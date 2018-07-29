Today
Brunch Bachata
What: A family- and kid-friendly bachata dance class for beginners will be followed by a social hang-out. A portion of the proceeds will go to RosaLuz International Childrens' Charity.
When: 2-6 p.m. July 29
Where: Ballroom Dance Charleston, 2408 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info 843-345-1791, bit.ly/2OfxJ75
Monday
Dragtime Cabaret
What: Drag queen cabaret featuring comedy, Vegas-style showgirls, dancers and celebrity impersonation presented in partnership with Charleston’s own Brooke Collins. The show is ages 17 and over.
When: Regular cabaret: 8-10 p.m. July 30, 9-11 p.m. July 31; Family-friendly: 6-7 p.m. July 31
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $20
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Tuesday
‘Fantastic Mr. Fox'
What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” directed by Wes Anderson. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Harry Potter Night
What: To celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday, Bay Street Biergarten will host a trivia night with prizes and a special wizarding world-themed menu.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
The Kernal
What: Southern band The Kernal will take the stage with openers Mechanical River and local folk-country act She Returns From War.
When: 9 p.m. July 31
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com
Wednesday
Writers’ Group
What: Join local author Crystal Kilmavicz to connect and share writings with other local authors and aspiring writers.
When: 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-719-4358, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Jordan Davis
What: Hit country artist Jordan Davis will perform at the HonkyTonk Saloon with openers Saluda Shoals and Lauren Hall.
When: 6-11:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-569-6000, honkytonksaloon.com
‘Heading Home’
What: Screening of “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” a documentary recounting the underdog journey of Israel’s national baseball team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Following the screening, Assistant General Manager of the Charleston RiverDogs Ben Abzug will discuss the movie and the business of baseball.
When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 D Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $8-$18
More Info: 910-616-6119, charlestonjcc.org/event/headinghome
Laugh for a Lincoln
What: Three improv comedy acts from the Theatre 99 ensemble.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Thursday
‘The Tempest’
What: Theatre production of Shakespeare’s last work, “The Tempest,” a play set on a remote island including sorcerers, kings and illusion.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4, 3 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, charlestontheater.com
Queen St. Harmony
What: Awendaw Green’s original music listening room showcase presents a night of bluegrass with Clare Elich & Friends, The Bluegrass Gadgets and YeeHaw Junction.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 show Aug. 2
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
Friday
Exhibit Reception
What: Opening reception for Charleston Artist Guild’s featured artist for August, Bonnie Anderson and her exhibit “A Journey of Life.” The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com
Surf Film Fest
What: The Carolina Surf Film Festival and Channels Surf Shop present a night of surf films including “Outer,” “Find Refuge in the Sea,” “Scoring Skeleton Bay” and “Rum Punch.” Attendees can enter to win surf gear and order fresh fish and shrimp tacos from Coast Bar and Grill in the lobby.
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Reggae Concert
What: Last installment of Charleston County Parks’ Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series with Mystic Vibrations. Event will have crafters, souvenirs, food and vendors on site.
When: 7:30 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. show Aug. 3
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $10
More Info: 843-769-8089, ccprc.com
Saturday
Plantation Singers
What: Last concert of Charles Pinckney National Historic Site’s summer concert series with a performance by The Plantation Singers.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 4
Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5516, nps.gov/chpi
Literacy Fest
What: The Charleston County Public Library will present the inaugural “Write On!” literacy festival featuring authors, actors and musicians, including Hannah Barnaby, Nic Stone, Grady Hendrix, Johnny Heller and Cocky’s Reading Express Storytime. The event is suitable for all ages and will include panel discussions, book signings and book sales.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Gullah-Geechee Fest
What: Gullah-Geechee Sea Island Coalition will present its Gullah-Geechee Nation International Music & Movement Festival featuring art, food, crafts, poetry, storytelling and more. An additional worship service at Emanuel AME and closing ceremony at the Children’s Museum will take place on Sunday.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-838-1171, gullahgeechee.info
