Yonder Mountain String Band

Yonder Mountain String Band will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Windjammer.

 File/Provided

Today

Goth Pool Party

What: Oblivion Charleston will host a goth pool party. Bring your sunscreen and parasols, grab brunch, listen to some goth tunes and take a dip in the pool. Event is 21 and over.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

‘Moonrise Kingdom'

What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “Moonrise Kingdom,” directed by Wes Anderson. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Monday

Family Movie Night

What: Family night and film screening of “The Jungle Book” (2016) featuring free meals for kids at select food court restaurants.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 11

Where: Center Court, Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-8321, citadelmall.net

Kenny Wayne Shephard

What: Blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Kenny Wayne Shephard will play at the Charleston Music Hall.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 6

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$65

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Edisto Book Club

What: Join the Edisto Island Book Club to discuss this month’s book, “Eat Pray Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert, about a modern American woman who sets off across Europe and Asia for a nine-month journey to find the balance between worldly enjoyment and divine transcendence.

When: 3-4 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Edisto Beach Library, 71 Station Court, Edisto Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-869-2499, ccpl.org

Mary Chapin Carpenter

What: Country folk artist Mary Chapin Carpenter will take the Music Hall stage with opener Emily Barker.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show Aug. 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$75

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Salsa Night

What: Weekly salsa night, including free salsa lessons and live Cuban jazz from Gino Castillo.

When: 8 p.m.-Midnight Aug. 7

Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-793-2964, prohibitioncharleston.com

Wednesday

Comic Book Trivia

What: Test your comic book knowledge with curated questions and fun facts from the staff of Captain’s Comics & Toys.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: 3 Matadors Tequileria, 2447 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-414-7894, facebook.com/3MatadorsTequilaria

Weirdo Wednesday

What: Weirdo gathering to celebrate the wild, wonderful and wacky by wearing funky clothes and grooving on the dance floor.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843

Open Mic Comedy

What: Open mic for amateur comedians to step on stage for a five-minute set. The event will feature prizes for the top comedians of the night.

When: 9 p.m.-midnight Aug. 8

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com

Thursday

Author Luncheon

What: Blue Bicycle Books presents a three-course lunch and a chat with author Kristan Higgins about her latest novel, "Good Luck With That," about three friends who meet at weight-loss camp as teens and what happens when one tragically passes away years later.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2LFC5q9

Yonder Mountain

What: Bluegrass group Yonder Mountain String Band brings their summer tour to Charleston as part of the Windjammer’s Sunset Concert Series. The show is 18 years of age and older.

When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show Aug. 9

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $25

More Info: 843-886-8596, the-windjammer.com

Friday

Elvis Ain’t Dead Fest

What: Third annual Elvis Ain’t Dead Fest featuring Elvis tributes by ’17 Comeback Special, Dantes Camaro and Mike Martin and the Beautiful Mess. The event will feature Elvis-themed pie, an ice cream table, Runaround Sue Vintage, Elvis on the toilet photo booth, live arts and trivia.

When: 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Grass in the Hall

What: The Charleston Music Hall will partner with Awendaw Green to present bluegrass-inspired artists Yeehaw Junction, Southern Flavor Bluegrass and Dallas Baker & Friends.

When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show July 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$17

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

'Next to Normal'

What: Debut of Flowertown Player’s production of the Tony and Pulitzer-winning rock musical about the power mental illness has on families, "Next to Normal." Shows will run through Aug. 26.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville

Price: $22-$30

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Saturday

Punch Social

What: Evening of shopping, adult punch, finger sandwiches and pop-up bookshop Itinerant Literate.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: The Island Bazaar, 1238 Camp Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-276-7743, theislandbazaar.com

Tribute

What: Allman Brother’s cover band, “Tribute” will play the main stage at the Charleston Pour House.

When: 8:30 p.m. doors, 9:30 p.m. show Aug. 11

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events