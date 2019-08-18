Today
‘A Chorus Line’
What: The Flowertown Players will put on the musical “A Chorus Line” through Aug. 18 to kick off the 2019-20 season.
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2OXNnZg
‘Head Over Heels’
What: The Queen Street Playhouse will put on the musical “Head Over Heels” set to the music of 80's icons The Go-Go's and follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a wild quest to save their kingdom and follow their hearts. The show will run through Aug. 25.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/31rTlCT
‘Matilda the Musical’
What: Midtown Productions will put on “Matilda the Musical,” the Tony Award-winning musical created by the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. The show will run through Aug. 25.
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, bit.ly/2Obvf9V
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes Aug. 18-24
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Monday
Fiber Arts Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
‘Summer Love’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Art Talk in the Creek
What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature local poet Darlene Walker Smith.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2IuTcXl
Tuesday
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn
Group Exhibition
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various times through Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Living Room Show
What: Carter King & Daniel Womack of Futurebirds will perform an intimate living room show in Charleston. Limited tickets are available.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Location to be revealed upon ticket purchase, Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2ZK5iU9
Wednesday
Arshak Sirunyan Quartet
What: The Gibbes Museum of Art’s final Art of Jazz concert will feature Arshak Sirunyan on piano, Cheikh NDoye on bass, Ron Wiltrout on drums, and Robert Lewis on saxophone.
When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/33q44Qb
Sunset Poems
What: Wild Common and Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker will hold a preview of the upcoming Free Verse Festival featuring up-and-coming poet Asia Mae.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Wild Common, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-817-7311, bit.ly/2TwMDcd
Thursday
Curator-Led Tour
What: Amanda Breen will lead a tour of the Gibbes’ permanent collection.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33zcHYI
Macrame Workshop
What: Aliza Holmes of Rosie the Wanderer will lead a workshop to make a macrame wall hanging.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/events
‘Last Rites’
What: This is the world premiere of Randy Neale’s play “Last Rites,” which centers on three people in a gas station on the second day of the 1967 Detroit race riots and will run through Sept. 14.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: The Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2YOi5bF
Friday
Opening Reception
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will hold a reception for the opening of Katrina Andry’s exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” and Colin Quashie’s “Linked.”
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun Street, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 8439535659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Reggae Nights
What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in an outdoor setting. Bring chairs or blanket for the last concert in the series.
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2KIjNkP
Saturday
Writing Group
What: The Rough Writers, a writing group to help new and established writers, will hold a Mount Pleasant meeting.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Mt. Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2KIjWon
Creative Arts Workshop
What: Local artist Meyriel Edge will lead participants through using loose contour drawing as a vehicle to draw hands from all angles.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2TuEbd9
Acoustic Jam Session
What: Join a fun jam session with other musicians and vocalists at the center. All levels of experience are welcome.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2MVzSGK
Artist Talk
What: Katrina Andry will give a talk about her exhibition “Over There and Here is Me and Me.” exploring the stereotypes that engender gentrification.
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/31zkrYM
