Today
Juried Exhibit
What: Last day to see the annual Juried Signature Exhibition featuring works from artists all over South Carolina and in a wide array of mediums. All sales will benefit nonprofit Guild Community Outreach.
When: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7454, charlestonartistguild.com
Story of Biltmore
What: Buxton Books will host best-selling author, historian and journalist Denis Kiernan for a discussion on her new novel “The Last Castle: The Fascinating True Story Behind the Magnificent Gilded Age Mansion Biltmore.” Hot cider and wine will be provided.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-1670, buxtonbooks.com
‘Monty Python's Spamalot’
What: Tony Award-winning musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot” brings its search for the Holy Grail to the Gaillard Center as it lovingly rips off from the film classic. The show is not recommended for young audiences.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$94
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday
City Paper Awards
What: Evening of live music and presentation of awards to winners selected by the Charleston City Paper, including Marshgrass Mamas, Jump Castle Riot, Becca Smith, Mike Martin and the Beautiful Mess, Abstract The Rapper and more.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $7-$10
More Info: 843-571-4383, charlestonpourhouse.com
Comedy Open Mic
What: “Drink Until It’s Funny” open mic night featuring special craft beers for the occasion. Ages 21 and up only permitted.
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: The Sparrow, 1078 East Montague Ave., Ste. D, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-744-7753, facebook.com/thesparrowparkcircle
Tuesday
Get Lit Book Club
What: The Get Lit Book and Wine Club hosted by Itinerant Literate Books will discuss “Still Lives” by Maria Hummel for November’s book pick, featuring a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Storytelling
What: Monthly live and true storytelling show. This month’s theme is “True Colors.” The show is not suitable for children.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Gala Desserts, 829 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-212-3227, facebook.com/truthischucktown
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Awendaw Green will host Inn Vinegar, Olive Dares the Darkness, Sezessionville Road, Axtell and George Metropolis as part of its Barn Jam series, featuring disc golf and food trucks. A $5 donation is suggested.
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com
Third Stone Trio
What: A night of Jimi Hendrix covers from reggae cover band Third Stone Trio.
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-571-4383, charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
'We Three Thieves'
What: Opening night for Black Fedora’s holiday show featuring audience participation about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas. The show will run through Dec. 26.
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Drivin N Cryin
What: Atlanta-based folk rock act Drivin N Cryin will take the Music Hall stage with opener and local band The High Divers.
When: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Love and Loss
What: Family-friendly musical event featuring The Summerville Orchestra in an intimate setting.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 East North St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-376-4559, summervilleorchestra.org
Queen St. Harmony
What: Awendaw Green’s Queen Street Harmony Series will feature Jeff Dent, Jordan Igoe and Danielle Howle.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/queenstharmony
Saturday
'The Funny Bucket'
What: Fast-paced fully improvised show featuring fan-favorite improv games.
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Thanksgiving Rave
What: A night of live funk and bass-heavy music. Food trucks, UV painting and photographer will be on site and attendees are encouraged to bring light and flow toys.
When: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 24
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More info: 843-735-8843, bit.ly/2TirVMk
Atmosphere
What: Hip-hop group Atmosphere will perform at the Music Farm with special guests Dem Atlas, The Lioness and DJ Keezy.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-577-6969, musicfarm.com
Buzzed Spelling Bee
What: A spelling bee featuring Jell-O shots, prizes and more, hosted by comic Shawna Jarrett.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $10 to enter
More info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
