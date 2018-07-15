Knox Hamilton.

Monday at 8 p.m., indie rock band Knox Hamilton will take the main stage at the Pour House. Provided.

Today

World Cup Brunch

What: Broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final alongside a special brunch menu for the occasion.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15

Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-779-0810, Charleston.pourtaproom.com

Artist Talk

What: Painter Christine Bush Roman will walk through her exhibition, “Disconnected,” with guests and talk about her practice, work and effort to remained connected. Her work will be featured at the gallery through Aug. 5.

When: 2-3 p.m. July 15

Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., Unit A, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-958-6484, citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com

Psychic Medium

What: Psychic medium John Edward’s "Crossing Over with John Edward" tour will host a Q&A session with the other side. Seating is first come, first served.

When: 1 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. show July 15

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston

Price: $100-$175

More Info: 800-514-3949, johnedward.net

Monday

Knox Hamilton

What: Alternative/indie rock band Knox Hamilton will bring its “Beach Boy Tour” to the main stage with opener Brother Sundance.

When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show July 16

Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Drag Bingo

What: Two hours of bingo hosted by Patti O’Furniture featuring access to the cat room, happy hour specials, a complimentary drink of choice and cat-themed prizes.

When: 8:15-10 p.m. July 16

Where: Pounce Cat Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com

Tuesday

Exhibition Opening

What: Summer group show featuring the works of Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner and Samantha Reuter. The show will run through Aug. 26.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-882-5464, tragercontemporary.com

Get Lit Club

What: Itinerant Literate’s Get Lit book and wine club will meet to discuss "Mem" by Bethany Morrow and have a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 17

Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4439 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-509-4648, itinerantliteratebooks.com

‘Welcome to Coney’

What: Circus play that gives an adult look at a children’s carnival show, featuring fire eating, sword swallowing, glass dancing and more. Event is suitable for ages 13 and up.

When: 8:30 p.m. July 17-21

Where: Tua Lingua, 1813 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-303-2199, squareup.com/store/mystic-circus

Wednesday

Comic Book Signing

What: Writer Christine Brunson and artist JD Benefield will be available for signings and commissions throughout the day for their new comic, “Bittersweet Sentinels Vol. 1.”

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-7 p.m. July 18

Where: Soundwave Comics, 2139 North Main St., Unit B, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-821-8810, soundwavecomics.com

Cocktails & Vinyl

What: Listening party for poet laureate Marcus Amaker’s “Empath (Variations)” poetry and electronic jazz album featuring poetry-inspired cocktails.

When: 7:30-9 p.m. July 18

Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com

Travers Brothership

What: Asheville-based rock band Travers Brothership takes the main stage.

When: 9 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show July 18

Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Thursday

‘Twelfth Night’

What: Flowertown Players will perform their version of Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night.”

When: 8 p.m. July 19-21; 3 p.m. July 21-22

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-469-6243, flowertownplayers.org

"Arrested' Trivia

What: "Arrested Development" trivia night features cash giveaways and prizes from the banana stand.

When: 8-11 p.m. July 19

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

‘The Tempest’

What: Opening performance of Shakespeare’s last play, “The Tempest,” directed by Lorilyn Harper.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 19

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-277-2172, charlestontheater.com

Friday

Author Talk

What: Author Andrew Lawler will discuss his nonfiction title about the Roanoke colony, “The Secret Token” followed by a Q&A and book signing.

When: Noon-2 p.m. July 20

Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32 lunch, $65 with signed copy

More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com

Boy George

What: Boy George & Culture Club will perform with the B-52s and opener Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey.

When: 7 p.m. July 20

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Price: Varies, see venue's website for details

More Info: 843-856-7900, volvocarstadiumconcerts.com

Slightly Stoopid

What: Slightly Stoopid will play at Riverfront Park as part of their "School’s Out for Summer 2018" tour.

When: 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show July 20

Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

Price: $35-$120

More Info: 843-308-4746, bit.ly/2MWURFF

Saturday

Calligraphy Class

What: Charleston Museum instructors will teach a calligraphy class about the fundamentals and practical application of calligraphy with a supplement wedding calligraphy class offered afterward. No prior experience is needed and all materials will be supplied.

When: 10 a.m.-noon July 21

Where: Hobby Lobby, 2165 Tea Planters Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: $35

More Info: 843-429-3318, calligraphyandart.com

Miss Plus Size

What: Beauty pageant to showcase plus-size women, hosted by Cortnay the Poet.

When: 5-8 p.m. July 21

Where: Scottish Rite Center, 1051 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $20-$28

More Info: 404-955-0572, bit.ly/2u8lIHT

Sweet Crude

What: Murias Entertainment and The Royal American present French drum pop band Sweet Crude.

When: 9 p.m.-midnight July 21

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 at the door

More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com

