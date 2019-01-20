Today
‘All About You’
What: Village Repertory Co.’s production of “All About You” is a story about an adopted child, based on Liz Butler Duren’s award-winning memoir.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Adventure Film
What: The second season of the Women’s Adventure Film Tour will stop in Charleston to exhibit some of the world’s most inspiring women in adventure through film, including a Nepali female mountain biking team, Australia’s best female rock climber and more.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday
‘The Matrix’
What: To celebrate "The Matrix" trilogy’s 20th anniversary the Music Hall will screen the first of the three, “The Matrix” with the second and third installment screenings scheduled on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. Dinner and show options available during purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8 individual, $18 three-film pass
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Eclipse Ensemble
What: The faculty of the Charleston Academy of Music have created a special Charleston Eclipse Ensemble and will present Jerome Moross’ Concerto for flute and string quartet on the night of the lunar eclipse.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 603-930-5649, charlestonmusicclub.org
Tuesday
Martha Graham Dance
What: Modern dance troupe the Martha Graham Dance Company will present its newest show with theatrical programming and commissioned art.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$102
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘She Drives Me Crazy’
What: The return of last summer’s three mouth sellout performance “She Drives Me Crazy,” a show about a five-story walk-up overrun with love, angst and the pursuit of better coffee in a "Friends"-meets-"Seinfeld" production. The show will run through Feb. 23.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Thursday
Author Talk
What: Bestselling author Marie Benedict will discuss her new historical fiction title “The Only Woman in the Room,” based on the glamorous Oscar-nominated 1940s film star and communication technologies inventor, Hedy Lamarr.
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
‘Blue Heart’
What: A night of film, drinks and conversation surrounding “Blue Heart,” a documentary film about the fight for the last free flowing rivers in Europe. Charleston Waterkeepers will share a few words about current issues and projects taking place in the Charleston area following the screening. All proceeds will be donated to Charleston Waterkeepers.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Blue Ion, 304 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-727-0310, bit.ly/2QQr03q
Jazz Fest
What: The fifth annual Charleston Jazz Festival spanning four days and four locations with more than 100 professional and youth jazz artists from across the nation. The opening event will feature renowned flutist Nestor Torres.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com
Karl Denson
What: Classic funk and vintage rock saxophonist Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will headline at the Charleston Pour House with supporting act Andy Frasco and The UN.
When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $25
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Opening Exhibit
What: Redux’s newest exhibition “Hello My Name Is” will feature Charleston-based artists Anna Hopkins, Andrew King, Jonathan Rypkema and Heather Thorton for a show built in conversation and in reaction to Charleston’s existing arts community. The exhibit will run through March 9.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
‘Three Tall Women’
What: Opening night for South of Broadway’s production of Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Three Tall Women,” with a local reboot, exploring the human condition through the minds of three women living in the greater Charleston area. The play will run through Feb. 3.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: South of Broadway Theatre, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-745-0317, southofbroadway.com
‘Othello’
What: The Village Repertory will present a rendering of Shakespeare’s “Othello” as directed by Evan Parry. The production will run through Feb. 9.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Woolfe Street playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Comedy Show
What: Nationally touring headliners Mat Alano-Martin and Dwight Simmons will be joined by Charleston comics Shawna Jarrett and Joseph Coker for a night of stand-up comedy.
When: 9-11 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Saturday
‘Red Velvet Cake War’
What: Opening weekend for the deep-fried Southern comedy featuring the Verdeen cousins, who decide to host a family reunion during tornado season in Texas. The show will run through Feb. 3.
When: 8-10 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Creekside Comedy
What: An evening of comedy with headliner Tracy Smith of Comedy Central fame and supporting comics Sam Mazany and Stan Shelby.
When: 9-11 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Ste. B, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2FApNeK
