This Week in the Arts

Today
‘Rise Above’
What: The Rise Above Traveling Exhibit is a touring, mobile movie theater that educates and inspires with the history and lessons of the U.S. military’s first black pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen, also called the Red Tails, who served during World War II, sponsored by Lowcountry Aviation Sky Arrow.
When: Beginning of every hour 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission; standard $5 museum parking rate
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
LowCountry Irish Fest
What: The LowCountry Irish Fest is a musical and cultural gathering celebrating all things Irish in the Lowcountry, including live music and dance, pipes and drums, history and Irish culture.
When: 1-8 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2SDU1Dr
‘Our Town’
What: In Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, a boy and a girl live next door to each other, fall in love, marry, and over the course of a life together, discover the sweet secrets of love and life, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Kate McGarry
What: Part of his three-part series, Quentin Baxter presents award-winning vocalist Kate McGarry and the 2019 Grammy-nominated McGarry-Ganz-Versace Trio.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Turtle Point Clubhouse, 1 Turtle Point Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: $25
More Info: 843-766-8814, baxtermusic.org
Concert Gala
What: The Charleston Academy of Music will present the Benefit Concert Gala, a festive Venetian Carnival Musical Soiree with student performances, food and wine reception, silent auction and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2HJxcZ7
‘Organ-ic Percussion’
What: Percussionist Joseph Gramley and organist Wayne Helmly with a “Carnival” suite, ragtime piece and more.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-819-5576
Guitar Series
What: The fifth-annual Holy City Guitar Series 2020 will include original music, a range of music around the world and some jazz classics.
When: 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-637-4931, bit.ly/2vGyroZ
‘Death of Walt Disney’
What: “Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney: A Dark Look at the Happiest Place on Earth,” written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Zach Rettig, is a “darkly comic inversion of the Walt Disney persona.”
When: Through Feb. 29
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Monday
Oil Painting Workshop
What: Artist Sally Smith will lead a three-day oil painting workshop where she will teach the basics of mixing colors, blocking out a composition and the tools of painting.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 24-26
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston
Price: $350 for members; $450 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Hs1PSk
Tuesday
Winter Lecture
What: The 2020 Winter Lecture Series will take place every Tuesday in February. This last lecture will be "The Most Dangerous and Consequential War in Colonial American History" by Larry Rowland.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$50
More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/2wwzF6R
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are back with a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversations. This date will feature "Transmitting Touch: New Frontiers of Haptic Holograms and Tactile Techno-Love" with Dr. David Parisi and "Textures & Temperatures through Encaustic Art" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Rutledge Cab Co., 1300 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 917-708-3940, bit.ly/2NyOw6a
Wednesday
Music Photography
What: This is a fast-paced storytelling look back at the psychedelic adventures of renowned jam band photographer Jay Blakesberg. He will be signing copies of his new book following the presentation, and a full print gallery of his music photography will be on display.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2Sr9cQn
Thursday
Navy Band
What: The United States Navy Band Tour will stop at Charleston Southern University as part of the band’s 2020 tour. The performing ensembles will be the Concert Band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7364, bit.ly/37GUuci
Friday
‘Six Degrees’
What: Inspired by true events and spawning an Oscar nominated major motion picture, the darkly comic “Six Degrees of Separation” follows the trail of a young black con man who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$35
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2P7ILNL
Speak Easy Open Mic
What: Itinerant Literate Books will host an open mic night every fourth Friday. Bring a poem, song or story to share in the backyard behind the bookshop.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2v0cxNk
‘Scheherazade’
What: The Charleston Symphony will perform Rimsky-Korsakov's “Scheherazade.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/38I1oQ4
‘The Color Purple’
What: With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, “The Color Purple” gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29; 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $45-$75
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2SDWbTz
‘Something to Talk About’
What: “Frasier” meets “Sleepless in Seattle” in this musical-comedy featuring ‘90s tunes from Blues Traveler to Harry Connick Jr.
When: Feb. 28-May 2
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, bit.ly/37EJIn5
‘Last Night’
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Last Night and the Night Before,” about a woman and her daughter, on the run from deep trouble, and what happens when they show up unexpectedly on her sister’s doorstep.
When: Through Feb. 28
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/37CGKzr
Saturday
Gallery Walkthrough
What: Join the Halsey Institute staff for a gallery walk-through with Butch Anthony in his exhibition "Inside/Out.”
When: 2-3 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/37AZOOF
‘Spark’
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Spark,” a story of three sisters living in the U.S., with little economic means, who are caught in the mess of a recent war's aftermath when the soldiers come home.
When: Through Feb. 29
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/37CGKzr
