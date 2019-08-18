Curator-Led Tour (copy)

Amanda Breen will lead a tour through the Gibbes' permanent collection on Aug. 22.

 Provided

Today

‘A Chorus Line’

What: The Flowertown Players will put on the musical “A Chorus Line” through Aug. 18 to kick off the 2019-20 season.

When: 3 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2OXNnZg

‘Head Over Heels’

What: The Queen Street Playhouse will put on the musical “Head Over Heels” set to the music of 80's icons The Go-Go's and follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a wild quest to save their kingdom and follow their hearts. The show will run through Aug. 25.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$40

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/31rTlCT

‘Matilda the Musical’

What: Midtown Productions will put on “Matilda the Musical,” the Tony Award-winning musical created by the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. The show will run through Aug. 25.

When: 3 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-906-9981, bit.ly/2Obvf9V

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.

When: Various showtimes Aug. 18-24

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

Monday

Fiber Arts Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

‘Summer Love’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

Art at the Sea

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

Art Talk in the Creek

What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature local poet Darlene Walker Smith.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2IuTcXl

Tuesday

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn

Group Exhibition

What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO

‘Simply Irresistible’ 

What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.

When: Various times through Sept. 7

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 34west.org

Living Room Show

What: Carter King & Daniel Womack of Futurebirds will perform an intimate living room show in Charleston. Limited tickets are available.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Location to be revealed upon ticket purchase, Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2ZK5iU9

Wednesday

Arshak Sirunyan Quartet

What: The Gibbes Museum of Art’s final Art of Jazz concert will feature Arshak Sirunyan on piano, Cheikh NDoye on bass, Ron Wiltrout on drums, and Robert Lewis on saxophone.

When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/33q44Qb

Sunset Poems

What: Wild Common and Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker will hold a preview of the upcoming Free Verse Festival featuring up-and-coming poet Asia Mae.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Wild Common, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-817-7311, bit.ly/2TwMDcd

Thursday

Curator-Led Tour

What: Amanda Breen will lead a tour of the Gibbes’ permanent collection.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $6-$12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33zcHYI

Macrame Workshop

What: Aliza Holmes of Rosie the Wanderer will lead a workshop to make a macrame wall hanging.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/events

‘Last Rites’

What: This is the world premiere of Randy Neale’s play “Last Rites,” which centers on three people in a gas station on the second day of the 1967 Detroit race riots and will run through Sept. 14.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: The Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2YOi5bF

Friday

Opening Reception

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will hold a reception for the opening of Katrina Andry’s exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” and Colin Quashie’s “Linked.”

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 8439535659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions

Reggae Nights

What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in an outdoor setting. Bring chairs or blanket for the last concert in the series.

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2KIjNkP

Saturday

Writing Group

What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Mount Pleasant meeting.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Mt. Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2KIjWon

Creative Arts Workshop

What: Local artist Meyriel Edge will lead participants through using loose contour drawing as a vehicle to draw hands from all angles.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2TuEbd9

Acoustic Jam Session

What: Join a fun jam session with other musicians and vocalists at the center. All levels of experience are welcome.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2MVzSGK

Artist Talk

What: Katrina Andry will give a talk about her exhibition “Over There and Here is Me and Me.” exploring the stereotypes that engender gentrification.

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/31zkrYM

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.