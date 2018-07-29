Plantation Singers

The Plantation Singers will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday under the oaks of the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site.

 File/Provided

Today

Brunch Bachata

What: A family- and kid-friendly bachata dance class for beginners will be followed by a social hang-out. A portion of the proceeds will go to RosaLuz International Childrens' Charity.

When: 2-6 p.m. July 29

Where: Ballroom Dance Charleston, 2408 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info 843-345-1791, bit.ly/2OfxJ75

Monday

Dragtime Cabaret

What: Drag queen cabaret featuring comedy, Vegas-style showgirls, dancers and celebrity impersonation presented in partnership with Charleston’s own Brooke Collins. The show is ages 17 and over.

When: Regular cabaret: 8-10 p.m. July 30, 9-11 p.m. July 31; Family-friendly: 6-7 p.m. July 31

Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $20

More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org

Tuesday

‘Fantastic Mr. Fox'

What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” directed by Wes Anderson. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Harry Potter Night

What: To celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday, Bay Street Biergarten will host a trivia night with prizes and a special wizarding world-themed menu.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 31

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

The Kernal

What: Southern band The Kernal will take the stage with openers Mechanical River and local folk-country act She Returns From War.

When: 9 p.m. July 31

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com

Wednesday

Writers’ Group

What: Join local author Crystal Kilmavicz to connect and share writings with other local authors and aspiring writers.

When: 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-719-4358, berkeleylibrarysc.org

Jordan Davis

What: Hit country artist Jordan Davis will perform at the HonkyTonk Saloon with openers Saluda Shoals and Lauren Hall.

When: 6-11:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-569-6000, honkytonksaloon.com

‘Heading Home’

What: Screening of “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” a documentary recounting the underdog journey of Israel’s national baseball team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Following the screening, Assistant General Manager of the Charleston RiverDogs Ben Abzug will discuss the movie and the business of baseball.

When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 D Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $8-$18

More Info: 910-616-6119, charlestonjcc.org/event/headinghome

Laugh for a Lincoln

What: Three improv comedy acts from the Theatre 99 ensemble.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Thursday

‘The Tempest’

What: Theatre production of Shakespeare’s last work, “The Tempest,” a play set on a remote island including sorcerers, kings and illusion.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4, 3 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-277-2172, charlestontheater.com

Queen St. Harmony

What: Awendaw Green’s original music listening room showcase presents a night of bluegrass with Clare Elich & Friends, The Bluegrass Gadgets and YeeHaw Junction.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 show Aug. 2

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com

Friday

Exhibit Reception

What: Opening reception for Charleston Artist Guild’s featured artist for August, Bonnie Anderson and her exhibit “A Journey of Life.” The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.

When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com

Surf Film Fest

What: The Carolina Surf Film Festival and Channels Surf Shop present a night of surf films including “Outer,” “Find Refuge in the Sea,” “Scoring Skeleton Bay” and “Rum Punch.” Attendees can enter to win surf gear and order fresh fish and shrimp tacos from Coast Bar and Grill in the lobby.

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Reggae Concert

What: Last installment of Charleston County Parks’ Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series with Mystic Vibrations. Event will have crafters, souvenirs, food and vendors on site.

When: 7:30 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show Aug. 3

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $10

More Info: 843-769-8089, ccprc.com

Saturday

Plantation Singers

What: Last concert of Charles Pinckney National Historic Site’s summer concert series with a performance by The Plantation Singers.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 4 

Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-881-5516, nps.gov/chpi

Literacy Fest

What: The Charleston County Public Library will present the inaugural “Write On!” literacy festival featuring authors, actors and musicians, including Hannah Barnaby, Nic Stone, Grady Hendrix, Johnny Heller and Cocky’s Reading Express Storytime. The event is suitable for all ages and will include panel discussions, book signings and book sales.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Gullah-Geechee Fest

What: Gullah-Geechee Sea Island Coalition will present its Gullah-Geechee Nation International Music & Movement Festival featuring art, food, crafts, poetry, storytelling and more. An additional worship service at Emanuel AME and closing ceremony at the Children’s Museum will take place on Sunday.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-838-1171, gullahgeechee.info

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events