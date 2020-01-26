Today
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
CofC Opera
What: "Gianni Schicchi" is a one-act family drama revolving around the death of old Buoso Donati. Gianni Schicchi is enlisted to pull the wool over the eyes of the will-reading notary, and in doing so, he manages to come away with the best of Buoso’s estate for himself.
When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., Charleston,
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/2vbUXWC
‘Lion, Witch, Wardrobe’
What: Journey with Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy through a magical wardrobe in the magnificent world of Narnia, in C.S. Lewis’s classic tale of adventure and discovery.
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: 843-577-7183, bit.ly/2RkgO5v
SOA Fundraiser
What: Charleston County School of the Arts will present its annual “Music on the Half Shell” oyster roast, barbecue, chili cook off and silent auction fundraiser featuring live music.
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-817-8745, tmpetersen@att.net
‘Over the River’
What: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” presented by Flowertown Players, is a heartwarming family comedy that follows an Italian-American from New Jersey and the schemes his grandparents come up with to try to keep him from taking a job in Seattle.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2; 8 p.m. Jan. 23 ASL night for the deaf/hearing impaired
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Family Jazz Day
What: The final day of the Charleston Jazz Festival will celebrate up-and-coming jazz musicians from around South Carolina, including the Charleston All Star Jazz Band.
When: 3-6 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Revive Charleston, 1527 Remount Road, North Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2RxoCAQ
CSO Brass Quintet
What: This edition of the St. John the Beloved Concert Series will include the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet and Rodney Ward on the organ for a program of chamber works by Strauss, Bach and Vaughan Williams.
When: 4-5:15 p.m. January 26
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-873-0631, bit.ly/36m69wQ
Monday
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Alabama. The exhibition will consist of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
Tuesday
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are back with a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversations. This date will feature "Soil Saviors: Using Plants to Pull Pollutants Out of Our Land" with Dr. Florence Anoruo, and "Painting on Water" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Rutledge Cab Co., 1300 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 917-708-3940, bit.ly/2NyOw6a
Halsey Talks
What: Halsey Talks are an ongoing series of roundtable discussions on intriguing concepts in art. This installment will focus on curators and arts institutions have been paying more attention to nontraditional media and if there is a distinction between “fine art” and “crafts.”
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2RmfGyk
‘Super Freak’
What: In this sellout musical from 2018, a lovesick TV icon is on the run in this musical-comedy, with superfly tunes from Tom Jones to the Commodores.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, bit.ly/2u6d936
Wednesday
Colour of Music
What: The Colour of Music Festival, featuring professional black classical musicians performing a variety of chamber music, will run through Feb. 1.
When: Various times Jan. 29-Feb.1
Where: The Murray Center, 14 George St.; Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery; Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road
Price: $15-$35
More Info: colourofmusic.org
Women Artists
What: Martha Severens will discuss how female artists in the 1950s persisted against bias and discrimination and developed successful careers in the art world. A book signing and gallery tour will follow.
When: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15 members; $25 nonmembers; $10 students
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2RiAkAK
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
What: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, personifies the questions and answers that were published in the online column “Dear Sugar” from 2010-2012.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/39wmNMI
Thursday
Music at the Library
What: Adryn Sumner's Lit Classical is a concert showing different perspectives on well-known classical composers by providing insight into the background of the composers, the stylistic periods and what to listen for in each piece.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2NNhRK6
Dave Brubeck Music
What: Presented by the College of Charleston School of the Arts’ Department of Music, guest pianists John Salmon and Annie Jeng will perform the works of musical legend Dave Brubeck.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Simons Center: Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-6058, bit.ly/30IgYb1
Friday
‘Bandstand’
What: From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a new musical about WWII veterans who form a band to win a musical competition and find the purpose they need.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$95
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2ukGaIM
‘I Love You’
What: This play is a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships throughout the course of one's life.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2GeDCi1
‘Side Show 2020’
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts will present an evening of short presentations by students from the Department of Theatre and Dance, as they prepare for upcoming competitions, conferences and festivals.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Emmet Robinson Theatre, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2upBQrq
Saturday
Artist Talk
What: Join artist Linda Fantuzzo for a walk through her exhibition, “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra.”
When: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/2RR4jij
