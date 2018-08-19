Today
Rock the Rescue
What: Closing celebration for the three-day music festival to benefit Dorchester Paws, featuring live music from Fusion Jonez, The Damned Torpedomen, Tyler Boone and Saluda Shoals.
When: 1-6 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $10
More Info: 843-871-3820, dorchesterpaws.org
Book Launch
What: Book release party for MUSC professor of OB-GYN Roger Newman’s newest novel “What Becomes,” a medical thriller “about an obstetrician who confronts murder in the marsh.”
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: PawPaw Restaurant, 209 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-7108, newmanr@musc.edu
Gangstagrass
What: Bluegrass/hip-hop group Gangstagrass will bring its tour for its fourth album, "American Music" to Charleston.
When: 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show Aug. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Dragtime Cabaret
What: Drag queen cabaret featuring comedy, Vegas-style showgirls, dancers and celebrity impersonation presented in partnership with Charleston’s own Brooke Collins. The adult show is ages 17 and over.
When: Regular cabaret: 9 p.m. Aug. 20-21; family-friendly show: 6 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $20
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Tuesday
Book & Wine Club
What: Itinerant Literate Books will be hosting its August Get Lit Book & Wine Club at The Junction for a book discussion about this month’s pick “Boy, Snow, Bird” by Helen Oyeyemi and a three-course dinner with wine pairings.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Queen St. Harmony
What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature folk and blues artist Pierce Edens and Appalachian blues singer/songwriter Johnny Holliday.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony
Wednesday
Advance Screening
What: The Charleston Jewish Federation will host an advance screening of “Operation Finale,” a film based on the true story of a covert mission to capture a Nazi officer in the 1960s. Registration is required.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Regal Cinemas Palmetto Grande 16, 1319 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-614-6600, jewishcharleston.org
Little Bird
What: Ambient soul band Little Bird will take the Pour House stage after opener Kendall Street Company.
When: 8:30 p.m. doors, 9:15 p.m. show Aug. 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Thursday
Soul Session
What: Conversation with Flyway President Lindsay Nevin; founder of Toadfish Outfitters, Casey Davidson; and owner of HookNHide, Tom Mauldin about their work and the way it relates to their deep connection to the Lowcountry. The event will feature a complimentary drink and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees are asked to register.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Garden & Gun Office, 701 East Bay St., Ste. 115, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6510, lowcountrylandtrust.org
Strikes for Sight
What: Charity bowling night for the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired featuring challenges for guests to attempt to bowl with four different types of glasses that stimulate vision impairment. Tickets include bowling and two drinks.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-723-6915, abvisc.org/strikes-for-sight
‘Lady Day’
What: Footlight Players kicks off its 87th season with Tony Award-winning play “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” about one of Billie Holiday’s last performances in which Holiday, played by Charleston’s Nakeisha Daniel, recounts her life and career.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 2
Where: Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$39
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Friday
Author Luncheon
What: Blue Bicycle Books will host Issac J. Bailey, author of “My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Face of Crime, Poverty and Racism in the American South” for a lunch and conversation as part of its Author Series Luncheon.
When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$50
More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
Opening Reception
What: Reception for Halsey’s new exhibition “The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon, ” a show retracing Audubon’s travels in the United States by Italian artist Hitnes.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Movie on the Green
What: Back-to-school event to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank’s Backpack Buddies program with a screening of the film “Wonder.” The event will feature food vendors including Dave ‘N Dubs Hot Dog Cart, the Immortal Lobster, Holy City Popcorn and more.
When: 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Carnes Crossroads’ Village Green Park, 513 Wodin St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-971-3531, carnescharleston.com
Saturday
Gallery Talk
What: Artist talk with Italian artist Hitnes about his new exhibition, “On the Trail of John James Audubon.”
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Pride Pageant
What: Empress and Emperor pageant to celebrate Charleston Pride 2018 featuring special performances from previous winners.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Aug. 25
Where: Midtown Productions, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: info@charlestonpride.org, charlestonpride.org/pageant
