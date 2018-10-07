Today
Book Release
What: Celebration for author Dorothy St. James’ new novel “In Cold Chocolate,” featuring a discussion with the author, tea and chocolate.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Festival Finale
What: MOJA Arts Festival will celebrate its finale with an evening of live R&B and classic soul music by Hot Buttered Soul, food vendors and more.
When: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Idlewild Revival
What: Idlewild Revival, an Allman Brothers tribute band, will take the Music Hall stage.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Needtobreathe
What: Grammy-nominated rock band Needtobreathe will perform at the Volvo Car Stadium following openers Johnnyswim and The Rocketboys.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $26.50-$55.50
More Info: 800-677-2293, volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Monday
Author Signing
What: Author of “Winter in Paradise” Elin Hilderbrand will discuss her new book followed by a signing.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
Tuesday
Jonny Lang
What: Blues-rock artist Jonny Lang will perform at the Charleston Music Hall.
When: 8 p.m. show Oct. 9
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$59.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Eddie Izzard
What: Comedian Eddie Izzard brings his “Believe Me Tour” to Charleston. The show will not be suitable for children.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39-$79
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Thursday
Author Talk
What: Local journalist and author Jason Ryan will discuss his book “Race to Hawaii,” in which he chronicles the 1927 Dole Air Derby and the first flights across the Pacific in the 1920s.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Comedy Night
What: Freehouse Brewery will team up with Keith Dee to present its inaugural comedy night featuring acts Rollin’ Jay Moore and Sam Mazany.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Freehouse Brewery, 2895 Pringle St., Ste. B, North Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: facebook.com/keithdeecomedy/
Steven Wright
What: Comedian and actor Steven Wright will perform a stand-up set. Dinner add-ons are available during registration.
When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 11, rescheduled from Sept. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28-$48
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Exhibit Opening
What: The Corneau Goldsmithing Jewlery Gallery will host Lowcountry painter John Marshall Williams with a special opening reception for his new exhibition, “Fall Into Color,” featuring a wine reception, meet-and-greet and a raffle.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Corneau Goldsmithing Jewelry Gallery, 92 Hasell St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-203-6630, CGJewelrygallery.com
Movie in the Park
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conversancy for a family movie screening of “Coco” featuring games, activities, food and drinks inspired by Hispanic culture. Registration is encouraged.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Corrine Jones Playground, 36 Marlow Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Poetry Reading
What: Chen Chen, winner of the A. Pulin Jr. Prize, GLCA New Writers Award and the Thom Gunn Award for Gay Poetry; and John Byrne, second-year MFA student at the College of Charleston, will read. A reception and book signing will follow.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Dusty Slay
What: Charleston-boy-done-good Dusty Slay will headline the second installment of Queen Street Comedy with Tyler Wood and Sarah Napier.
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Saturday
Poetry Seminar
What: Chen Chen will lead the poetry seminar “The Art of Telling,” exploring the different moods and modes of telling.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 13
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
‘The 39 Steps’
What: Opening weekend for Footlight Player’s production of “The 39 Steps,” Alfred Hitchcock’s acclaimed comedy with over 150 eccentric characters played by four actors. The show will run through Oct. 28.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$32
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Reggae Jam
What: Fall Reggae Jam with acts Alterea Baxter & Friends, The Dubplates, Amani & The Give Thanks Band and Sounds of Sand, with proceeds to benefit the Montego Bay Animal Haven.
When: 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show Oct .13
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-577-6969, musicfarm.com
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events