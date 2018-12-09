Today
Chanukah in the Square
What: Eleventh annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the city of Charleston, brings the community a family-friendly celebration that includes the tradition of lighting the menorah candles, holiday food, live music and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, facebook.com/citschs
‘Christmas in Charleston’
What: Award-winning sister act Gracie and Lacy present "It's Christmas in Charleston," a show combining the city's rich musical heritage in rhythm and jazz with the holiday hits of the Golden Era through music, dance, fashion and history.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Forever Charleston Theatre at the Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28
More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com
‘Madness of George III’
What: An intimate screening of the ground-breaking National Theatre of London production, “The Madness of George III” starring Mark Gatiss.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: 34 West Theater, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Monday
Bloom.
What: FBT Entertainment will present a concert at Graveface Records featuring rock and indie groups Bloom., Cherry Blossom, Died Alone and B. Fraser.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Graveface Records and Curiosities, 724 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$7
More Info: 912-335-8018, graveface.com
Tuesday
‘It's a Wonderful Life’
What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. Dinner add-ons will also be available during purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Swingin’ Christmas
What: Celebrated vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare will join the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for an evening of Christmas favorites in the enduring style of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $21-$116
More Info: 843-724-5212, charlestonsymphony.org
Wednesday
‘The King And I’
What: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s award-winning musical “The King and I,” a love story set in 1860’s Bangkok, brings its national tour to North Charleston.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Growing Up Show
What: Beware of Dog Productions will presents the Growing Up show to celebrate the end of a year of learning and growth with local acts Sondorblue, Cry Baby and Gardeners.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-917-6925, facebook.com/bewareofdogpro
Thursday
Artist Reception
What: Artist reception for father-daughter painters, drawers and builders Thomas and Sophie Sweeney for their exhibit based on each’s unique take on the graphic and ubiquitous nature of a deck of cards. Light bites and refreshments will be served.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Local Works, 1630-2 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-801-3390, lowcountrylocalfirst.org
Friday
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a holiday screening of “The Muppets Christmas Carol” in the park with free popcorn and holiday-themed activities. Food trucks Area 51 Foods, Dashi and Pure Fluff Co. will be on site.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Hampton Park, 20 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Dive-In Movie
What: A holiday dive-in screening of “Elf” will include complimentary cookies, hot chocolate and visits from Santa. Guests are asked to use the side entrance to the pool on Paul Foster Road.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Mount Pleasant Recreation Dept., 391 Egypt Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2528, mtpleasantrec.com
Sinatra’s Birthday
What: Join The Joe Clarke Big Band as it celebrates what would have been Frank Sinatra’s 103rd birthday with renditions of his biggest hits, including “The Lady is a Tramp,” “New York, New York" and “Fly Me to the Moon.”
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 West Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-571-2399, joeclarkebigband.com
Saturday
Flip Cup Tourney
What: A flip cup tournament to benefit One80Place. Ladies get in free before 9 p.m. and the event will feature live music by Sean Kinard, Dee Coulter, Harleston Vinod, Joe Gallagher Jr. and LOTI.
When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: Alibi Bistro and Billiards, 216 Myers Road, Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-425-7223, bit.ly/2SqhRjc
Lowcountry Christmas
What: Na Fidleiri, the Taylor Festival Choir and internationally renowned guest stars soprano Saundra Deathos and Celtic harpist Kim Robertson will headline the ninth annual musical celebration of the holiday season, featuring traditional carols, lively jigs and reels.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-577-6400, tmgcharleston.com/buy-tickets
1940s Radio Hour
What: A theatrical performance evoking the nostalgic era of the 1940s through song, character and a recovered 1942 radio broadcast. Shows will run through Dec. 22.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$39
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events