Today
The Fun Show
What: A Cat & Nat show that will take Girls’ Night Out to a new level with talks about all the things moms are thinking but never saying, featuring a behind-the-scenes look into how Cat & Nat came to be, games, impromptu dance parties and cocktails.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$100
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Flora & Flame’
What: A collaborative art show featuring local artists Meredith Steele and her prints and Colin Peterson and his pottery. Items of both mediums will be available for purchase.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: The Harbinger Cafe, 1107 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2xxZ2m5
Jay Leno
What: Acclaimed late night show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno will perform a comedy set. The Chucktown Trippintones will open.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $53- $153
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Tuesday
‘Rooms of Their Own’
What: The Royal Oak Foundation presents “Behind Closed Doors: Stepping into Bloomsbury Rooms” with Head of Research and Specialist Advice for the National Trust Nino Strachey as she talks about her new book, “Rooms of Their Own,” in which she explores the complicated, interlocking lives of Virginia Woolf and Vita and Edward Sackville-Wes.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Wednesday
‘W.A.M.’
What: The North Charleston City Gallery will present a group show of five female artists entitled “W.A.M. (Women. Artist. Mentors.),” focusing on the discovery and cumulative experiences of the artists as they live around the world.
When: Business hours through Oct. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
OneBeat
What: A musical and artistic experience bringing together 25 socially engaged and international artists for a collaborative performance.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Redux Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Thursday
Coffee With Author
What: Buxton Books will host Dick Wall, husband of the late author Carol Wall. Join him as he shares her posthumous novel “Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening.” The event will feature coffee and snacks.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 4
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
‘Suspiria’
What: Terrace Theater will host a special screening of Dario Argento’s 1977 film classic “Suspiria.” Charleston City Paper columnist Kevin Young will introduce the film and will hold a discussion after the movie in the lobby.
When: 7:20-8:50 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $12.50
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
‘Sweat’
What: Pure Theatre will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a group of friends who work together on the factory floor and how they find themselves pitted against one another when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust. The play will run through Oct. 7.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $15- $32
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Friday
Folktoberfest
What: Two-day celebration of the music of the 1960s' folk era featuring sing-alongs, a look at folk music on television, a trivia contest, presentations, documentaries and more.
When: 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, ccpl.org
'Poe: Play in the Dark'
What: An original music and movement exploration of the mind of Edgar Allan Poe based on the composition of his masterwork “The Raven,” presented by the Charleston Arts Festival.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com/poe
Sportsman's Anniversary
What: The Sportsman's Gallery will host its 20th anniversary show featuring art with subjects ranging from upland bird hunting, fly fishing, dogs, landscapes, wildlife and more.
When: Business hours through Nov. 2
Where: The Sportsman's Gallery, 165 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-727-1224, sportsmansgallery.com
Saturday
Walking Tour
What: A tour led by Anne Barnes of Historic Charleston Tours will make stops at the locations behind the works featured in the Gibbes’ new exhibition “Vanishing Charleston,” which is an exploration of the historic district as it is effected by time, natural disasters and urban expansion.
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Backpack Journalist
What: A short film festival features documentary photography, storytelling, collections of oral histories and real world journalism experiences from students throughout the Lowcountry, with films about Charleston’s maritime history, its role in the civil rights era and its local parks.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Album Release
What: Jump, Little Children will perform in celebration of its album release, featuring supporting band SonderBlue.
When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$40
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
