The Art Mecca of Charleston will hold a reception July 19 to celebrate the opening of the exhibit "Vacation Collection." 

Today

‘Feathered’

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 14

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI

Staged Reading

What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com

Broadway Rewind

What: This music revue showcases hits of Broadway musicals from today and through the American Songbook to the roots of American musical theater.

When: 2 p.m. July 14

Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite A-112, Charleston

Price: $25-$45

More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com/performances

Monday

Mixed-Media Exhibit

What: John's Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout July

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm

Writing Circle

What: Attendees will write and share stories for fun and feedback.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 15

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivans Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MLDFI2

Art Event

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4–6 p.m. July 15

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

Art Talk

What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature Summerville artist Jan Dalton.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 15

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2LF7s37

Tuesday

Book & Dinner Club

What: Every month, the Get Lit Book Club discusses a book over a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The July pick is “The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna” by Juliet Grames.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 16

Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-745-9189, bit.ly/2XytqHf

Folly Family Fun

What: This installment will feature Brian Blankenship Magician and music from David Grunstra.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 16

Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St. Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-513-1836, bit.ly/2S3ikZQ

Drum Circle

What: The Healing Tree Holistic Health Full Moon Drum Circle meets every full moon to celebrate life with traditional drumming, ceremony and peace gathering. Bring a chair or blanket. Find parking off street outside the gates. Register in advance.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 16

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 781-353-1553, bit.ly/2NFvyNI

Wednesday

Burlesque Revue

What: The Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Revue will bring their southeastern tour to Charleston.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight July 17

Where: The Sparrow, 1078 E Montague Ave., Ste D, North Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-744-7753, bit.ly/2YHB6bL

Thursday

Book Signing

What: Charleston-based lawyer and author Vernon Glenn will sign copies of his new novel “Friday Calls.”

When: 3-5 p.m. July 18

Where: Edisto Island Bookstore, 547 SC-174, Edisto Island

Price: Free

More Info: 919-636-1322, bit.ly/2xHFJX6

Crafting under the Stars

What: The Dorchester County Library’s Bookmobile will have an easy make-and-take craft at Hutchinson Square

When: 5:30 p.m. July 18

Where: Hutchinson Square, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3981

History Matters

What: Historic Charleston Foundation education coordinator Leigh Moring will discuss her book “Nathanael Greene in South Carolina.” The lecture will be followed by a book signing.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 18

Where: The Community Room, Historic Charleston Foundation, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2Y2qves

Friday

Sounds on the Square

What: This family-friendly concert series will alternate between Nexton and Hutchinson squares throughout the summer. This event will feature music from the Caroline Keller Band and food from various food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. July 19

Where: 801 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-3200, bit.ly/2WOBhjI

Opening Reception

What: The Art Mecca of Charleston will hold a reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibit “Vacation Collection,” featuring work from artists Nicki Peeples, Marie Carladous, Erika Allen and Cara O’Leary.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 19

Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/2XAeCrx

Photo Walk

What: This walking photography workshop will start at the Pineapple Fountain at Waterfront Park and walk down to Rainbow Row and surrounding areas.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 19

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 Vendue Range, Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-476-1376, bit.ly/2JA7MgO

Reggae Nights Concert

What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in an outdoor setting. Bring chairs or blanket.

When: 8-11 p.m. July 19

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2YK8RZJ

Saturday

Fashion Illustration 

What: Artist and designer Daniel Velasco will lead a fashion illustration watercolor workshop inspired by The Charleston Museum's new exhibit, “War on Fashion.”

When: 10 a.m. July 20

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$65

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2WrDqpv

Intro to Weaving

What: Visiting artist Krisy Bishop will lead a hands-on introduction to weaving. All materials are included and participants will get their own hand loom to take home after class.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2YJzDSj

From Passion to Career

What: Local professional dancer and Ballet Academy of Charleston instructor Sarah Bowdoin will give a presentation for young dancers about the various paths to become a professional dancer.

When: 1:30 p.m. July 20

Where: The Turning Pointe, 1650 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Suite #3, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 919-636-1322, bit.ly/2S6XEA6

Artist Talk & Workshop

What: Concept Rxch will share his creative process and respond to artwork featured within the "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem" exhibition at the Gibbes Museum of Art. A hands-on workshop will follow the artist's talk.

When: 2 p.m. July 20

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2JyWWI6

Concert Series

What: The second installment of The Ponds’ outdoor concert series will feature the Shem Creek Boogie Band.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 20

Where: The Ponds Ampitheater, Village Ponds Drive, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2Jqb0EE

