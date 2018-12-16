Today
‘Prince of Scribes’
What: A panel discussion for “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy” featuring contributors Mary Alice Monroe, Nathalie Dupree, Marjory Wentworth and Sean Scapellato in conversation with co-editors Nicole Seitz and Jonathan Haupt. Hot cider and light refreshments will be provided.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
'Star Wars' Holiday
What: Frothy Beard Brewing will host a special holiday "Star Wars" screening.
When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com
Variety Show
What: The Village Repertory Ensemble invites guests to spend an evening celebrating the holiday season with festive songs, adult beverages and the Village Rep’s unique and slightly cracked take on beloved Christmas classics. The event is not suitable for young kids.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2DPW0Ok
Monday
Holiday Spectacular
What: The award-winning Academic Magnet High School symphony and singers will perform holiday classics fit for the whole family.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Elf’
What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “Elf” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. Dinner add-ons will also be available during purchase. Guests are encouraged to come dress as an elf to win a prize.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Get Lit Book Club
What: The Get Lit Book and Wine Club hosted by Itinerant Literate Books will discuss "Homesick for Another World” by Ottessa Moshfegh for December’s book pick, featuring a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Wednesday
'Rudolph, the Musical'
What: An adaption of the holiday film favorite “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to the theater stage with elaborate projections, costumes and characters against a nostalgic set of designs.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $18-$50
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Burlesque
What: Step back to the 1950s to a show honoring the roots of vaudevillian burlesque in the fifth annual holiday-themed dance musical. The show will run through Dec. 22 and is suitable for children age 13 and up.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: $18-$50
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Thursday
Marvel Live
What: Fans of the Marvel Universe will have a chance to witness special effects, aerial stunts and video projections with appearances by Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and more in this live action-packed performance.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $15-$55
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
The Mobros
What: Indie rock duo The Mobros will perform with supporting acts Daddy’s Beemer and Hermit’s Victory.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com
Friday
Vienna Boys Choir
What: Historic vocal ensemble The Vienna Boys Choir, a group comprised of young singers from all over the world, will perform.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$87
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘The Snow Queen’
What: Ballet Evolution will present a whimsical production of “The Snow Queen,” based on the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, which follows young Gerda as she journeys to the Snow Queen’s ice palace with the help of a friendly Blackbird to save her true love from the queen’s grasp.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$50
More Info: 843-864-4809, balletevolution.org
Ugly Sweater Party
What: A fundraising ugly Christmas sweater party with proceeds benefiting Laundry Matters. The event will feature live music and DJ sets from Matt Monday, DJ Scrib and IllaDell and a contest for the ugliest sweater.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5 with sweater, $10 without
More Info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843
Saturday
'1940s Radio Hour'
What: Last chance to catch Queen Street Playhouse’s theatrical performance evoking the nostalgic era of the 1940s through song, character and a recovered 1942 radio broadcast.
When: 2-4 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$39
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
'Vanity Fair'
What: Closing night for The Village Repertory Co.’s adaption of the classic novel “Vanity Fair” with a gender recasting of its anti-heroes.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, villagerep.com
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events