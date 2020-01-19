Today
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
‘Over the River’
What: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” presented by Flowertown Players, is a family comedy that follows an Italian-American from New Jersey and the schemes his grandparents come up with to try to keep him from taking a job in Seattle.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 17-18, 23-25, 30-31 and Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 2; 8 p.m. Jan. 23 ASL night for the deaf/hearing impaired
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Monday
Beginner Drawing
What: This five-week Drawing for the Absolute Beginner class focuses on basic shapes and simple objects and making those shapes and objects appear three dimensional.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston
Price: $180
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2PZ3FiS
Southern Women
What: “Central to Their Lives” examines the challenges female artists faced during the period between the late 1890s and early 1960s in which women’s social, cultural, and political roles were being redefined and reinterpreted.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2N5z1Tf
‘Grand Tour’
What: Organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, “A Return to the Grand Tour” features 92 micromosaics from the private collection of Elizabeth Locke.
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-65
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2u4zVZd
Acrylic Painting
What: Students will learn how to paint using acrylic in this this five-week painting techniques class. Students learn and apply color theory, placement, design, and perspective as they create original art work and build their skills as painters.
When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays or 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $250
More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com
Chas. Music Club
What: The Charleston Music Club will present Holly Avesian and Tacy Edwards in a concert of classical harp and flute duets, as well as medleys of North American and Scottish folk tunes.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free, but donations for the scholarship fund will be accepted
More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org
Tuesday
N. Charleston Gallery
What: The City of North Charleston’s 2019/20 Artist-in-Residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Alabama. The exhibition will consist of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and non-functionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
‘Say Grace’
What: Charleston Wine + Food will host Steve Palmer, managing partner and founder of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group and chairman of the board of CWF, for a discussion of “Say Grace: How the Restaurant Industry Saved my Life.”
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Charleston Wine + Food Test Kitchen, 635 Rutledge Ave., Suite 101, Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-727-9998, bit.ly/2R6F0bA
‘Truth Is’
What: This monthly storytelling series features true stories from anyone who signs up. This month’s topic is "15 Minutes of Fame."
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Gala Desserts, 829 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: truthischucktown@gmail.com, bit.ly/2FS454H
Wednesday
Painting the Ocean
What: Learn to create your own ocean painting in this six-week oil painting class conducted at a relaxed pace using traditional brushes, palette knife and other tools.
When: 6:15-8:15 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $300
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/39jP2OQ
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
What: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, personifies the questions and answers that were published in the online column “Dear Sugar” from 2010-12.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/39wmNMI
Thursday
Author Talk
What: Author and retired Army veteran Brad Taylor will talk about his latest book, "Hunter Killer."
When: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2NtVZU9
Poetry Reading
What: Members of the Long Table Poets of Charleston will hold a reading of ekphrastic poems inspired by the work of Linda Fantuzzo.
When: 7-8 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ZAUbR
Russian Music
What: Yuriy Bekker will conduct classic Russian symphonic and popular music.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/30qMQAN
Friday
Literary Gibbes
What: This book-club style discussion on “The Age of Light” by Whitney Scharer is in collaboration with Charleston County Public Library and is inspired by the exhibit “Tabitha Vevers: Lover's Eyes.”
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/3ads1O4
Author Talk
What: Melissa Hartwig Urban, a certified sports nutritionist and co-creator and CEO of the Whole30 program, will discuss her book “Whole30 Friends & Family: 150 Recipes for Every Social Occasion.”
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$32.70
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/3acNDtN
C of C Opera
What: "La Voix Humaine" is a one-act, one-woman show set in Paris during the 1980s. A nameless and unstable woman has a telephone conversation with her lover, who has left her for another woman.
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., Charleston,
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/36YekjW
‘Super Freak’
What: In this sellout musical from 2018, a lovesick TV icon is on the run in this musical-comedy, with superfly tunes from Tom Jones to the Commodores.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, bit.ly/2u6d936
Saturday
‘The Lion’
What: Journey with Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy through a magical wardrobe in the magnificent world of Narnia in "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe," C.S. Lewis’s classic tale of adventure and discovery.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 25
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: 843-577-7183, bit.ly/2RkgO5v
Neil Diamond Tribute
What: The North Charleston Pops will join Jack Wright's tribute to Neil Diamond in an authentic and sophisticated evening of hit songs.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston
Price: $16-$32
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2tYSLkK
Monheit & Cole
What: This Charleston Jazz Festival show begins with a performance by the Monty Alexander Trio, followed by the Charleston Jazz Orchestra performing with vocalists Jane Monheit and Freddy Cole.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $53-$128
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2NuXKk5
Willie Nelson Tribute
What: The Charleston Music Hall’s most successful local concert series to date, the “Women & Series” is a fun way to celebrate some of the artists we all love while also celebrating and encouraging our local musicians.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St, Charleston
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2FRJ3Dt
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events