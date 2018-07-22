Karen White

The Henry Timrod Library will present novelist Karen White for a discussion on her latest novel, "Dreams of Falling" at 2 p.m. today.

 Provided

Today

'Princess Storytime'

What: Storytime and interactive stories told by The Snow Queen, Cinderella and another special guest. Children will receive one-on-one time with each character for a meet-and-greet with a professional photographer.

When: 1-2 p.m. July 22

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-901-9343, bit.ly/2LbmAoX

Summer Authors 

What: The Henry Timrod Library will present New York Times best-selling novelist Karen White for a discussion on her latest novel, “Dreams of Falling,” at Bethany UMC, followed by a meet-the-author Lowcountry wine reception at the library. Reservations requested.

When: 2-5 p.m. July 22

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville; Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $15 Timrod members; $20 nonmembers

More Info: 843-871-4600, 843-693-2041, bit.ly/2miEcRD

‘I'll Eat You Last’

What: The Village Rep presents the South Carolina premiere of the Broadway smash, “I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers,” a new play by three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and playwright John Logan. Sue Mengers is the first female “superagent” in Hollywood in the 1970s and she’s going to dish the dirt and sling some secrets.

When: 5 p.m. July 22, 7:30-9 p.m. July 26-28

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$27

More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

Monday

Drum Circle

What: This is a chance to be a part of a drum circle and learn about African drumming.

When: 10:30 a.m. July 23

Where: James Island Library, 1248 Camp Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-6679, ccpl.org

TEDx Meetup

What: Idea maker meetup with past speakers about what it takes to be a speaker at TEDxCharleston, including tips for applying for the 2019 event and a chance to network with TED talk members, coaches and enthusiasts.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 23

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-818-4080, tedxcharleston.org

Tuesday

Columbia Marionette

What: The Columbia Marionette Theatre will perform its show “Make Me A Star” about a young man who wants to be a star and discovers his talent with the help of his grandpa.

When: 4 p.m. July 24

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161m, ccpl.org

James Anderson

What: Acclaimed violinist James Anderson will take the stage with the String Swing Thing.

When: 4 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show July 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Family Fun Night

What: Family fun night featuring Dragonfly Kids’ Yoga, live music from Teresa “Sweet T” Parrish and a cookout from the Folly Anglers, as part of the Folly Family Fun Night Series.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 24

Where: Folly River Park, Center St. at Indian Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-513-1831, bit.ly/2u4HpJ5

Wednesday

‘The Art of Jazz’

What: The Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz will team up for its second summer music series, with original compositions inspired by works on view at the Gibbes, featuring Chantale Gagne & Friends.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 25

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2m5cjwE

‘Darjeeling Limited’

What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “The Darjeeling Limited,” directed by Wes Anderson.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 25

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tiny Pool Party

What: Ohm Radio will present a fundraising event for its current projects with a collection of tiny pools and music by Johnny Delaware.

When: 4:30-6 p.m. July 25

Where: The Workshop Courtyard, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-330-9087, ohmradio963.org

Thursday

Cinerruption

What: Screening of the 1996 classic “Independence Day” with improv commentary by local comedians Jason Groce, Jessica Mickey and Vince Fabra.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 26

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Friday

Book Sale

What: Charleston Friends of the Library will present a book sale featuring more than 10,000 books, DVDs and CDs at discounted prices.

When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 27-28

Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6882, charlestonlibraryfriends.org

Improv Riot

What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble.

When: 8 p.m. July 27-28

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston

Price: $14

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Jimmy Buffett Tribute

What: Local band Folly Pirates Over 40 will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.

When: 8-11 p.m. July 27

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $17-$25

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Saturday

Still Life in Oil

What: Join local artist and art educator Meyriel Edge for an introductory workshop on oil painting. No prior experience in oil is necessary and all materials will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-Noon July 28

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Otrantocon

What: All-day festival for people of all ages who enjoy anime, comics, science fiction and fantasy. The event will feature local artists, gaming vendors, giveaways, cosplay contests and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, ccpl.org

Zine Fest

What: Annual festival for comic book writers, illustrators and artists to gather to sell their publications and celebrate their creativity. The event will feature panel discussions about zine production and workshops on binding.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28

Where: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-370-8798, facebook.com/charlestonzinefest

