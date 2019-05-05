Today
Pickin' Crawl
What: The “pickin’ crawl” is a day-long series of bluegrass and Americana concerts within walking distance from each other.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5
Where: Begins at Orange Spot Coffee, 1011 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2WfhIl6
Exhibition Encore
What: This new event is a day-long closing celebration for the North Charleston Arts Fest’s visual art competitions and exhibitions.
When: Noon-6 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GOaP4P
Book Sale
What: The Friends of the Summerville Library Book Sale will include gently used books and other digital media for adults and children.
When: Noon-5 p.m. May 5
Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-371-9293, bit.ly/2vwfjqw
Youth Art Exhibition
What: Public, private and home-school students in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties will display two-dimensional artwork in a variety of subjects and media.
When: Noon-6 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com
Youth Dance Showcase
What: Dance Moves Youth Company and the competition team from Summerville Dance Academy will perform dance pieces from their 2018-19 seasons.
When: 3-4:45 p.m. May 5
Where: Fort Dorchester High School Auditorium, 8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GLG8vX
Big Band Concert
What: The Joe Clarke Big Band brings together 17 Lowcountry jazz musicians in “Celebrating Sinatra!”
When: 3-4 p.m. May 5
Where: Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, former Charleston Naval Base, 1096 Navy Way, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2vteqit
Workshop Series
What: The Spring “Elements of Revision” workshop series will work with writers who already have prose pieces.
When: 4 p.m. May 5
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: $75-$325
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2Atc7P3
Jazz Soiree
What: This show is a part of the weekly lineup for the North Charleston Arts Festival and will feature saxophonists Jeanette Harris, Dante Lewis and Chris Williams backed up by The Black Noyze Band.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 5
Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $20-$160
More Info: 310-770-0586, bit.ly/2PvbUBs
School Art Reception
What: This reception is for the finale of the High School Senior’s Art Exhibit.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2ZHLzoy
Wine + Opera
What: In this presentation of Small Opera Pops, mezzo-soprano Katie Oates Small and three other singers will perform European musical selections paired with old-world wines and meatballs.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 5
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2PGiyEN
Beatles vs. Stones
What: Two tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction, will perform a musical showdown.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2EcO6hO
Monday
Book-a-Librarian
What: Throughout May, librarians will be available for 30-minute sessions to answer technology questions on weekdays.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2Y0cr1f
Edmondston-Alston House Concert
What: All house concerts by Chamber Music Charleston are followed by a reception. Registration is required.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 6
Where: The Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2UQCFkA
Tuesday
‘Salome’
What: Spoleto Festival USA's second preseason discussion will feature “Salome” directors Patrice Caurier and Moshe Leiser and will be moderated by College of Charleston professor Edward Hart.
When: 5:30 p.m. May 7
Where: 14 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-579-3100, bit.ly/2UN58bj
CLS Speaker Series
What: The Charleston Library Society will host caterers Matt and Ted Lee as they discuss their new book “Hotbox” in conversation with Julian P. Van Winkle III.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 7
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2vkCHam
Wednesday
Gibbes Concert
What: The Gibbes Museum partners with the Charleston Music Hall to bring live music performances to the Lenhardt Garden. This show will consist of a 90 minute set with a variety of vocalists paying homage to Sam Cooke.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. May 8
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2GNRJKW
Books Discussion
What: Discuss readings from "The Best American Short Stories 2018" edited by Roxane Gay.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 8
Where: Meeting Room B, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GMPgR3
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 8
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Thursday
Author Talk
What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina."
When: 11 a.m. May 9
Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2vxtMCA
Jewelry Trunk Show
What: Charleston artist Shelly Lynch combines handmade chains, vintage findings and hand-cut gemstones in each piece. The event will feature wine and live music on the Grand Bohemian Gallery patio.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 9
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2PE3zeJ
Redux Open Studios
What: Redux Open Studios is a free event where attendees can check out the space and talk with artists to learn more about the studio.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 9
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2URNDqn
Mother’s Day Fashion
What: The Woodhouse Day Spa will host a “Get Down with Momma Fashion Show Soiree” including light bites, drinks, music and a fashion show.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. May 9
Where: The Woodhouse Day Spa-Charleston, 725 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: 843-203-1772, bit.ly/2UV4RTu
Author Talk
What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina."
When: 6 p.m. May 9
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2V6uKF9
Tua Lingua Concert
What: This show at Tua Lingua will include performances from both local and out-of-state artists.
When: 8 p.m. May 9
Where: Tua Lingua, 2701 W Surrey Drive, North Charleston
More Info: 843-303-3778, bit.ly/2V60BWh
Saturday
Dance in Bloom
What: These two performances of a “spring bouquet of dance” will include jazz, tap and hip-hop performances from four dance companies.
When: Noon and 7 p.m. May 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2vvOKBw
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 11
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc
‘Connecting the Dots’
What: Susan Gabriel will kick off her original show "Connecting the Dots. This World Is Round" at the Art Mecca of Charleston.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 11
Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/2ZNMVhf
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Local live bands will perform throughout the season at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
When: 7-11 p.m. May 11
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe
