Today
Craft Show
What: This is the last day Charleston Crafts Cooperative will host the Piccolo Spoleto Craft Show where crafters will be selling all mediums including jewelry, metal, glass, wood, leather, ceramics, pottery and fiber art.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 2
Where: Wragg Square, 342 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-266-7095, piccolospoleto.com/outdoor-fine-craft-show
Monday
'Gardens of Dark and Light'
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park — Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
‘Capturing #MySouth’
What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. throughout June
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk
Tuesday
Sweetgrass Demonstration
What: Mary Jackson will demonstrate sweetgrass basket weaving in her studio.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. June 4
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2KbWHVm
Wednesday
Library Opening Celebration
What: Berkeley County Library System will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cane Bay Library.
When: Noon June 5
Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd., Suite A, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/30R3EAX
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 2 p.m. June 5
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Beginning Acrylic or Oil Painting
What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3
Thursday
Winds Concert
What: Heritage Winds will put on a free community concert in honor of D-Day.
When: 12:30-2 p.m. June 6
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2QxZKbl
Trunk Show
What: Erika Lynn, an award-winning Charleston independent fashion designer, will host a trunk show with live music and food and beverages from the Bohemian Wine Bar.
When: 5 p.m. June 6
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2wsPFmM
Jewelry Making Workshop
What: Mimi Striplin will instruct guests how to create a pair of tassel earrings and a beaded tassel bracelet.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 6
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $40
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2HG2Abn
Music of Django Reinhardt
What: “Django a Gogo,” a show by guitarist and composer Stephane Wrembel, celebrates the music and spirit of French guitar master Django Reinhardt.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Z2YX6m
Leah Suárez & Friends
What: Vocalist Leah Suárez returns to Charleston after recently making Mexico City her home base to present “DECOLORES: An Evening with Leah Suárez & Friends” — a one-night-only concert.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Suzanne Allen Studio, 24 Dewey St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$25
More Info: 843-709-7928, bit.ly/2KcRz2X
Friday
Meet the Author
What: Book reading and signing by Melissa Henderson, author of the children's book Licky the Lizard.
When: 10 a.m.-noon June 7
Where: Root Cause Chiropractic and Total Family Wellness, 2070 North Brook Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-641-7075, bit.ly/2QtX6DH
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will hold an opening reception for Featured Artist Konstantin Voronin and his collection of oil paintings, “Southern Inspiration.”
When: 5-8 p.m. June 7
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist
Gregory Porter
What: Charleston Music Hall will host an evening with Grammy Award winner jazz vocalist Gregory Porter.
When: 7 p.m. June 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59.50-$79.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2X4LLNi
Jazz on the Harbor
What: The South Carolina Aquarium will hold its third after-hours event, Jazz on the Harbor. The open-air concert will include small plates and a beer and wine bar.
When: 7-10 p.m. June 7
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-720-1990, bit.ly/2W0lM7Q
Saturday
Spring Street Market
What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations every second Saturday.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Summerville meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8
Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2Ec3ytY
Japanese Taiko Workshop
What: In this workshop, participants will learn the basic technique, history and etiquette of Japanese Taiko drumming. Register in advance online.
When: Noon-2:30 p.m. June 8
Where: St. Andrews Parks and Playground, 1095 Playground Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-345-7359, bit.ly/30QZkSf
Book Signing
What: Local author Jondalyn Holmes will hold a signing for her book “A New Birthing,” which focuses on personal and spiritual growth after loss.
When: 1-3 p.m. June 8
Where: Trinity Church, 1915 Pinopolis Road, Pinopolis
Price: $10
More Info: 803-800-5255, bit.ly/2KcVCwn
Belly Dance Student Showcase
What: Local belly dance teachers and students will perform in a one-night-only show, and a silent auction will raise funds for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.
When: 6 p.m. June 8
Where: Musical Theater Center, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 105, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$20
More Info: 843-906-1610, bit.ly/2XdUCvJ
A Night at the Library
What: The Library Foundation of the Lowcountry will celebrate the completion of the Charleston County Public Library’s Wando Library with a facility tour and hors d’oeurves and drinks.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. June 8
Where: Wando Library at Carolina Park, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $200
More Info: 843-709-5050, bit.ly/2XmOjWs
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events