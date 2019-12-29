Today
Home for the Holidays
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League presents Home for the Holidays, an afternoon of chamber music featuring past winners of CSOL music scholarships. A reception follows the recital, and all proceeds benefit the David and Karen Stahl Memorial Scholarship Fund of the CSOL.
When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Unitarian Church in Charleston, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-571-6593, bit.ly/2tV9pSl
‘Edie Beale Live’
What: Jeffrey Johnson will re-enact the cabaret act that Little Edie Beale of “Grey Gardens” fame performed at the Reno Sweeney Nightclub in New York City in 1978.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/35SHS1K
Blue Dogs Concert
What: The Charleston Music Hall and Ear for Music will welcome back the Blue Dogs for their seventh annual homecoming and 31st anniversary celebration to raise funds for the only pediatric oncology research lab in the state.
When: 8-11 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$125
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2ZiCWkq
Monday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Tuesday
Cougar Night Lights
What: The Cistern Yard’s third annual Cougar Night Lights holiday light show will feature light displays set to classic and contemporary songs. This year’s show will feature new songs and lighting displays. A presentation of the last two years’ shows will immediately follow. The musical light show will run The Cistern Yard is located at the corner of George and St. Philip streets.
When: Every half hour between 6 and 9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Where: Cistern Yard, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5496, bit.ly/2PH7N6T
Garten Gala
What: Bay Street Biergarten's take on The Met Gala is themed "The Future Is Now." In honor of The Met Gala, the event will raise money for Redux Contemporary Art Center.
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/36PbtJw
‘Broken Pieces’
What: This is the last day art educator and mosaic artist Meryl Weber’s exhibit “Broken Pieces” will be on display.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2OQLw55
Wednesday
Writing Class
What: Lisa Hase-Jackson will lead a six-week creative writing class.
When: 6:15-7:45 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston
Price: $228
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2EMwqJj
Thursday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: The city of North Charleston’s 2019/20 artist-in-residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed-media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Curator-Led Tour
What: Gibbes Museum Director of Curatorial Affairs Sara Arnold will lead a tour of the museum’s permanent collection.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; Included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2QeDvre
Friday
Art Walk
What: Martin Gallery will hold its First Friday Art Walk.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Martin Gallery, 18 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-7378, martingallerycharleston.com
