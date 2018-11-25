Today
Gospel Series
What: An educational gospel music series featuring acts The Bright Family Singers and the Oh Happy Day singers ensemble.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2
Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-926-7119, facebook.com/OhHappyDayCharleston
'We Three Thieves'
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show featuring audience participation about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas. The show will run through Dec. 26.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Monday
Motown Christmas
What: The Motown Experience will perform a holiday special musical event that promises harmonies, choreography and the unmistakable Motown stamp.
When: 8-11 p.m. Nov. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$55
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Halsey Talk
What: As part of the Halsey Talks series, art history professor Mary Shelley Trent will speak on photography as a way of preserving memories in conjunction with the current "Southbound" exhibition.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Wednesday
The Wonder Years
What: Pop-punk group The Wonders Years will perform at the Music Farm with special guests Have Mercy, Oso Oso and Shortly.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22
More Info: 843-577-6969, musicfarm.com
Babe-Powered Music
What: A babe-powered night of music featuring acts Niecy Blues, Jamie Gray and Baby Yaga. The event will feature local artists and vendors and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2Qb2UUE
String Up Tom Waits
What: An acoustic tribute to blues legend Tom Waits with performances from members of Staggers & Jags, Red Cedar Review, Robo Trio and more.
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Thursday
Movie Screening
What: The French Electric will screen "Kill Bill" volumes 1 and 2 at the warehouse and will provided free candy and popcorn while local vendors First Name Basis and Chug-a-Lug Wagon will provide additional movie grub and libations.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., Ste. F, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-804-7098, thefrencheclectic.com
Fleetwood Mac Tribute
What: Rumours, A Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform at the Charleston Music Hall. Dinner add-ons are available during purchase.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Book Sale
What: Charleston Friends of the Library will host a holiday book sale featuring more than 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs with prices starting at $1.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 133 Mathis Ferry Road
More Info: 843-805-6882, charlestonlibraryfriends.org
Author Luncheon
What: Blue Bicycle Books will host an author luncheon with historian H.W. Brands for his latest book “Heir of the Founders,” about the lasting impact that Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster had on the United States.
When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: 843-303-1113, bit.ly/2A3iVC9
Magic Show
What: Holiday-themed magic show with singing illusionist Russell Anderson entitled “It’s a Magical Christmas.” Some illusions may not be suitable for children under 7. The show will run through Dec. 23.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
‘The Nutcracker’
What: Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company will present a production of Christmas ballet classic, “The Nutcracker.”
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 3 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-26
More Info: 843-971-7880, mtpballet.com
‘Christmas Carol’
What: Opening night for the Charleston Stage’s production of Charles Dickens’ immortal holiday classic “A Christmas Carol,” back for another run by popular demand. The show will run through Dec. 19.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Saturday
Nutcracker Tea
What: The Dance Conservatory of Charleston will host a Nutcracker tea featuring tea, juice, savory treats and more served by this year’s leading dancers from the conservatory’s upcoming production of “The Nutcracker.”
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info 843-607-6063, danceconservatorychs.com
Holiday Gospel
What: The 19th annual “Gospel Christmas” concert presented by the acclaimed Charleston Gospel Choir featuring down-home traditional spirituals and gospel renditions. The concert also will feature the Queen City Singers of Charlotte.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
Contour, Anfernee
What: Ingenium Entertainment will present a show featuring local acts Contour, Anfernee, Party Dad, Jah Jr. and Daddy’s Beemer.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843
