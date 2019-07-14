Today
‘Feathered’
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 14
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
Broadway Rewind
What: This music revue showcases hits of Broadway musicals from today and through the American Songbook to the roots of American musical theater.
When: 2 p.m. July 14
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite A-112, Charleston
Price: $25-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com/performances
Monday
Mixed-Media Exhibit
What: John's Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout July
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm
Writing Circle
What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 15
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2
Art Event
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4–6 p.m. July 15
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax
Art Talk
What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature Summerville artist Jan Dalton.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 15
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2LF7s37
Tuesday
Book & Dinner Club
What: Every month, the Get Lit Book Club discusses a book over a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The July pick is “The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna” by Juliet Grames.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 16
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-745-9189, bit.ly/2XytqHf
Folly Family Fun
What: This installment will feature Brian Blankenship Magician and music from David Grunstra.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 16
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2S3ikZQ
Drum Circle
What: The Healing Tree Holistic Health Full Moon Drum Circle meets every full moon to celebrate life with traditional drumming, ceremony and peace gathering. Bring a chair or blanket. Find parking off street outside the gates. Register in advance.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 16
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 781-353-1553, bit.ly/2NFvyNI
Wednesday
Burlesque Revue
What: The Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue will bring their southeastern tour to Charleston.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight July 17
Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E Montague Ave., Ste D, North Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-744-7753, bit.ly/2YHB6bL
Thursday
Book Signing
What: Charleston-based lawyer and author Vernon Glenn will sign copies of his new novel “Friday Calls.”
When: 3-5 p.m. July 18
Where: Edisto Island Bookstore, 547 SC-174, Edisto Island
Price: Free
More Info: 919-636-1322, bit.ly/2xHFJX6
Crafting under the Stars
What: The Dorchester County Library’s Bookmobile will have an easy make-and-take craft at Hutchinson Square
When: 5:30 p.m. July 18
Where: Hutchinson Square, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3981
History Matters
What: Historic Charleston Foundation education coordinator Leigh Moring will discuss her book “Nathanael Greene in South Carolina.” The lecture will be followed by a book signing.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 18
Where: The Community Room, Historic Charleston Foundation, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2Y2qves
Friday
Sounds on the Square
What: This family-friendly concert series will alternate between Nexton and Hutchinson squares throughout the summer. This event will feature music from the Caroline Keller Band and food from various food trucks.
When: 6 p.m. July 19
Where: 801 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-3200, bit.ly/2WOBhjI
Opening Reception
What: The Art Mecca of Charleston will hold a reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibit “Vacation Collection,” featuring work from artists Nicki Peeples, Marie Carladous, Erika Allen and Cara O’Leary.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 19
Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/2XAeCrx
Photo Walk
What: This walking photography workshop will start at the Pineapple Fountain at Waterfront Park and walk down to Rainbow Row and surrounding areas.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 19
Where: Waterfront Park, 1 Vendue Range, Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-476-1376, bit.ly/2JA7MgO
Reggae Nights Concert
What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in an outdoor setting. Bring chairs or blanket.
When: 8-11 p.m. July 19
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2YK8RZJ
Saturday
Fashion Illustration
What: Artist and designer Daniel Velasco will lead a fashion illustration watercolor workshop inspired by The Charleston Museum's new exhibit, “War on Fashion.”
When: 10 a.m. July 20
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2WrDqpv
Intro to Weaving
What: Visiting artist Krisy Bishop will lead a hands-on introduction to weaving. All materials are included and participants will get their own hand loom to take home after class.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2YJzDSj
From Passion to Career
What: Local professional dancer and Ballet Academy of Charleston instructor Sarah Bowdoin will give a presentation for young dancers about the various paths to become a professional dancer.
When: 1:30 p.m. July 20
Where: The Turning Pointe, 1650 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Suite #3, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 919-636-1322, bit.ly/2S6XEA6
Artist Talk & Workshop
What: Concept Rxch will share his creative process and respond to artwork featured within the "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem" exhibition at the Gibbes Museum of Art. A hands-on workshop will follow the artist's talk.
When: 2 p.m. July 20
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2JyWWI6
Concert Series
What: The second installment of The Ponds’ outdoor concert series will feature the Shem Creek Boogie Band.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 20
Where: The Ponds Ampitheater, Village Ponds Drive, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2Jqb0EE
