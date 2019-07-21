Today
‘Feathered’
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 21
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
Monday
Memoir Writing
What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 22
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4-6 p.m. July 22
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Public Charrette
What: The town of James Island will host a public charrette with community groups, including the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, to discuss uses for the former Camp Road Library facility.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 22
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-795-4141, bit.ly/2XNjNtl
Tuesday
Folly Family Fun
What: The next installment will feature Dragonfly Kids Yoga and music from Sweet Tea.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 23
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2y2yqK9
Wednesday
'Fly Me to the Moon'
What: Local sister act Gracie & Lacy will perform their new "galaxy inspired" show at numerous local libraries, in conjunction with the commemoration of the Apollo moon landing, with song and dance hits of 1969 and stories of the astronauts that first set foot on the moon.
When: Numerous morning and afternoon showtimes through July 24
Where: Downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, James Island, Johns Island, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley
More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com
Art of Jazz Series
What: The Lee Barbour Trio will continue the "Art of Jazz" series at the Gibbes Museum.
When: 6 p.m. July 24
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2LV23F8
Thursday
Bacon Brothers
What: Kevin and Michael Bacon will bring their band and their rock, soul, folk and Americana sound to Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. July 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$59.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GvXdv1
Friday
Johns Is. Book Sale
What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will host its John’s Island Book Sale including books, DVDs and CDs.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 805-6882, bit.ly/2YSKlps
Gibbes Unplugged
What: Artist Jonathan Green will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Register in advance online.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2NXUro0
Opening Reception
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will host an opening reception for HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s join exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend,” which will run through Sept. 13.
When: 5-8 p.m. July 26
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GhlzYT
‘Practice of Poetry’
What: Tennessee-based writer Daje Morris will hold a two-day poetry event, including a free poetry reading on Friday and a workshop on Saturday.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 26; 10 a.m.-noon July 27
Where: Miller Gallery, 149-1/2 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25 for the workshop
More Info: 843-764-9281, bit.ly/30AigUj
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from the Michel Jons Band. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 26
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2Sn1CVh
Moonlight Mixer
What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 26
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JKyMKM
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. July 27
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Downtown Getdown
What: Summerville DREAM and local musician Dan Riley Music will host a new music series in Hutchinson Square each fourth Saturday all summer.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27
Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 South Main St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2IE22Cg
Bizarre Bazaar
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will host an art yard sale with original artwork, prints, posters, books, fragments of larger works, curiosities and other objects of interest. All proceeds earned will go to Halsey Institute.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/2O1scVq
Jazz Meets The Beatles
What: New York and Charleston jazz artist Maggie Worsdale will perform two shows of jazz takes on Beatles tunes with musicians Heather Rice, Gracie and Lacy, and Barry Brake.
When: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 27
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston; James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $25-$30; $15-$25
More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2XTqXHq; 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2GhgPSS
