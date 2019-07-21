Moonlight Mixer (copy) (copy)

The Charleston County Parks Department will host a moonlight mixer July 26 at the Folly Beach Pier. 

Today

‘Feathered’ 

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 21

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI

Monday

Memoir Writing 

What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 22

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2

Art at the Sea

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4-6 p.m. July 22

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

Public Charrette

What: The town of James Island will host a public charrette with community groups, including the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, to discuss uses for the former Camp Road Library facility.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 22

Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-795-4141, bit.ly/2XNjNtl

Tuesday

Folly Family Fun 

What: The next installment will feature Dragonfly Kids Yoga and music from Sweet Tea.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 23

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2y2yqK9

Wednesday

'Fly Me to the Moon'

What: Local sister act Gracie & Lacy will perform their new "galaxy inspired" show at numerous local libraries, in conjunction with the commemoration of the Apollo moon landing, with song and dance hits of 1969 and stories of the astronauts that first set foot on the moon.

When: Numerous morning and afternoon showtimes through July 24

Where: Downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, James Island, Johns Island, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley

More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com

Art of Jazz Series

What: The Lee Barbour Trio will continue the "Art of Jazz" series at the Gibbes Museum.

When: 6 p.m. July 24

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2LV23F8

Thursday

Bacon Brothers

What: Kevin and Michael Bacon will bring their band and their rock, soul, folk and Americana sound to Charleston.

When: 7 p.m. July 25

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50-$59.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GvXdv1

Friday

Johns Is. Book Sale

What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will host its John’s Island Book Sale including books, DVDs and CDs.

When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 805-6882, bit.ly/2YSKlps

Gibbes Unplugged

What: Artist Jonathan Green will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Register in advance online.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 26

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $6-$12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2NXUro0

Opening Reception

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will host an opening reception for HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s join exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend,” which will run through Sept. 13.

When: 5-8 p.m. July 26

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GhlzYT

‘Practice of Poetry’

What: Tennessee-based writer Daje Morris will hold a two-day poetry event, including a free poetry reading on Friday and a workshop on Saturday.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 26; 10 a.m.-noon July 27

Where: Miller Gallery, 149-1/2 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25 for the workshop

More Info: 843-764-9281, bit.ly/30AigUj

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from the Michel Jons Band. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 26

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2Sn1CVh

Moonlight Mixer

What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 26

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JKyMKM

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. July 27

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Downtown Getdown

What: Summerville DREAM and local musician Dan Riley Music will host a new music series in Hutchinson Square each fourth Saturday all summer.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27

Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 South Main St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2IE22Cg

Bizarre Bazaar

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will host an art yard sale with original artwork, prints, posters, books, fragments of larger works, curiosities and other objects of interest. All proceeds earned will go to Halsey Institute.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/2O1scVq

Jazz Meets The Beatles

What: New York and Charleston jazz artist Maggie Worsdale will perform two shows of jazz takes on Beatles tunes with musicians Heather Rice, Gracie and Lacy, and Barry Brake.

When: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 27

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston; James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $25-$30; $15-$25

More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2XTqXHq; 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2GhgPSS

