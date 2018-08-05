Today
Goth Pool Party
What: Oblivion Charleston will host a goth pool party. Bring your sunscreen and parasols, grab brunch, listen to some goth tunes and take a dip in the pool. Event is 21 and over.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
‘Moonrise Kingdom'
What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “Moonrise Kingdom,” directed by Wes Anderson. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday
Family Movie Night
What: Family night and film screening of “The Jungle Book” (2016) featuring free meals for kids at select food court restaurants.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 11
Where: Center Court, Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-8321, citadelmall.net
Kenny Wayne Shephard
What: Blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Kenny Wayne Shephard will play at the Charleston Music Hall.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$65
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Edisto Book Club
What: Join the Edisto Island Book Club to discuss this month’s book, “Eat Pray Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert, about a modern American woman who sets off across Europe and Asia for a nine-month journey to find the balance between worldly enjoyment and divine transcendence.
When: 3-4 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Edisto Beach Library, 71 Station Court, Edisto Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-869-2499, ccpl.org
Mary Chapin Carpenter
What: Country folk artist Mary Chapin Carpenter will take the Music Hall stage with opener Emily Barker.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show Aug. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Salsa Night
What: Weekly salsa night, including free salsa lessons and live Cuban jazz from Gino Castillo.
When: 8 p.m.-Midnight Aug. 7
Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-793-2964, prohibitioncharleston.com
Wednesday
Comic Book Trivia
What: Test your comic book knowledge with curated questions and fun facts from the staff of Captain’s Comics & Toys.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: 3 Matadors Tequileria, 2447 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-414-7894, facebook.com/3MatadorsTequilaria
Weirdo Wednesday
What: Weirdo gathering to celebrate the wild, wonderful and wacky by wearing funky clothes and grooving on the dance floor.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843
Open Mic Comedy
What: Open mic for amateur comedians to step on stage for a five-minute set. The event will feature prizes for the top comedians of the night.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Aug. 8
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Thursday
Author Luncheon
What: Blue Bicycle Books presents a three-course lunch and a chat with author Kristan Higgins about her latest novel, "Good Luck With That," about three friends who meet at weight-loss camp as teens and what happens when one tragically passes away years later.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2LFC5q9
Yonder Mountain
What: Bluegrass group Yonder Mountain String Band brings their summer tour to Charleston as part of the Windjammer’s Sunset Concert Series. The show is 18 years of age and older.
When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show Aug. 9
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $25
More Info: 843-886-8596, the-windjammer.com
Friday
Elvis Ain’t Dead Fest
What: Third annual Elvis Ain’t Dead Fest featuring Elvis tributes by ’17 Comeback Special, Dantes Camaro and Mike Martin and the Beautiful Mess. The event will feature Elvis-themed pie, an ice cream table, Runaround Sue Vintage, Elvis on the toilet photo booth, live arts and trivia.
When: 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Grass in the Hall
What: The Charleston Music Hall will partner with Awendaw Green to present bluegrass-inspired artists Yeehaw Junction, Southern Flavor Bluegrass and Dallas Baker & Friends.
When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show July 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'Next to Normal'
What: Debut of Flowertown Player’s production of the Tony and Pulitzer-winning rock musical about the power mental illness has on families, "Next to Normal." Shows will run through Aug. 26.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $22-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
Punch Social
What: Evening of shopping, adult punch, finger sandwiches and pop-up bookshop Itinerant Literate.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: The Island Bazaar, 1238 Camp Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-276-7743, theislandbazaar.com
Tribute
What: Allman Brother’s cover band, “Tribute” will play the main stage at the Charleston Pour House.
When: 8:30 p.m. doors, 9:30 p.m. show Aug. 11
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
