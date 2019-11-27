Today
‘Texas Christmas’
What: “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” is a laugh-a-minute Christmas comedy that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. ASL Night for the deaf/hearing impaired is Dec. 5.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/34kFnVc
‘We Three Thieves’
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show featuring audience participation about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas.
When: Through Dec. 27
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $24
More Info: 843-937-6453, bit.ly/2qjgH0N
‘Holiday Swing’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents “Holiday Swing” for the first time in Walterboro. Robert Lewis and the 18-piece big band will perform big band arrangements of holiday favorites.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Colleton Civic Center, 494 Hampton St., Walterboro
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/3339f77
Monday
Opening Reception
What: The First Monday Gallery Night opening reception will celebrate art educator and mosaic artist Meryl Weber’s exhibit “Broken Pieces.” The exhibit will run through December.
When: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2OQLw55
Candlelight Concert
What: The College of Charleston Concert Choir will present its annual Holiday Candlelight Concert, featuring music celebrating the holiday season and ecumenical readings from the theater department’s Evan Parry.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 general admission; free for College of Charleston students
More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/33h1JFZ
Tuesday
Holiday Spectacular
What: The Charleston School of the Arts Symphony and Singers Present their seventh annual Holiday Spectacular Concert.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18-$25
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/332xSAS
‘Countdown’
What: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Robert Earl Keen’s theme for his eighth annual Christmas show is “Countdown to Christmas: Lunar Tunes & Looney Times.”
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St, Charleston
Price: $39.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/37nw2xG
Dance Showcase
What: Instructor Cindy Flach directs a showcase of premiere dance works conceived and choreographed by student choreographers from the University of South Carolina.
When: 3-6 p.m. Dec. 3-6
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$22
More Info: 803-777-2551, bit.ly/33mst82
Wednesday
Antique Stroll
What: Explore Charleston's antique dealers and learn about the history with local curators and experts. Wine and cheese will be offered along the tour.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2XSHNrH
‘The Lion King’
What: Disney's “The Lion King” will premiere at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
When: Through Dec. 4-15
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $25-$65+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/34r3TE1
Rodrigo y Gabriela
What: Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will perform music from their new album “Mettavolution.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 92 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $42.50-$62.50
More Info: 843-242-3099, bit.ly/2rsDzLs
Thursday
Evan Thomas
What: Author Evan Thomas will discuss his biography, “First: Sandra Day O’Connor,” about America's first female Supreme Court justice
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$45
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2OP2Bfx
Artist Reception
What: Lowcountry Local first will host a reception for Morowa Mosai, also known as Alexandria Danielle Searles, and a new collection based off her original spoken word piece "A Day at the Pool."
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Lowcountry Local First, 1630-2 Meeting St., Charleston
More Info: 843-801-3390, bit.ly/2QY5spa
Holiday Spectacular
What: The Charleston Music Hall and Charlton Singleton will put on “Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular” featuring music from Michael Buble, Eartha Kitt, Nat King Cole and Mariah Carey.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St, Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2QA6ub0
New Play Festival
What: 5th Wall Productions’ New Works Festival will feature two new plays and a staged reading of another new play.
When: Various times Dec. 5-8
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-437-4121, bit.ly/2KWAr0X
Friday
Corrigan Gallery
What: A group show of works interpreting the title "Black/White/Shades of Gray," including at least 10 artists. The exhibit will include fine art prints, photographs and paintings.
When: 11 a.m. Dec. 6
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Pastel Artists
What: Members of the Pastel Society of South Carolina will exhibit their work and hold an award reception. The exhibition will run through Dec. 15
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 315-480-0749, bit.ly/2rrzIy5
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present “Teatime and Other Stories,” a collection of medium and small works by Valentina Messina, the featured artist for the month of December.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
CSO Holiday Brass
What: The CSO Brass Quintet performs holiday favorites in St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-723-7528, bit.ly/37jRqnF
Holiday Strings
What: The Charleston Symphony will perform its annual concert of holiday works by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Vivaldi, Corelli, and others.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$40
More Info: 843-723-7528, bit.ly/331nA3R
‘She Loves Me’
What: The Footlight Players present the Broadway musical with a Christmastime twist, “She Loves Me,” an adaptation of the 1937 play, “Parfumerie,” which inspired the films, “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail,” about two sparring clerks who find out that the other is the anonymous romantic pen pal that the other has fallen madly in love with.
When: Various showtimes Dec. 6-22
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘All is Calm’
What: South Carolina premiere of “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” based on the true stories of soldiers stationed along the WWI Western Front during Christmas in 1914. The a cappella production features selections ranging from iconic patriotic tunes to medieval ballads and European Christmas carols.
When: Various showtimes Dec. 6-22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Saturday
Christmas Art Workshop
What: This month’s workshop will be Christmas-themed. Must register
When: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2XTuJT9
Wreath Class
What: Learn to create a beautiful holiday wreath from natural materials found around the park. Register by Dec. 4.
When: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $20
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/34r7xhb
Celtic & Classical
What: The Taylor Festival Choir and Na Fidleiri, the Celtic fiddling ensemble, will perform “A Charleston Christmas: Celtic & Classical.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: info@tmgcharleston.com, tmgcharleston.com
‘Sea Life in Wonderland’
What: The ninth annual Sea Life by Starlight in Wonderland will feature hors d'oeuvres from Good Catch partners, an open bar, silent auction, live music and dancing, and will benefit the Sea Turtle Care Center. Don your best red, white or black cocktail attire, and accessorize with timepieces, top hats and white gloves.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$100
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events