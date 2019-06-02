pc-050519-fe-dragonscene-40.jpg (copy)

Taiko Charleston will hold a workshop on the basic technique, history and etiquette of Japanese Taiko drumming. ​Brett Lemmo/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Craft Show

What: This is the last day Charleston Crafts Cooperative will host the Piccolo Spoleto Craft Show where crafters will be selling all mediums including jewelry, metal, glass, wood, leather, ceramics, pottery and fiber art.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 2

Where: Wragg Square, 342 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-266-7095, piccolospoleto.com/outdoor-fine-craft-show

Monday

'Gardens of Dark and Light'

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park — Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

‘Capturing #MySouth’

What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. throughout June

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk

Tuesday

Sweetgrass Demonstration

What: Mary Jackson will demonstrate sweetgrass basket weaving in her studio.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. June 4

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2KbWHVm

Wednesday

Library Opening Celebration

What: Berkeley County Library System will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cane Bay Library.

When: Noon June 5

Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd., Suite A, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/30R3EAX

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 2 p.m. June 5

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Beginning Acrylic or Oil Painting

What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 5

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3

Thursday

Winds Concert

What: Heritage Winds will put on a free community concert in honor of D-Day.

When: 12:30-2 p.m. June 6

Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2QxZKbl

Trunk Show

What: Erika Lynn, an award-winning Charleston independent fashion designer, will host a trunk show with live music and food and beverages from the Bohemian Wine Bar.

When: 5 p.m. June 6

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2wsPFmM

Jewelry Making Workshop

What: Mimi Striplin will instruct guests how to create a pair of tassel earrings and a beaded tassel bracelet.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 6

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: $40

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2HG2Abn

Music of Django Reinhardt

What: “Django a Gogo,” a show by guitarist and composer Stephane Wrembel, celebrates the music and spirit of French guitar master Django Reinhardt.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 6

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Z2YX6m

Leah Suárez & Friends

What: Vocalist Leah Suárez returns to Charleston after recently making Mexico City her home base to present “DECOLORES: An Evening with Leah Suárez & Friends” — a one-night-only concert.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 6

Where: Suzanne Allen Studio, 24 Dewey St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$25

More Info: 843-709-7928, bit.ly/2KcRz2X

Friday

Meet the Author

What: Book reading and signing by Melissa Henderson, author of the children's book Licky the Lizard.

When: 10 a.m.-noon June 7

Where: Root Cause Chiropractic and Total Family Wellness, 2070 North Brook Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-641-7075, bit.ly/2QtX6DH

Opening Reception

What: The Charleston Artist Guild will hold an opening reception for Featured Artist Konstantin Voronin and his collection of oil paintings, “Southern Inspiration.”

When: 5-8 p.m. June 7

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist

Gregory Porter

What: Charleston Music Hall will host an evening with Grammy Award winner jazz vocalist Gregory Porter.

When: 7 p.m. June 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $59.50-$79.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2X4LLNi

Jazz on the Harbor

What: The South Carolina Aquarium will hold its third after-hours event, Jazz on the Harbor. The open-air concert will include small plates and a beer and wine bar.

When: 7-10 p.m. June 7

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-720-1990, bit.ly/2W0lM7Q

Saturday

Spring Street Market

What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations every second Saturday.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8

Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq

Writing Group

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8

Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville

More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2Ec3ytY

Japanese Taiko Workshop

What: In this workshop, participants will learn the basic technique, history and etiquette of Japanese Taiko drumming. Register in advance online.

When: Noon-2:30 p.m. June 8

Where: St. Andrews Parks and Playground, 1095 Playground Road, Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-345-7359, bit.ly/30QZkSf

Book Signing

What: Local author Jondalyn Holmes will hold a signing for her  book “A New Birthing,” which focuses on personal and spiritual growth after loss.

When: 1-3 p.m. June 8

Where: Trinity Church, 1915 Pinopolis Road, Pinopolis

Price: $10

More Info: 803-800-5255, bit.ly/2KcVCwn

Belly Dance Student Showcase

What: Local belly dance teachers and students will perform in a one-night-only show, and a silent auction will raise funds for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

When: 6 p.m. June 8

Where: Musical Theater Center, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 105, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$20

More Info: 843-906-1610, bit.ly/2XdUCvJ

A Night at the Library

What: The Library Foundation of the Lowcountry will celebrate the completion of the Charleston County Public Library’s Wando Library with a facility tour and hors d’oeurves and drinks.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. June 8

Where: Wando Library at Carolina Park, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $200

More Info: 843-709-5050, bit.ly/2XmOjWs

