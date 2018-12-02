Today
Open Studio
What: An open studio, exhibit and sale of pottery, raku vessels and sculptures, books, drawings and more. The event will also feature a wine and cheese reception at 2 p.m.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Bette Mueller-Roemer, 1780 Tacky Point Road Extension, Wadmalaw Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-708-8441, bettemuellerroemer.com
Folly Jolly Holiday Hour
What: The annual festive show featuring a display of dynamic singers and dancers, hundreds of costumes and nightly appearances by Santa. Shows will run through Dec. 15.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $12-$50
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Magic Show
What: Holiday-themed magic show with singing illusionist Russell Anderson entitled “It’s a Magical Christmas.” Some illusions may not be suitable for children under 7. The show will run through Dec. 23.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Monday
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’
What: A special screening of the Christmas movie classic “It’s A Wonderful Life,” fully digitally restored from the 1946 original release.
When: 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 5
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $11
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
Sights & Sounds
What: A festival-themed event with a full lighting production, extravagant interior decorations and live performances by City on Down and DJ Arenaissance.
When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2FC3Spa
Tuesday
Merry, Bright & Boozy
What: Join the Cocktail Bandits as they make holiday-themed drinks inspired by their newest book “Holy Spirits!” and discuss some tips and tricks for entertaining guests this season.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-1670, buxtonbooks.com
'School of Rock'
What: Flowertown Players will perform a production of “School of Rock,” based on the popular film about a wannabe rocker who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. The show will run through Dec. 16.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Wednesday
Sit a Spell
What: Second of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aimed to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South in collaboration with the current Halsey and City Gallery joint exhibition.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Thursday
9 to 5 Release
What: 9 to 5 Magazine will host a celebration of its fourth issue release and to wrap up its first year in print. The event will showcase local acts Wolfgang Zimmerman, Estee and Logan & The Kidders.
When:7-10 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info:843-540-3805, 9to5magazine.com
Friday
Christmas 1860
What: The annual theatrical performance reenacting life at the Edmondston-Alston House during Christmas in 1860, presented by the Middleton Place Foundation.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-7171, middletonplace.org
'Vanity Fair'
What: The Village Repertory Co. will present an adaption of the classic novel “Vanity Fair” with a gender recasting of its anti-heroes. The show will run through Dec. 22.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, villagerep.com
Saturday
Charleston Christmas
What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme. Shows will run through Dec. 23 with Dec. 20 being kids’ free night.
When: 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$41
More Info: 843-416-8453, bradandjennifermoranz.com
‘Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!’
What: An encore performance of the contemporary holiday classic starring first-grader Junie B. Jones, who’s super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. When Junie B. draws her nemesis’ name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her a lesson in this endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Lincoln Center Orchestra
What: The Gaillard Center will present Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with special guest Wynton Marsalis to bring out the magic of the holidays with soulful renditions of holiday classics.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$110
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Creekside Comedy
What: Join headlining comic Shaun Jones, as known from “1st Amendment Standup” and BET’s “Comic View," for an evening of comedy. Supporting comedians include Marcus Crespo and Tanner Riley.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-259-8972, facebook.com/creeksidecomedy
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events