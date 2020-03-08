This Week in the Arts

Today
‘Miss Mary Mack’
What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack." An opening reception will take place March 2 from 6-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond. The artists will host a free public reception at the gallery on March 5 from 5-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Art Exhibition
What: Circular Congregational Church will present Richard Hagerty’s 14-panel “Via Crucis: The Way of the Cross” series.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until May 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/32AUERH
‘Six Degrees’
What: Inspired by true events and spawning an Oscar-nominated major motion picture, the darkly comic “Six Degrees of Separation” follows the trail of a young black con man who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, claiming he is the son of actor Sidney Poitier and that he knows their son from school.
When: Various Friday-Sunday showtimes through March 15
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$35
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘Noises Off’
What: Presented by Charleston Stage, “take a peek behind the curtain as an English touring company of actors produce one of the most bumbling (and hysterical) productions ever. Discover the behind-the-scenes mayhem, torrid love affairs and high-spirited shenanigans in one of the greatest farces in the English language.”
When: Various showtimes through March 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Heroes’
What: Village Repertory Co.’s production about three war heroes plotting an escape from a retirement home for World War I veterans, based on a French play and winner of England's prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.
When: Various showtimes through March 15
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Ovation Concert Series
What: Chamber Music Charleston will perform Shostakovich String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108 Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor and Op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence.”
When: 3 p.m. March 8
Where: The Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Bach Festival 2020
What: Program IV of the Bach Society of Charleston's Bach Festival 2020, "Happy 350th Birthday, Charleston," will celebrate the founding of Charleston with festive music from Baroque composers Henry Purcell, Jean-Baptiste Lully and J.S. Bach.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. March 8
Where: First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-906-3521, bit.ly/39h73wJ
‘Frozen Jr.’
What: “A magical musical of sisterhood with all of your favorite songs,” based on the hit Broadway adaptation, about the love and acceptance of Anna and Elsa, and how they find their true potential and power when the kingdom of Arendelle is faced with danger. The production features the classic songs from the film, as well as five new songs written for Broadway, presented by Flowertown Productions.
When: Through March 15
Where: James F. Dean Community Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Monday
2nd Monday Series
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' 2nd Monday Series continues with the CofC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, performing jazz standards and originals.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 9
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2I9mUTc
Tuesday
Cultivate SciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are back with a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversations. This date will feature "Diving into Diversity through Specimens in Fish Collections" with Dr. Norma J. Salcedo, and "Fish Pop Prints" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6 p.m. March 10
Where: Palmetto Brewing Company, 289 Huger St., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 917-708-3940, bit.ly/3avYoa5
‘Talk About’
What: “A musical-comedy straight out of your favorite rom-com,” “Frasier” meets “Sleepless in Seattle” with 90s tunes from Blues Traveler to Harry Connick Jr. and more.
When: Through May 2
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
‘Georgia on My Mind’
What: This Jazz at the Gaillard production, presented by The Establishment, will feature “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles,” with Grammy, Dove, Soul Train, NAACP Image and Emmy winners and Gospel Music Hall of Famers
When: 7:30 p.m. March 10
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $36-$66
More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Wednesday
Author Lunch
What: Buxton Books will host a lunch with "Home Making" author Lee Matalone. Books will be available for purchase at the event.
When: 11:45 a.m. March 11
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: 843-303-1113, bit.ly/2TkgNPS
Artful Thinking
What: Contemplate how looking at art improves real life problem solving on this interactive tour with a group of physicians and explore the collection and temporary exhibitions with a different lens.
When: 6-7 p.m. March 11
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; included with $6-$12 admission for non-members
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2I0ZYED
Juror Lecture
What: Join the Halsey Institute staff for a lecture by painter Melanie Daniel, the juror for Young Contemporaries 2020.
When: 6-7 p.m. March 11
Where: Room 309, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/3cpdi3s
‘The Children’
What: Regional premiere of Lucy Kirkwood’s “The Children,” set in a cottage on England’s rocky coast, about two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence, but the world around them has been crippled by an environmental disaster. The surprise visit of an old friend brings a shocking proposition.
When: Through March 28
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Women of Color
What: Examine excerpts of films and TV shows that were successfully produced by women of color who were told their stories were not relatable to a mainstream audience.
When: 11 a.m.-noon March 12
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/39mjHKP
Curator-led Tour
What: Gibbes Museum curator Amanda Breen will lead a tour of the permanent collection.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. March 12
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free for members; included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2vq3qpH
Music at the Library
What: Zephyr, a Charleston-based Celtic music band featuring Karin McQuade, Susan Conant and John Holenko, will perform in time for St. Patrick's Day.
When: 7 p.m. March 12
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25 for members; $35 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2VI7Q63
Friday
Literary Gibbes
What: This book-club style discussion of “A Room With a View” by E. M. Forster is in collaboration with Charleston County Public Library and is inspired by the exhibit “A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke.”
When: 1-2:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/32TD3of
Duke Chorale
What: The Duke University Chorale, directed by Rodney Wynkoop, is composed of 50 Duke graduate and undergraduate singers whose repertoire typically features both sacred and secular music.
When: 6:30 p.m. March 13
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7734, Ext.237, bit.ly/2PJIvVc
Village Concert
What: The Village Concert Series presents Voxie, a dynamic duo that will captivate with ballads and tunes from the British Isles.
When: 7 p.m. March 13
Where: Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-4612, bit.ly/2TzgPDQ
Saturday
ArtFest
What: The 24th annual ArtFest will feature local music, dance and visual arts groups, organizations and businesses with performances, exhibits and more.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2vz9OKF
Nestor Torres
What: Latin Grammy award winning jazz flautist Nestor Torres will join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra for an evening comprised of the rhythms and spirit of Latin America.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$62
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2InebM1
Images of Anima
What: “Faces of the Feminine: A Journey in Search of Soul,” photographer and filmmaker Mike Ethridge will explore how art can be a mechanism for healing the wound created by cultural denigration of the feminine.
When: 5-7 p.m. March 14
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2PHLYUA
‘POPS! in Space’
What: North Charleston POPS! present “POPS! in Space: Music of John Williams, featuring selections from the “Star Wars” film franchise (“The Last Jedi,” “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), music from the “Star Trek” films and television shows and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” as well as NASA footage with “Holst's Jupiter” from “The Planets.”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 14
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $16-$32+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
