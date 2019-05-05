Lenhardt Garden (copy)
The Gibbes will host its spring Garden Concert Series in the on-site garden.

 File/Brad Nettles/Staff

Today

Pickin' Crawl

What: The “pickin’ crawl” is a day-long series of bluegrass and Americana concerts within walking distance from each other.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5

Where: Begins at Orange Spot Coffee, 1011 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2WfhIl6

Exhibition Encore

What: This new event is a day-long closing celebration for the North Charleston Arts Fest’s visual art competitions and exhibitions.

When: Noon-6 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GOaP4P

Book Sale

What: The Friends of the Summerville Library Book Sale will include gently used books and other digital media for adults and children.

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 5

Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-371-9293, bit.ly/2vwfjqw

Youth Art Exhibition

What: Public, private and home-school students in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties will display two-dimensional artwork in a variety of subjects and media.

When: Noon-6 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com

Youth Dance Showcase

What: Dance Moves Youth Company and the competition team from Summerville Dance Academy will perform dance pieces from their 2018-19 seasons.

When: 3-4:45 p.m. May 5

Where: Fort Dorchester High School Auditorium, 8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GLG8vX

Big Band Concert

What: The Joe Clarke Big Band brings together 17 Lowcountry jazz musicians in “Celebrating Sinatra!”

When: 3-4 p.m. May 5

Where: Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, former Charleston Naval Base, 1096 Navy Way, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2vteqit

Workshop Series

What: The Spring “Elements of Revision” workshop series will work with writers who already have prose pieces.

When: 4 p.m. May 5

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: $75-$325

More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2Atc7P3

Jazz Soiree

What: This show is a part of the weekly lineup for the North Charleston Arts Festival and will feature saxophonists Jeanette Harris, Dante Lewis and Chris Williams backed up by The Black Noyze Band.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 5

Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20-$160

More Info: 310-770-0586, bit.ly/2PvbUBs

School Art Reception

What: This reception is for the finale of the High School Senior’s Art Exhibit.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2ZHLzoy

Wine + Opera

What: In this presentation of Small Opera Pops, mezzo-soprano Katie Oates Small and three other singers will perform European musical selections paired with old-world wines and meatballs.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 5

Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2PGiyEN

Beatles vs. Stones

What: Two tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction, will perform a musical showdown.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2EcO6hO

Monday

Book-a-Librarian

What: Throughout May, librarians will be available for 30-minute sessions to answer technology questions on weekdays.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2Y0cr1f

Edmondston-Alston House Concert

What: All house concerts by Chamber Music Charleston are followed by a reception. Registration is required.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 6

Where: The Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2UQCFkA

Tuesday

‘Salome’

What: Spoleto Festival USA's second preseason discussion will feature “Salome” directors Patrice Caurier and Moshe Leiser and will be moderated by College of Charleston professor Edward Hart.

When: 5:30 p.m. May 7

Where: 14 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-579-3100, bit.ly/2UN58bj

CLS Speaker Series

What: The Charleston Library Society will host caterers Matt and Ted Lee as they discuss their new book “Hotbox” in conversation with Julian P. Van Winkle III.

When: 6-7 p.m. May 7

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2vkCHam

Wednesday

Gibbes Concert

What: The Gibbes Museum partners with the Charleston Music Hall to bring live music performances to the Lenhardt Garden. This show will consist of a 90 minute set with a variety of vocalists paying homage to Sam Cooke.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. May 8

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2GNRJKW

Books Discussion

What: Discuss readings from "The Best American Short Stories 2018" edited by Roxane Gay.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 8

Where: Meeting Room B, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GMPgR3

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 8

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Thursday

Author Talk

What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina."

When: 11 a.m. May 9

Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2vxtMCA

Jewelry Trunk Show

What: Charleston artist Shelly Lynch combines handmade chains, vintage findings and hand-cut gemstones in each piece. The event will feature wine and live music on the Grand Bohemian Gallery patio.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 9

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2PE3zeJ

Redux Open Studios

What: Redux Open Studios is a free event where attendees can check out the space and talk with artists to learn more about the studio.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 9

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2URNDqn

Mother’s Day Fashion

What: The Woodhouse Day Spa will host a “Get Down with Momma Fashion Show Soiree” including light bites, drinks, music and a fashion show.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. May 9

Where: The Woodhouse Day Spa-Charleston, 725 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $20

More Info: 843-203-1772, bit.ly/2UV4RTu

Author Talk 

What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina."

When: 6 p.m. May 9

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2V6uKF9

Tua Lingua Concert 

What: This show at Tua Lingua will include performances from both local and out-of-state artists.

When: 8 p.m. May 9

Where: Tua Lingua, 2701 W Surrey Drive, North Charleston

More Info: 843-303-3778, bit.ly/2V60BWh

Saturday

Dance in Bloom

What: These two performances of a “spring bouquet of dance” will include jazz, tap and hip-hop performances from four dance companies.

When: Noon and 7 p.m. May 11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2vvOKBw

Murder Mystery 

What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 11

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc

‘Connecting the Dots’

What: Susan Gabriel will kick off her original show "Connecting the Dots. This World Is Round" at the Art Mecca of Charleston.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 11

Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/2ZNMVhf

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Local live bands will perform throughout the season at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

When: 7-11 p.m. May 11

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe

