Today
'Jerry Finnegan’s Sister'
What: Last day to catch the fast-moving humorous play about a boy who must gain the courage to tell his best friend’s sister he’s in love with her before she’s married.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Jazz Jam
What: Ninth annual Charleston Jazz Jam, an unrehearsed and unscripted musicial showcase featuring jazz acts Greg Massaro, George Kenny, Duda Lucena and more. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.
When: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Dockhouse at Bowens Island, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston
Price: A minimum donation of $10 per person and to purchase a minimum of one food item and beverage in support of this event.
More Info: 843-270-1016, charlestonjazzjam.com
Bob Dylan
What: Legendary folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and his band will stop in Charleston as part of his North American tour.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $58-$118
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
'Dragtime Cabaret'
What: The Charleston Performing Arts Center presents its new Dragtime Cabaret featuring entertainers Brooke Collins, Joey Taylor, Danielle Hunter and Melody Lucas. A family-friendly version of the cabaret will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 6.
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 5-6
Where: Charleston Performing Arts, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Tuesday
Election Day Concert
What: Re-creation of the iconic “We Are The World” concert with local acts Lindsay Holler, Jordan Igoe, Matt Williams, Charles Carmody, Claire Elich and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 with “I voted!” sticker, $12 general admission
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Un-Wined Watercolor
What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Cookbook Author
What: Special dinner and discussion with cookbook author Anissa Helou about her extensive expertise in the cuisines of the Mediterranean, Middle East and North Africa.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Call for details
More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2qfLMie
Thursday
New Home for Ohm
What: Local nonprofit radio station Ohm Radio will celebrate its new station with a launch party featuring live music, drinks and food available for purchase.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-330-9087, ohmradio963.org
Book Talk
What: A symposium aboard the USS Yorktown with bestselling author and combat historian Patrick O’Donnell as he discusses his book “The Unknowns: The Untold Story of America’s Unknown Soldier and WWI’s Most Decorated Soldiers Who Brought Him Home.”
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5984, patriotspoint.org
Friday
YALL Fest
What: Young adult literature festival featuring panels, book signings, book sales and more spanning across two days and multiple venues on upper King Street.
When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, yallfest.org
Authors In Conversation
What: Young adult authors Kristine Perez and Jennifer Cervantes will hold a conversation moderated by author Isabel Ibanez Davis about Latinx authors and characters in young adult fiction.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Barnes & Noble at Westwood Plaza, 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-556-6561, facebook.com/BNWestwood
‘Doubt, A Parable’
What: Fifth Wall Productions will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Doubt, A Parable” about a Bronx school principal who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects a teacher of having relations with a student. Shows will run Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 18.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Threshold Repertory Theater, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-957-7136, bit.ly/2yHW13w
Saturday
Rockabillaque Fest
What: Sixth annual Rockabillaque Music Festival featuring a classic car and vintage bike show, block party, local vendors, contests and over thirty live bands. Proceeds will benefit the Valiant Animal Rescue.
When: 11 a.m.- 1 a.m. Nov. 10
Where: Park Circle, East Montague St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 310-801-2727, rockabillaque.com
Creekside Comedy
What: Comedy night featuring headliner Tony Tone as seen on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and BET’s “Comic View,” with supporting comics Jason Allen King and Josh Bates.
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Q5EpoQ
