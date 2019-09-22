Today
Rauschenberg
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 22
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
Concurrent Exhibits
What: The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV
Artist Talk
What: Join photographer Andrew Feiler for a walk through his exhibition, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color,” a photographic study of the historically black Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2kkBBJG
‘Footloose’
What: This is the last show in "Footloose’s" inaugural run at the Dock Street Theatre.
When: 3 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, bit.ly/2kVmbvR, email@charlestonstage.com
‘Wonder of World’
What: What If? Productions’ play described as “the bizarro world Thelma & Louis-type summer comedy.”
When: Various showtimes Sept. 20-29
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/wonder
Monday
‘Influence and Inspiration’
What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.
When: Open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Corrie McCallum
What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj
Tuesday
Peppa Pig
What: The Gaillard Center will put on “Peppa Pig Live!: Peppa Pig’s Adventure.”
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $21-$66
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Can’t Buy Me Love’
What: A lovesick writer pays her boss to marry her in this comedic twist on an ’80′s classic.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 16
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Wednesday
QuiltWeek Show
What: The American Quilter’s Society’s inaugural QuiltWeek Show in Charleston includes special exhibitions, workshops, contests and a Merchant Mall featuring the latest machines, fabrics and tools for quilters of every skill level. In addition to more than nearly 500 quilts on display, $54,000 in prizes will be awarded during the three-day event in Charleston. Appraisers will be on hand.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 25-27
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston
Price: $14-$35
More Info: 270-898-7903; bit.ly/2kjN5x3
Thursday
‘Lip Sync For Lungs’
What: This event features local celebrities in a live performance that raises funds to provide lung health programs in South Carolina and lung disease research.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2YttXyH
MOJA Festival
What: Celebrate African American and Caribbean culture and art with 11 days of dance, concerts, literary and visual arts, theater, traditional crafts, ethnic food and children’s events. The festivities will starts with a street parade at Marion Square.
When: Sept. 26-Oct. 6
Where: Various locations in downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com/home
‘When I First Remember’
What: As part of the MOJA Arts Festival, Queen Atterberry of Lady in White Production Company and an ensemble of performers blend music, dance and dialogue to tell the story of the inception of Gullah-Geechee culture.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$21
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2kmAaKO
‘The Lady’
What: Classic farce about a young maiden who must defend her inheritance in a duel, presented College of Charleston’s Theater Department.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 30
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
‘Miss Dessa’
What: As part of the MOJA Arts Festival, Art Forms & Theatre Concepts presents “Miss Dessa,” a play written by Shirley Hardy-Leonard, deals with the heirs property challenge.
When: Various showtimes Sept. 26-29
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2kmAaKO
Friday
Gary Allan
What: Country artist Gary Allan will bring his tour to Charleston.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $39-$89+
More Info: 843-529-5000,bit.ly/2Sw5aTT
Coffee with the Author
What: Join Buxton Books for coffee with Erica Witsell, author of the novel “Give.” Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
When: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 27
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2mk4gPH
MOJA Reggae Block Dance
What: Join us for one of MOJAs favorite traditions and dance the night away with Mighty Joshua and the Zion 5, and Keith Porter, the founding member of the Itals. Bring folding chairs and blankets to set up a picnic or enjoy fare from a variety of ethnic and international food vendors.
When: 6-11 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2mk4yWN
‘Mozart in the Lowcountry’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s will premiere its 2019-20 season with "Mozart in the Lowcountry."
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$114
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2mhs0Uz
CSU Choral Concert
What: The Horton School of Music Choral Ensembles present their "The Four Seasons" concert.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, CSU Campus, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2kItc3a
‘Mary Page Marlowe’
What: Production by Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts about the fragility of life as it follows the title character, played by six actresses and one doll, presented by the Village Repertory Company.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 12
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, bit.ly/2kuMwRi
‘Anne Frank’
What: The classic story receives a new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, based on survivor testimonies and rediscovered writings from Anne Frank’s diary, presented by the Flowertown Players.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 6
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
Fossil & Artifact Show
What: The first ever Charleston Fossil and Artifact show will feature fossils, bottles, Native American and history artifact vendors will be on site.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 28
Where: Hanahan Recreation Department, 3100 Mabeline Road, Hanahan
More Info: 843-266-0723, bit.ly/2lYwGi3
‘Queen of Soul and Gospel’
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir will present an encore performance of “Queen of Soul and Gospel: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin.”
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
‘Women & Wonder’
What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its “Women &” series with “Women & Wonder: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder,” featuring performances from Zandrina Dunning, Christian Smalls, Exavia Baxter, Alva Anderson, Hazel Ketchum and Lindsay Holler.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $17-$19
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2lTdNgi
