The Blue Dogs are performing Dec. 29 at the Charleston Music Hall.

Today

Home for the Holidays

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League presents Home for the Holidays, an afternoon of chamber music featuring past winners of CSOL music scholarships. A reception follows the recital, and all proceeds benefit the David and Karen Stahl Memorial Scholarship Fund of the CSOL.

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Unitarian Church in Charleston, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-571-6593, bit.ly/2tV9pSl

‘Edie Beale Live’

What: Jeffrey Johnson will re-enact the cabaret act that Little Edie Beale of “Grey Gardens” fame performed at the Reno Sweeney Nightclub in New York City in 1978.

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/35SHS1K

Blue Dogs Concert

What: The Charleston Music Hall and Ear for Music will welcome back the Blue Dogs for their seventh annual homecoming and 31st anniversary celebration to raise funds for the only pediatric oncology research lab in the state.

When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$125

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2ZiCWkq

Monday

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Tuesday

Cougar Night Lights

What: The Cistern Yard’s third annual Cougar Night Lights holiday light show will feature light displays set to classic and contemporary songs. This year’s show will feature new songs and lighting displays. A presentation of the last two years’ shows will immediately follow. The musical light show will run The Cistern Yard is located at the corner of George and St. Philip streets.

When: Every half hour between 6 and 9 p.m. through Jan. 1

Where: Cistern Yard, 66 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5496, bit.ly/2PH7N6T

Garten Gala

What: Bay Street Biergarten's take on The Met Gala is themed "The Future Is Now." In honor of The Met Gala, the event will raise money for Redux Contemporary Art Center.

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., Charleston

Price: $125

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/36PbtJw

‘Broken Pieces’

What: This is the last day art educator and mosaic artist Meryl Weber’s exhibit “Broken Pieces” will be on display.

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2OQLw55

Wednesday

Writing Class

What: Lisa Hase-Jackson will lead a six-week creative writing class.

When: 6:15-7:45 p.m. Jan. 1

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston

Price: $228

More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2EMwqJj

Thursday

N. Charleston Gallery

What: The city of North Charleston’s 2019/20 artist-in-residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed-media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS

Curator-Led Tour

What: Gibbes Museum Director of Curatorial Affairs Sara Arnold will lead a tour of the museum’s permanent collection.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; Included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2QeDvre

Friday

Art Walk

What: Martin Gallery will hold its First Friday Art Walk.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Martin Gallery, 18 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-7378, martingallerycharleston.com

