be available for signings and commissions throughout the day for their new comic, “Bittersweet Sentinels Vol. 1.”
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-7 p.m. July 18
Where: Soundwave Comics, 2139 North Main St., Unit B, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-821-8810, soundwavecomics.com
Cocktails & Vinyl
What: Listening party for poet laureate Marcus Amaker’s “Empath (Variations)” poetry and electronic jazz album featuring poetry-inspired cocktails.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. July 18
Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com
Travers Brothership
What: Asheville-based rock band Travers Brothership takes the main stage.
When: 9 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show July 18
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Thursday
‘Twelfth Night’
What: Flowertown Players will perform their version of Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night.”
When: 8 p.m. July 19-21; 3 p.m. July 21-22
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-469-6243, flowertownplayers.org
"Arrested' Trivia
What: "Arrested Development" trivia night features cash giveaways and prizes from the banana stand.
When: 8-11 p.m. July 19
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
‘The Tempest’
What: Opening performance of Shakespeare’s last play, “The Tempest,” directed by Lorilyn Harper.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 19
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, charlestontheater.com
Friday
Author Talk
What: Author Andrew Lawler will discuss his nonfiction title about the Roanoke colony, “The Secret Token” followed by a Q&A and book signing.
When: Noon-2 p.m. July 20
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32 lunch, $65 with signed copy
More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
Boy George
What: Boy George & Culture Club will perform with the B-52s and opener Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey.
When: 7 p.m. July 20
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Varies, see venue's website for details
More Info: 843-856-7900, volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Slightly Stoopid
What: Slightly Stoopid will play at Riverfront Park as part of their "School’s Out for Summer 2018" tour.
When: 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show July 20
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: $35-$120
More Info: 843-308-4746, bit.ly/2MWURFF
Saturday
Calligraphy Class
What: Charleston Museum instructors will teach a calligraphy class about the fundamentals and practical application of calligraphy with a supplement wedding calligraphy class offered afterward. No prior experience is needed and all materials will be supplied.
When: 10 a.m.-noon July 21
Where: Hobby Lobby, 2165 Tea Planters Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: $35
More Info: 843-429-3318, calligraphyandart.com
Miss Plus Size
What: Beauty pageant to showcase plus-size women, hosted by Cortnay the Poet.
When: 5-8 p.m. July 21
Where: Scottish Rite Center, 1051 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $20-$28
More Info: 404-955-0572, bit.ly/2u8lIHT
Sweet Crude
What: Murias Entertainment and The Royal American present French drum pop band Sweet Crude.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight July 21
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 at the door
More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com
To submit an event, go the postandcourier.com/events