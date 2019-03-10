Celtic Woman 2019 outside (copy)

Grammy-nominated Celtic Woman will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

 Provided/Tellem Grody PR

Today

Staged Reading Series

What: 5th Wall Productions will bring its Staged Reading Series back every second Sunday with free mimosas and a matinee staged reading of a new play.

When: 11 a.m. March 10

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., Charleston

More Info: 843-957-7136, 5thwallproductions.org

‘American Girl Live’

What: ‘American Girl Live’ is an original, 90-minute musical featuring the American Girl characters that celebrates the power of girls and strength of friendship.

When: 2 p.m. March 10

Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$110

More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2TFgnTl

Celtic Woman

What: "The Celtic Woman: Ancient Land" tour will celebrate the centuries-old Irish tradition of telling stories through song.

When: 3 p.m. March 10

Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $39

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2NN8Qj9

Bach Festival

What: The last concert in the Bach Society of Charleston’s 2019 Bach Festival will include works by Bach and Handel.

When: 3 p.m. March 10

Where: First Scots Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-906-3521, bachsocietyofcharleston.org

Music Masters

What: This special chamber concert highlights 17th- and 18th-century female composers. Performers include Ashley Hall music faculty and friends.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. March 10

Where: Sottile-Thompson Recital Hall, Ashley Hall, 133 Smith St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-965-8462, bit.ly/2ECDiZ7

Workshop Series

What: The Spring “Elements of Revision” workshop series will work with writers who already have prose pieces. The March date’s theme is “Grounding in the concrete.”

When: 4 p.m. March 10

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $75-$325

More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2tRAnqv

Monday

‘Lost Prince’

What: Michael Menshaw will talk about his memoir of friendship with Pat Conroy at Blue Bicycle Books’ Charleston Author Series luncheon.

When: 11:30 a.m. March 11

Where: Hall’s Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32-$59.95

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2ETf0eL

Faculty Jazz

What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts 2nd Monday Series will present the College of Charleston Faculty Jazz Ensemble.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 11

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2mFa9Fd

Tuesday

'Sound of Music'

What: A brand new production of “The Sound of Music” is coming to the Lowcountry.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 13

Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Uk5VAN

Wednesday

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. March 13

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Irish Music

What: Dublin's Irish Tenors and the Celtic Ladies will take listeners on a musical journey covering Irish classics, opera, pop and jazz standards.

When: 7:30pm March 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2TAnj7n

Benefit Concert

What: Krishna Das will return to Charleston to raise money for a new community center for adults and children with autism. There will be a silent auction with the concert.

When: 5:45 p.m. March 13

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$55

More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com

Thursday

Masquerade!

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its Pops season finale with a masquerade event before the performance with Dimitri Pittas and Leah Edwards featuring selections from the best of opera and Broadway. Masks will be provided.

When: 7:30 p.m. performance, March 14

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org/event/masquerade

Friday

Leprechaun Bash

What: The Goose Creek Recreation Department will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with live music, food vendors, crafts, photos and a Leprechaun Gold Hunt.

When: 4-7 p.m. March 15

Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2TB1xAr

Saturday

‘Great Ladies’

What: Maggie Worsdale will portray Martha Washington as she shares stories that both entertain and educate about a number of the women who contributed to the American Revolution.

When: 10:30 a.m. March 16

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706 x241, bit.ly/2H4rFOj

Murder Mystery 

What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.

When: 6-9 p.m. March 16

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Tz8nq6

