Today
Wine Bouquet
What: An evening of summer wines, gallery exhibitions, artist lectures on technique and collecting, live music from The Kevin Patton Quartet and more. The event is business summer casual attire. Rescheduled from Sept. 16.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: The Mills House, 115 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: https://bit.ly/2NU77Yw
Comedy Night
What: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Center will host the Nobody’s Happy Comedy Tour, a night of stand-up comedy to benefit Stronger Than Stigma, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health advocacy for millennials.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3555 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 904-323-2022, bit.ly/2zUrYpY
Physical Poetry
What: Evening of dance that will unite emerging dance artists from around South Carolina on stage to display concerns of our state, country and personal truths, as part of the Free Verse Poetry Festival.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-793-9387, freeversefestival.com
Monday
Poetry Reading
What: Poetry reading from Virginia Commonwealth MFA student McKayla Conahan and SC Poetry Society Forum Prize-winning poet Libby Bernardin, as part of the Free Verse Poetry Festival.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Charleston County Public Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-793-9387, freeversefestival.com
Drag Bingo
What: Drag queen Patti O’Furniture will host a night of bingo, comedy and unlimited snuggles with a room of cats. One complimentary drink is included in ticket price, but happy hour specials will run through the night. Bingo will feature cat-themed prizes.
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Pounce Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com
Tuesday
Book Reception
What: Author talk and book signing with Post and Courier metro columnist and author Brian Hicks for his new biography, “In Darkest South Carolina,” about Judge J. Waties Waring’s life and role in the seminal Brown v. Board of Education case.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Wednesday
Sofia Talvik
What: American folk artist with Swedish roots Sofia Talvik will perform at Awendaw Green’s Barn Jam. The event will also feature beer and food from Wood Fired pizza, The Roost Bar ‘N Grille and Holy City Popcorn Company available for purchase.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Awendaw Green, 4853 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5 donation
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
Queen of Soul
What: Motown Throwdown will present a tribute set to Aretha Franklin followed by a collection of Motown classics.
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-4343, https://bit.ly/2bCSMyX
Thursday
Wide Angle Lunch
What: Luncheon with editorial cartoonist of the Charleston City Paper Steve Steglin as he discusses his career and what it’s like being a political cartoonist in the Trump era.
When: 12:30-2 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Mary Biddinger
What: Poet Mary Biddinger will read a selection of her poetry from several collections, including “Small Enterprise,” “The Czar” and “Partial Genius,” to be released in 2019. Books will be available for purchase after the event and refreshments will be served.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Randolph Hall, Alumni Hall, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4470, https://bit.ly/2pZe93Y
Photo Lecture
What: Photo-historian and art history professor at Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, Geoffery Batchen will present an educational discussion about the history of negative photography.
When: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Friday
Opening & Lecture
What: Lunch & Lecture event alongside the opening day for the Gibbes Museum and Charleston Collects Series’ newest exhibition featuring selections from a major private collection of South Asian art in Charleston with professor of South Asian Art and guest curator Daniel Ehnbom. The exhibition will be on show through Feb. 17.
When: Noon Oct. 26
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15 general admission, $20-$40 lunch and lecture
More info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Paul Cristina
What: The second annual collaboration with Charleston Arts Festival and Beresford Studios as they present new work by Paul Cristina in a solo show, “Down Into Folds.”
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Beresford Studios, 20 Fulton St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 615-739-4442, charlestonartsfestival.com
Saturday
Library Harvest Party
What: Come and celebrate the joy of reading at Dorchester County Library’s block party, including a sidewalk book sale, chalk art, games, crafts, and informational booths.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Author Luncheon
What: Lunch with New York Times best-selling author Patti Callahan for her new book, “Becoming Mrs. Lewis,” about C.S. Lewis’ wife.
When: Noon Oct. 27
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$60
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2QV4HKo
Ekphrastic Poetry
What: Join the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art for a reading by graduate-level poetry students studying with Nikky Finney at the University of South Carolina. The group will read ekphrastic poems inspired by photographs included in the exhibition “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South.”
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events