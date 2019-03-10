Today
Staged Reading Series
What: 5th Wall Productions will bring its Staged Reading Series back every second Sunday with free mimosas and a matinee staged reading of a new play.
When: 11 a.m. March 10
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., Charleston
More Info: 843-957-7136, 5thwallproductions.org
‘American Girl Live’
What: ‘American Girl Live’ is an original, 90-minute musical featuring the American Girl characters that celebrates the power of girls and strength of friendship.
When: 2 p.m. March 10
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$110
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2TFgnTl
Celtic Woman
What: "The Celtic Woman: Ancient Land" tour will celebrate the centuries-old Irish tradition of telling stories through song.
When: 3 p.m. March 10
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $39
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2NN8Qj9
Bach Festival
What: The last concert in the Bach Society of Charleston’s 2019 Bach Festival will include works by Bach and Handel.
When: 3 p.m. March 10
Where: First Scots Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-906-3521, bachsocietyofcharleston.org
Music Masters
What: This special chamber concert highlights 17th- and 18th-century female composers. Performers include Ashley Hall music faculty and friends.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. March 10
Where: Sottile-Thompson Recital Hall, Ashley Hall, 133 Smith St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-965-8462, bit.ly/2ECDiZ7
Workshop Series
What: The Spring “Elements of Revision” workshop series will work with writers who already have prose pieces. The March date’s theme is “Grounding in the concrete.”
When: 4 p.m. March 10
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $75-$325
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2tRAnqv
Monday
‘Lost Prince’
What: Michael Menshaw will talk about his memoir of friendship with Pat Conroy at Blue Bicycle Books’ Charleston Author Series luncheon.
When: 11:30 a.m. March 11
Where: Hall’s Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$59.95
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2ETf0eL
Faculty Jazz
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts 2nd Monday Series will present the College of Charleston Faculty Jazz Ensemble.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 11
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2mFa9Fd
Tuesday
'Sound of Music'
What: A brand new production of “The Sound of Music” is coming to the Lowcountry.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 13
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Uk5VAN
Wednesday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. March 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Irish Music
What: Dublin's Irish Tenors and the Celtic Ladies will take listeners on a musical journey covering Irish classics, opera, pop and jazz standards.
When: 7:30pm March 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2TAnj7n
Benefit Concert
What: Krishna Das will return to Charleston to raise money for a new community center for adults and children with autism. There will be a silent auction with the concert.
When: 5:45 p.m. March 13
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$55
More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com
Thursday
Masquerade!
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its Pops season finale with a masquerade event before the performance with Dimitri Pittas and Leah Edwards featuring selections from the best of opera and Broadway. Masks will be provided.
When: 7:30 p.m. performance, March 14
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org/event/masquerade
Friday
Leprechaun Bash
What: The Goose Creek Recreation Department will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with live music, food vendors, crafts, photos and a Leprechaun Gold Hunt.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 15
Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2TB1xAr
Saturday
‘Great Ladies’
What: Maggie Worsdale will portray Martha Washington as she shares stories that both entertain and educate about a number of the women who contributed to the American Revolution.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 16
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706 x241, bit.ly/2H4rFOj
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. March 16
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Tz8nq6
