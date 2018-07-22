Today
'Princess Storytime'
What: Storytime and interactive stories told by The Snow Queen, Cinderella and another special guest. Children will receive one-on-one time with each character for a meet-and-greet with a professional photographer.
When: 1-2 p.m. July 22
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-901-9343, bit.ly/2LbmAoX
Summer Authors
What: The Henry Timrod Library will present New York Times best-selling novelist Karen White for a discussion on her latest novel, “Dreams of Falling,” at Bethany UMC, followed by a meet-the-author Lowcountry wine reception at the library. Reservations requested.
When: 2-5 p.m. July 22
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville; Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $15 Timrod members; $20 nonmembers
More Info: 843-871-4600, 843-693-2041, bit.ly/2miEcRD
‘I'll Eat You Last’
What: The Village Rep presents the South Carolina premiere of the Broadway smash, “I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers,” a new play by three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and playwright John Logan. Sue Mengers is the first female “superagent” in Hollywood in the 1970s and she’s going to dish the dirt and sling some secrets.
When: 5 p.m. July 22, 7:30-9 p.m. July 26-28
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$27
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Monday
Drum Circle
What: This is a chance to be a part of a drum circle and learn about African drumming.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 23
Where: James Island Library, 1248 Camp Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-6679, ccpl.org
TEDx Meetup
What: Idea maker meetup with past speakers about what it takes to be a speaker at TEDxCharleston, including tips for applying for the 2019 event and a chance to network with TED talk members, coaches and enthusiasts.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 23
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-818-4080, tedxcharleston.org
Tuesday
Columbia Marionette
What: The Columbia Marionette Theatre will perform its show “Make Me A Star” about a young man who wants to be a star and discovers his talent with the help of his grandpa.
When: 4 p.m. July 24
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161m, ccpl.org
James Anderson
What: Acclaimed violinist James Anderson will take the stage with the String Swing Thing.
When: 4 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show July 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Family Fun Night
What: Family fun night featuring Dragonfly Kids’ Yoga, live music from Teresa “Sweet T” Parrish and a cookout from the Folly Anglers, as part of the Folly Family Fun Night Series.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 24
Where: Folly River Park, Center St. at Indian Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-513-1831, bit.ly/2u4HpJ5
Wednesday
‘The Art of Jazz’
What: The Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz will team up for its second summer music series, with original compositions inspired by works on view at the Gibbes, featuring Chantale Gagne & Friends.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 25
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2m5cjwE
‘Darjeeling Limited’
What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “The Darjeeling Limited,” directed by Wes Anderson.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tiny Pool Party
What: Ohm Radio will present a fundraising event for its current projects with a collection of tiny pools and music by Johnny Delaware.
When: 4:30-6 p.m. July 25
Where: The Workshop Courtyard, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-330-9087, ohmradio963.org
Thursday
Cinerruption
What: Screening of the 1996 classic “Independence Day” with improv commentary by local comedians Jason Groce, Jessica Mickey and Vince Fabra.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Book Sale
What: Charleston Friends of the Library will present a book sale featuring more than 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs at discounted prices.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 27-28
Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6882, charlestonlibraryfriends.org
Improv Riot
What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble.
When: 8 p.m. July 27-28
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Jimmy Buffett Tribute
What: Local band Folly Pirates Over 40 will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.
When: 8-11 p.m. July 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $17-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Still Life in Oil
What: Join local artist and art educator Meyriel Edge for an introductory workshop on oil painting. No prior experience in oil is necessary and all materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon July 28
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Otrantocon
What: All-day festival for people of all ages who enjoy anime, comics, science fiction and fantasy. The event will feature local artists, gaming vendors, giveaways, cosplay contests and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, ccpl.org
Zine Fest
What: Annual festival for comic book writers, illustrators and artists to gather to sell their publications and celebrate their creativity. The event will feature panel discussions about zine production and workshops on binding.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28
Where: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-370-8798, facebook.com/charlestonzinefest
